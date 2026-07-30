Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The useful idiots always need a puppet-master story because they cannot process Trump as a world-historical actor. He cannot simply be right about the border, trade, elections, war, NATO, China, and the ruling-class machine. No, he must be controlled by someone else. That tells you how mentally bankrupt the opposition has become. They see executive power as legitimate only when it serves the bureaucracy. They see democracy as sacred only when their side counts the ballots. The rest is noise, panic, and projection from a system terrified that Trump may actually enforce the law.

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TrustingTruth's avatar
TrustingTruth
3h

More Savin hopium? Trump has turned out to be a cog in the machine. I can't believe people still believe Savin. How many of his predictions need to be absolutely wrong before people see thru this psy op?

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