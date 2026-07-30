VIDEO: “Ten Days of Darkness” - Pub July 30, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

On March 25th of 2025, the President signed an executive order, Restoring Trust in American Elections, ordering all of the 3,144 county clerks across America to clean-out their voter rolls of duplicate voters, non-citizen voters, dead voters and ordering all of the state governors to supervise this, giving them 180 days to complete the task.

Not one county complied. They all defied an executive order. Thus, nothing has been structurally changed to protect the civil and Constitutional rights of Americans. Fraudulent votes have been violating our citizenship for decades and they’re on track to keep doing so.

Juan O Savin joined Jenni Jerread’s podcast on July 29th to discuss what we can expect when President Trump pauses the election, which he believes he’ll do at the last minute in late October, although Steve Bannon has also been talking about this and he’s been predicting it could happen at the end of August.

Juan says:

“What he’s going to do when he pauses the election is stop the theft of America through fraudulent elections and persons put into high office. “Then, we start with the arrests that are going to be needed, the cutting-off of foreign money in the secret pathways to do campaign-financing for these people that have gotten into office fraudulently and start weeding-out the ranks. “And it will be gripping, because it will be a militarily-run operation. There is no other mechanism. This is not a policing operation. This didn’t originate inside America and it wasn’t being conducted solely by Americans, which then would be a policing operation… “Therefore, the only response that’s available is a military response in this situation, because we are attacked by a foreign power at the nation-state level. You can’t bring a knife to a gunfight. And that’s what this moment is about, as we clean out the ranks. “It won’t be done in a few days or weeks. You’re not going to restart the election in three months. The reason you can’t fix the Fall election right now is because you had primaries and many of the candidates won the primary vote through fraud, through manipulation, would then be sealed into office… “You have a lot of people that are pushing Communist ideas, as though those are acceptable in government office…And so, if you have a candidate like Mamdani who wants to literally steal properties from property owners and give it to other people…that is not Constitutional activity. “He’s trying to invoke a Communist system, right there, in New York. It’ll get knocked down – and there’s stuff with [Mamdani’s] vote, by the way. He’s not long for that position. Watch and see if I’m right.”

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The Globalist infiltration of the US Government and the mindwar against the American People have been ongoing for decades. Most of us can see this now. What most don’t see is the fightback going on in the background.

Juan cites Admiral Mike Rogers as an example of a Patriot who infiltrated the Deep State, rising to Director of the NSA and of US Cyber Command.

After President Trump was confirmed as having won the 2016 election and Hillary conceded, Rogers went to Trump’s campaign headquarters at Trump Tower without notifying anyone and he presented him with transcripts of his transition meetings inside of the SCIF there, where he’d begun interviewing potential cabinet members and staff for his new job as President. As a result, they moved their operations to his club at Bedminster, NJ the next day.

Juan explains that for Rogers to have achieved that high office, he needed to have gained the trust of the Globalists but at the critical moment, he flipped.

Juan says there are 200 generals similarly hiding in plain sight, working in overt programs and covert programs, gaming-out how to retake control of the country.

Juan says those same generals sat with President Trump in the wee hours of December 19th of 2020 to tell him not to sign an Insurrection Act, as he’d just been advised to do earlier that night by Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne and Rudy Giuliani.

The generals came into the White House after the others had left and told him that signing the Insurrection Act would result in a civil war by April 2021, according to their computer models.

So Trump’s Chief-of-Staff, Mark Meadows revoked Sidney Powell’s access to the White House, where he showed up a few hours later to start putting the document together and she was turned away. Juan says that in doing this, President Trump wasn’t protecting his position. He was protecting America.

Although the intervening years since 2020 have been tough, the country has not descended into total chaos. Gas and food prices have gone up but we were still able to go to the store. Our credit cards worked, the banks worked. Trump kept things moving while those in the background were working through the details of this fightback.

The generals behind Trump decided collectively, for everybody’s sake and for the Constitution’s sake to take a longer route, to allow everybody to see how these people would govern and have their actions made clear.

Also, they didn’t have all the details of the conspiracy to overthrow the world and it took time to root it all out. It had to get played-out, because, as Juan says, “We don’t do pre-crime in America.”

Juan suggests that Fauci’s subpoenaed testimony at the Senate hearing on COVID-19 represents the opening salvo in the next phase of this fightback.

He says we’re transiting from the Federal Reserve System back to the Treasury, which is Constitutional and that this changeover is well underway.

The intent is for commerce to continue and for the banks to keep working but that there’ll be a period of days, not months, where the banking system and the communications systems will be down, because they have to be reset.

He says:

“What’s not known is the cellular phone system has been weaponized and can be used, hijacked, hacked and kill people. That has to be cleared-out, cleaned-out, and that’ll take a period of days to make sure all those programs are correct and that the threats are removed.”

In the past, Juan has warned that our cell phone towers are purposefully overpowered and the potential for cellular networks to be hacked and for towers to be used to cook entire communities is a very serious threat. He’s said that, with interference signals, cell tower signals can boil a gallon of water a quarter mile away.

Being that humans are 75% water and that these beams can be targeted at individuals, those communications nodes have to be reset for our safety and it cannot be done in a day.

As for the declaration of a National Emergency, he says the President doesn’t need to declare one, we’ve been in one since March 13, 2020 and it has never been lifted, so the President already has the authority to expand it to pause the coming election.

Congress didn’t overturn the National Emergency within one calendar year of the March 13th of 2020 declaration, therefore, Juan says there’s absolutely nothing that Congress can do now to stop it. The only one who can stop it is Trump and that if he becomes incapacitated or dies, the three generals running NORAD at Cheyenne Mountain will automatically be in charge.

NORAD’s rival is Senior Executive Service (SES), which was created for the purpose of hijacking the US for the Globalists, under the pretense of “Continuity of Government”.

Though enacted by Jimmy Carter, SES was actually spearheaded by then-CIA Director George Bush Sr and it morphed into a Shadow Government under Dick Cheney.

The Russia Hoax allegations that Trump was “Putin’s Puppet” – recently re-branded as “Controlled by Netanyahu” – are part of the same Deep State Continuity of Government PSYOP to put Senior Executive Service in total control of America.

Besides returning an honest vote system to the American people, which is Trump’s Number One priority, his Number Two priority is honest money. For a very long time, America and the world have been hijacked by the nefarious international private central banking system run out of the banks in the City of London. Those banks control the world – including China. So is China’s attack on the vote and COVID and everything else truly “China”?

Juan says there’ll be some pretty serious drama along the way, but it’s been gamed-out to be survivable. He describes it as being in a Category 2 storm right now, headed into a 3 and very quickly moving into a 4 and a 5, ultimately, going all the way to a Category 7 very briefly: The proverbial Near-Death Experience for America, that he has talked about.

He says we’ll get through this but to prepare to have a couple of weeks where things aren’t working right at the gas station and grocery store.

“We’re all going to hunker down, take a deep breath, the broadcast system will be in place, and then, we start turning things back on again, in a way that doesn’t allow people to be hurt. “And if you’re hunkered-down, anybody that isn’t hunkered down, that’s probably a person that’s a problem. We’ll do just fine. We outnumber the bad guys significantly – and decisively, by the way, even the ones that are embedded here.”

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