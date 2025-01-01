Let the Countdown begin! 🥳

Party Down to this dazzling AI video meme created by @ENIMEMES on X, featuring our beloved denizens of the OBrandon Regime/Media Complex, starting with the rubber-masked/AI, Dementia Joe and his lovely wife, "Doctor" Alice Cooper and the true power behind the Throne, the Crackhead-in-Chief. ⛷️

There's Bathouse Barry and wife, Big Mike; "Heels-Up" Kabala, Crazy Nancy, Cocaine Mitch, Pocahontas, Squad members Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar and newly-"Out" Lesbian Mark Cuban, sandwiched between his new flames, Rachel Maddow and Rosie O'Donnell and a host of other celebs! 🐉

"I'm in love with the Coco!" 🎶

Happy 2025! 🎆

Running Time: 2 mins