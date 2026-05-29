VIDEO: “Tulsi Gabbard: ‘They Want to Be God’” - Pub. by Shawn Ryan Clips May 25, 2026

I’ve just finished rebuilding my website, moving the database of more than ten thousand articles going back to 2010 from an old WordPress site to a new custom code site.

The virtually unhackable new site is sleek and super fast and the search engine is fantastic but it cost me thousands of dollars to do this and I don’t have a lot of money coming in, with few paid Substack subscribers and this being my only source of income.

To all of my paid subscribers, thank you from the bottom of my heart! You helped me rescue 16 years of my lifework from destruction.

After a decade of censorship, of being de-banked, de-platformed and almost un-personed, I’d been so financially whittled-away and backed into a corner, to the point where I could lose my 16 year old website, because the old code left the site vulnerable to hacking and malware injections.

My once-profitable website has not been sustainable in years, due to Google’s monopoly on online advertising and their censorship policies that remain in place 16 months into Trump’s second term, despite his multiple executive orders to end these Unconstitutional practices:

Still, I was encouraged to try to get Google ads back on my website, after seeing all of these previously-banned YouTubers re-platformed and all of these new accounts posting pro-American content on YouTube that would have been banned for doing so just two years ago.

After submitting all of the required information earlier this week, I received a notice that the ads on my site were disabled due to policy violations regarding “unreliable and harmful claims”.

Google informed me:

We do not allow content that: • Makes claims that are demonstrably false and could significantly undermine participation or trust in an electoral or democratic process. Examples: information about public voting procedures, political candidate eligibility based on age or birthplace [?], election results, or census participation that contradicts official government records [???] • Promotes harmful health claims, or relates to a current, major health crisis and contradicts authoritative scientific consensus. Examples: Anti-vaccine advocacy, denial of the existence of medical conditions such as AIDS or Covid-19, gay conversion therapy • Contradicts authoritative scientific consensus on climate change [LOL].

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Google’s advertising policies remain unchanged from the Bad Old Days but if John Solomon is right, much of what Google is censoring me for is about to be de-classified by Tulsi Gabbard!

Thursday, on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, John Solomon reported that Tulsi Gabbard is:

“Going to go out in a blaze of glory in her final month, because she will be able to release, in succession some extraordinary evidence of foreign interference in our election in 2020 and since. “The Intelligence Community has known a lot more about active measures from China and Iran and other enemies that it did not make public. Instead, the Intelligence Community gave the Americans a false sugar pill, saying that ‘The 2020 election was the most secure in history’. She will systematically destroy that narrative. “Now, I think she’ll be briefing Senators soon on states whose voter databases were penetrated by China. That could move the needle on some of these Senators voting for the SAVE America Act. “I think there’s a tranche of documents that Tulsi Gabbard needs from OMB. If you listen – and Russ Vought, pay attention to this – this is important: “There is concern that Ukraine was involved in a 2024 scheme to take a large federal grant that was given to Ukraine and laundered it back to the Biden 2024 campaign. “We’re not talking about Hunter Biden grift in 2014. We’re talking contemporaneously, in 2024. “The evidence of whether that occurred or not sits in OMB’s files, because OMB is currently running the US Agency for International Development [USAID]. If she can get those documents, she could make a criminal referral to the FBI. Thus far, she doesn’t have those documents. I hope Russ Vought jumps into action pretty quickly… “The second part of this is what the FBI is doing. Sometimes, you don’t get a mobster for being a mobster. You get them on taxes or you get them on some other violation. “The election workers down at the state levels who changed the rules of election from what their legislatures mandated in Wisconsin, in Georgia, in Arizona can be criminally prosecuted if they did so knowingly and willingly, meaning that the legislature said you should do X, but you ran the election this way, because that’s what you wanted to do. “That is what the FBI is beginning to interview people, day in and day out, doing. If they build enough evidence with these workers that instructions were given, contrary to what the legislature’s intent was, you will have a full-blown cheating scandal.”

Speaking of other censored topics, on Thursday evening, Catherine Herridge reported that Tulsi Gabbard is “actively working to declassify” Directed Energy Weapons and COVID-19 Information before her June 30 departure, according to an ODNI official.

So, it looks like Juan O Savin was right about this when he predicted it a week ago.

This brings me to a podcast Tulsi Gabbard did with Shawn Ryan last year, discussing the people who’ve invaded the internet with their un-American censorship operations to de-platform all internet users who won’t bend a knee to their Marxist climate, gender, pandemic and election PSYOPS.

Listening to Tulsi, I feel like I’m listening to myself and how I feel at the hands of these Fascists who call themselves “liberal”. She and I are fighting the same people:

“When you look at people who are telling us that what we know to be objectively true, in the biological difference between a man and a woman and a boy and a girl, and they tell us “You’re wrong. Just believe what we are telling you; that a biological male can become pregnant.”.. “Not a single Democrat in the House or Senate has stood up for the well-being of kids in this issue of “Gender-Affirming Care.” Not a single one, again, that I’ve seen and I’ve looked, not a single one has stood up against President Biden’s mandate that has destroyed Title IX, which creates a fair and level playing field for girls and women’s in education and sports… “This is coming from people who claim to be “feminists” and “we support women” and all this other crap. “They are terrified, because they see what happens to people like me and they care more about what their friends think of them and what those little circles of back-slapping that take place in Washington DC, than they do about truth and common sense and actually caring for our kids and caring for our young women and girls and caring for the people in our country… “They try to control what information we see and don’t see, because they know what’s best for us, that they need to curate that, so that we’re protected from violent speech or hate speech or misinformation or disinformation. All of these things that they label to try to silence certain people’s voices or certain narratives. “They want to limit who we can vote for on the ballot. We saw over 32 states tried to take Trump off the ballot, so voters couldn’t even have the right to choose. We talked about the legislation in California. It’s not the only state that’s pushing for this kind of thing. “So we see them putting themselves in a position, once again, as the ultimate authority that can tell us what is true and what is false, because they say it is so, that is more powerful and know better than what our Founders laid out for us in the Constitution… “The ends justify the means, because they believe they, alone know what is best for us and they really do, in their heart of hearts hate this country and what it stands for.

[Video and full transcript can be seen HERE on my fabulous new website, with 10,122 articles going back to 2010 and an incredible search engine!

Mailing address: Alexandra Bruce • P.O. Box 2041 • Asheville, NC 28802

If you or anyone you know needs to build a website, I highly recommend my brilliant developer friend, Jordan Turner, who can be reached at jordantasks@gmail.com]