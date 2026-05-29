Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
2h

Congratulations, Alexandra, on getting your new website going, that must have been a HUGE project! I've followed you since 2010 and always enjoy your work. I appreciate and respect that you have managed to continue putting out truth in spite of deep state trying to demolish you and your work. You've really been through the wringer - a sure sign that you are speaking truth and are finding things out that deep state doesn't want you to know. Thank you for all your hard work these past 16 yrs!!

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Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
2h

Well done, Alexandra! Still following and supporting you. Sorry to see Tulsi go; her job is likely done. Hoping we all contribute is some way to the exposure of this Satanic cabal, who like the one they serve, lies, steals, and kills anyone in their way.

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