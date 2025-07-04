VIDEO: "China is a Proxy for City of London Banks" - Pub. July 4, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Juan O Savin released a couple of very informative videos this week, with Jordan Clark and with John Chambers. He told them both that Trump's presidency is an operation that is far more pre-planned, organized, gamed-out than most people can imagine.

With John Chambers, Juan got into the back story of the Trump Presidency with the 200 generals who invited him into their 75-year operation against the Globalist subversion of the US Government that started with General Douglas MacArthur against the UN-Rockefeller agent, Globalist President Harry Truman.

General Eisenhower was also part of this operation and although there'd been talk of General MacArthur running for President, Eisenhower was deemed more electable. MacArthur went on to covertly set up and run intelligence operations in Asia out of Japan until the end of his life in 1964.

Juan says Trump was introduced into this operation by the late President Richard Nixon – and Juan says something I've never heard before, which is that Nixon was involved in Project Paperclip and that he personally handled bringing the Nazi scientists into the US and that he knew where all of them were located – information which was vital to Eisenhower.

Juan revealed more details about how the Venezuelan technicians involved in the 2020 Election Theft defected to the US in 2020 and how they couldn't do this through any US Government agency, because the US Government was totally captured at that time, so this was done independently with private military contractors.

We've already seen how Chinese agents and defectors delivered three different hard drives to the Government from Hunter Biden's laptops on multiple occasions, only to have the FBI and DOJ bury them.

Juan went on to describe how the Dominion vote theft operation of the 2020 election was overseen by China and run out of Serbia, with Cuban security guards and Venezuelan technicians. These Venezuela technicians' testimonies, software and hardware will be used to prosecute China's Act of War against the US.

Juan also explains that China is a proxy for the City of London banks, saying:

"These 'Secret Handshake' organizations [Freemasons and other secret societies], seeking to control the whole world are using China and their control of China; their puppeteering of China to be their Front Man for stuff that they're doing. "We're really going after a Luciferian cabal that wants to control the future of humanity – and along the way, want to kill 13 out of 14 people alive today, till they only have a half a million left on the planet of their people, their bloodlines to repopulate the world."

Juan laid out Trump's strategy for securing peace in Ukraine-Russia and Iran-Israel and prosecuting the Russia Hoax and the Act of War that was the 2020 Election Theft, which Juan says must be squared-away, before he can finally take down the Federal Reserve Bank and the Internal Revenue Service and what he calls the "Monsters" who run the central banking system.

Key Points of Jordan Clark Podcast

• The official disclosures about the 2020 Election Theft and the Russia Hoax have begun, via FBI Director Kash Patel and CIA Director John Ratcliffe and we will start to see people resign.

• A lot of senior executives in the US government will be arrested for Treason, because they cooperated and assisted enemies in the nation-state level Act of War that was the 2020 stolen election. Juan says, "They'll never see another free day the rest of their Earthly life. And some of them are going to literally be hanged."

• The 2020 Election Theft "Was an attack, coordinated at the highest levels by China using Cuban, Venezuelan, Iranian, and Serbian operatives, all under Chinese control," according to Juan.

• This operation included the deployment of COVID to create the justification for mail-in voting, drop boxes and the emergency printing in China of millions of fake ballots that were sent in on private jets and brought into vote centers in the US and fake IDs (the 19,000 seized was a tiny sliver of those that were released into the US). All of this was done with the cooperation and assistance of US Citizens.

• Venezuelan technicians who actually stole the 2020 election from Dominion headquarters in Belgrade, Serbia under Chinese supervision defected to the US and are now in Protective Custody with their families. Their information is about to be used in Grand Jury prosecutions.

• Juan says he couldn't be happier with the person who who is supervising the legal side of this.

• Officers at US Homeland Security, FBI and CIA ordered the evidence of China's interference destroyed. They will be going to Gitmo.

• The first arrests related to 2020 will start in several months but before this, Juan believe we'll see arrests related the Russia Hoax, as those investigations are far more mature.

• Juan says, "Trump intends to get most of the heavy lifting out of the way in the first three and a half years, including all the arrests and trials started, and some of them finished before he leaves office."

• 2020 Election Theft cases will be tried in military tribunals, because this was an Act of War committed by China and American traitors.

• 71 countries have also had their elections flipped, in order to favor the Chinese and these Venezuelan technicians have brought the metadata and the hardware to prove this. Juan says, "It's election fraud against the population of the Planet!"

• "The greatest thing that Trump will have done during his entire time in public office is to restore an honest vote and vote system, not just to the American people, but to countries across the world...That's going to change everything; the laws that get passed, how the judges operate, the taxes to get passed, etc."

• Iranian citizens are collaborating and working with American intelligence and Israeli intelligence to thwart terror attacks in the US, resulting, for example in several dozen players taken into custody earlier in the week.

• "Everybody here needs to take heart. We're actually having great success and moves forward. There is some dark stuff ahead...When it does happen, it's not the end of the world. It's not going on forever – I'm talking about the financial stuff. It's part of the process we have to go through to get there."

• Trump will preside over what amounts to a Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy of the US.

• Juan says, "I'm very comfortable that the dollar's gonna do just fine. The Constitutional Dollars can do just fine. There'll be room for people to make the transition and still stay viable. Part of the reason for that is because we're going to seize the assets of a lot of the monsters who've been cooking America. China's going to get a huge bill."

• "Those assets would be seized here, in America and then distributed – it'll take some time – out to the American people. There's going to be a sovereign wealth fund for the American people created, that we will all get paid dividends out of. The largest holdings will be mineral and property-type wealth, seized properties from these people that have been stealing our elections."

• "Part of the problem is the cell phone system has been weaponized. And if it can be hacked, it could literally be used to cook people at a distance – literally, a mile away from the cell phone tower, get triangulation...these are steerable antennas. So, if you have a couple of different towers, they can target you and not the person walking this way."

• "So we're going to have to reset all of that. That won't be happening in a day. It's going to take a little bit of time to get that reoriented." This statement may refer to the '10 Days of Darkness' in the Q posts about a communications blackout.

• Juan also repeats that there will be "some kind of a Cuban Missile Crisis-type threat; missiles in the air. We'll get through all of that. It's going to be very gripping. Deep breaths. It's a necessary condition to regain the way that America is supposed to work and get us fully on the correct path. But there's some gripping drama, ahead. We're making great progress. Be happy for it. Gripping drama ahead. Take a deep breath."

Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸