Ann Delap
I wish I had faith in Juan O Savin, but every bone in my body tells me he is a disinformation agent. His mission is to steer the narrative away from the real truth by peppering it with a few nuggets of actual truth. Once again, China is the boogie man, fronting for the Globalists. The same could be said for the US. In the end, we are watching a battle between crime families over who gets to rule the planet and exploit the humans. Everything else is just a distraction.

Forbidden: I see all your deplatforming as a badge of honor. However, my friend, I’m afraid you just aren’t seeing the entire picture clearly. The Q platform has been talking about “10 days of darkness” for five years now. This is similar to the prophecies of many cults. They say a prophecy is going to happen by such and such a date and then when it doesn’t happen by such and such a date, they just reset the date. Also, my dear author, it appears, with all due respect, that you really do not understand what America was actually born to be. America is very much a Free Masonic satanic occult nation. I know that’s very difficult to accept for people who have not done the research leading to this conclusion. People resist and reject, and rail against such a thought. But the United States was designed to be the economic engine to bring the ultimate global dictator, known as the antichrist, to power in order to bring all men under subjection to the antichrist and block them from the salvation of God. I guess you could say that America was designed for the damnation of all men. We have to stop understanding “political liberty” as a Christian concept because it’s not. Political liberty is a Luciferian, FreeMasonic concept for which they are more than willing to commit mass murder to obtain. That is, essentially, what all war is: it is state sanctioned mass murder. They’re willing to kill a lot of people to get what they want. The Bible talks about liberty, but it’s talking about spiritual liberty, and spiritual liberty is the absence of sin and the presence of righteousness. That’s liberty. Personal autonomy and individual sovereignty is “political liberty”and that’s from the satanic Freemasons who are willing to murder anybody that is necessary in order to get their political liberty. I’m afraid that, as good as Trump often looks to Americans, and despite all the things which he seems to be doing, which appear to be good, the fact is that Trump is just another member of the billionaire cabal. The 2020 election was theater and the 2024 election was another thrown election. Every election since the early 1960s has been manipulated. It would be better called a “selection.” You don’t have to agree with me. I’m just trying to respectfully state my views and have a conversation. I don’t think that we’re gonna get anywhere if we’re mean to each other and don’t try to talk to each other on a personal level to try to arrive at the truth together. I’ve seen a lot of one-liner condemnations out there from people that don’t agree with others and I just don’t see it as productive. We have to be able to talk to each other. I want to point out that 1776 is the exact same year that the illuminati was formed by Adam Weishaupt. I also would like to acknowledge the fact that there were many Christians that came to this continent in the 1600s and 1700s but by the time we got to the formation of the American government, it had been pretty well and truly subverted by the Freemasons. America was to be the new Atlantis. They taught us all in elementary school that America was known as the New World. That’s exactly what it was. It was the genesis of the New World order. That’s why they called it the New World. Amaruca is the Land of the Plumed Serpent. Pride. Lucifer / Satan. Personal liberty = “I can do anything I want and defend my decisions by building my own, fine-sounding “morality” to justify it.

