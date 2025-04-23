7SEES explains how the "alternative media" has its narratives controlled by a small handful of entities, like Coulson Capital, Telrite Holdings and Tax Network USA and their subsidiaries.

These companies would not be in the business of sponsoring "conservative" content creators, unless Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc hadn't previously de-platformed and algorithmically-crushed all "publishing partners" who were not Woke.

It's tempting to draw a parallel between Coulson subsidiaries' sponsorships of "right wing" influencers and Coulson Aviation's contracts to fight the Directed Energy Weapons attacks in Los Angeles and in Viña del Mar but I don't think that's a totally accurate equation.

Does being sponsored by these entities make people like Dan Bongino bad? Is nobody allowed to make a living? Would things really be better, if we only had Mainstream Media?

That's almost how 7SEES makes it sound, which reminds me of being de-platformed, all over again.

So we currently have a Dead Internet but there are encouraging developments in recent days and weeks, which signal the possibility of a new Golden Age of independent online publishing:

• Google was ruled an illegal monopolist that had "harmed Google's publishing customers, the competitive process, and, ultimately, consumers of information on the open web"

• US Federal censorship of Americans' Free Speech Right is officially being stopped

• Chris Krebs has been designated a "significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority"

• Tulsi Gabbard has declassified the implementation strategy for the Biden administration's secret domestic surveillance and censorship strategy

• Marco Rubio closed the State Department's Global Engagement Center, which was also illegally censoring Americans