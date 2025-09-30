Forbidden.News

Joy Lucette Garner
4h

Back in 2021, I conducted the largest-ever exit poll after the "Recall Newsom" election. Over 30K respondents. Robust sample from ever county in the state.

Statistical analysis demonstrated no less than 96% had voted to oust Newsom. But Newsom's Secretary of State reported that 57% voted to keep him in office. This is how HARD the CA elections are rigged. CA uses SmartMatic vote counters.

IT DOESN'T MATTER that we're using "paper" when the machines that counts the papers are run by foreign countries.

Suzi Smith
4h

Sounds very much like what we heard from individuals reporting what they had become aware of following the election, but the complicit cover up media refused to investigate and confirm. The corrupted media is an obvious tool to take down the USA, as it always is in the attempt to take down any country. Venezuela being an exhibit very close in time and proximity.

Thank you for the update!

