Monday afternoon, Patrick Byrne retweeted this 8-minute highlight reel of the 2.5-hour sworn testimony of the Venezuela Smartmatic whistleblower, with the comment, “Since 2021 we recruited over a dozen of the Venezuelan technologists who actually BUILT our election systems 20 years ago in Caracas (to keep Hugo Chavez dictator). One recently gave sworn testimony.”

During the interrogation, the whistleblower refers to one of the operations’ headquarters being in Belgrade, Serbia. Dunn & Bradstreet lists Njegoševa 19 as the Belgrade address.

Dominion Voting Systems Corporation Belgrade, Serbia Office, according to Dunn & Bradstreet (Google Maps Street View in 2013)

D&B says there’s another address for Dominion Voting Systems in Belgrade but I’d need to get a D&B account to see it. On Google Maps, I was able to find one address associated with “Dominion Voting Systems Corporation” in Belgrade and it calls itself “Predstavnistvo”, which is “Representative Office” in Serbian. The address is: Rankeova 19, Belgrade 11000, Serbia.

This is a Google Maps Street View of the 3-story residential building in 2013 (trees obscure it from the front, so screenshotted from an angle, hence different address in Google Maps):

Dominion Voting Systems Corporation Belgrade, Serbia Representative Office (Google Maps Street View in 2013)

There are two other Belgrade addresses that come back in Google Maps Results as “Dominion” but without “Voting Systems”: 1) Dobračina 55, Belgrade, Serbia and 2) Terazije 7-9, Belgrade, Serbia.

Joberty.com doesn’t list the street address but it says Dominion was opened in Belgrade, Serbia in 2011 with 51-100 employees, which matches the findings of Gary Berntsen and Ralph Pezzullo last week:

“Ralph explains, ‘In Serbia, China maintains huge Huawei servers. And this is where these election companies store their data and do all their manipulation of data. So, they [the Serbians] play a large part of the large part in this conspiracy, as well.’ “Gary adds, ‘Dominion had a research office [in Serbia]. Inside that research office, there were 98 engineers. They were Serbians, Venezuelans and a couple of Chinese. They were literally controlling the swing states of the United States and had the ability to intervene.”

Juan O Savin has said several times that the building in which the election theft operation took place in Belgrade is 50% owned by former CIA Director John Brennan.

Last Friday, Rudy Giuliani reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are confidential and neither Giuliani nor Dominion are allowed to discuss them.

CBS reported:

"The two sides said in a filing in federal court in Washington, DC, on Friday that they have agreed to permanently dismiss the suit against the former New York City mayor and former personal lawyer to President Trump. "The brief filing doesn’t cite the settlement terms. Spokespeople for Giuliani and the Colorado-based Dominion said Saturday that the terms are confidential and declined to comment further."

TRANSCRIPT

Graphics: John Case attorney for Tina Peters, sworn testimony of former Venezuela government engineer of Dominion/Smartmatic, The Tina Peters The Truth Matters Show 9/25/25.

Whistleblower: I have 20 years of experience in electoral systems. It comes from Venezuela from 2003 onward, where we received for the first time and we configured the Smartmatic systems, for the first time in Venezuela. We configured the transmission systems and the tally systems.

I was the national coordinator for voting machines. I was the national coordinator for national data.

Interrogator: Sir, do you have personal knowledge whether or not the election systems in the United States, the voting systems, can be manipulated by foreign agents?

Whistleblower: The electoral systems of the United States can be manipulated by foreign agents or third parties.

Interrogator: After the 2020 election, we were told by the Attorney General of the United States that the 2020 election was “the most secure in history”. We were also told by the Colorado Secretary of State that the Colorado Computer Voting System is the “Gold Standard for running elections.”

Can you tell us if that is true? Are our elections in the United States and in Colorado really secure?

Whistleblower: No, they are not secure.

Interrogator: Can any election be run fairly and securely using Dominion software which is so susceptible to manipulation?

Whistleblower: Well, we have to keep something in mind or understand something clearly. No system is infallible. Dominion’s software is a software that has a lot of errors or bugs.

And they’ve had many years to correct them and they haven’t done so. From an IT standpoint, you could even say that the types of errors that they have made are very basic. But the reason why those errors are intentionally there is because they need it.

The current voting, the current software that Dominion Voting Systems is using right now does not provide, cannot ensure that an election cannot be manipulated. When Smartmatic of the Venezuelan government, who owns the source code, the old source code belongs to the government, made an integration with the American company called Sequoia Voting Systems, when it was acquired in the year 2005. To then, bring to pass the elections, carried out the elections in Chicago, Illinois in 2006.

Then lending or selling its technology to Dominion Voting Systems in the year 2010. In 2006, a tool was used. The tool was called SAES DataUtil.

Interrogator: Can you explain how SAES works?

Whistleblower: SAES DataUtil is a tool that allows you to do a general test of the entire electoral system. In order for you to test the entire system, you need to input the different credentials and also the certifications for the particular election. And this tool allows you to emulate voting machines, in order to then transmit the votes.

This is supposed to be a tool that, for its normal usage, is supposed to allow you to test the integrity of a system. When it’s misused, it can allow you to inject votes without people knowing you did so. By using a statistical system, knowing the elector’s behavior, without exceeding a maximum of 2 or 3% of vote manipulation, while at the same time taking over a large number of voting machines that you need in order to change the total amount of votes that you need to modify.

Interrogator: Can ballot images be changed inside the computer?

Whistleblower: That’s correct. Yes, they can. Smartmatic purchases Sequoia in 2005. The SAES software is implemented for the elements of Sequoia. From 2007 to 2013, Sequoia and Dominion worked for the elections in the Philippines. That relationship allows Dominion to purchase Sequoia in 2010.

Therefore, the SAIS election software from Smartmatic ended up being implemented in Sequoia and later on transferred to Dominion. You have two engineers there. Their names are David Moreno and Ronald Morales, which were the ones that handled the integration of the software belonging to Smartmatic called SAES and integrated it into Sequoia.

And then, these very same engineers did the integration from Sequoia to Dominion in the year 2010. Currently, these engineers still work for Dominion and they are in charge of their software. They know how to make an injection into the system in an undetectable manner, so that when a detailed audit of the election is performed, below any sort of trace, and also, when you audit an election or when you audit a system, you will be auditing only that which the company wants you to see or what the electoral body wants you to see.

Only the modules and the functions that the public needs to know are audited. That is why you have been unable to detect whether a library has been hidden, has been locked, or if it can be manipulated. You are not auditing tools like this one either, like SAES Data Utility, which are tools that allow you to inject votes, so people end up not knowing what the tool’s actual purpose or utility is.

Interrogator: Where is the worldwide global headquarters for Dominion Voting Systems, Inc.?

Whistleblower: They have three headquarters, United States, Canada, and Belgrade, Serbia. It is in Serbia that they develop the programs that are then implemented here in the United States. Ronald Morales is the person in charge of configuring the entire security network so that these three different headquarters can communicate between themselves.

Ronald Morales is the person that puts that Man-in-the-Middle in place, to be able to set up the communication from the new Dominion system, between the new Dominion system and the old Smartmatic system. But that same behavior is elsewhere, as well.

At that point in time, they used initially VPN networks. And during the days that the American elections were held, Serbia is the office that is responsible for resolving the errors that pop up in the systems. You would never show the public the errors of the system. You would only show the functionality of it.

Interrogator: Going back to the log file size?

Whistleblower: You write the day-to-day of an election. So let’s say it becomes full, then the next day gets overwritten on top of that.

Interrogator: And so, when you have an election that lasts for several days, it becomes impossible to audit the full election, because the records are being erased after they are written. True?

Whistleblower: That is true.

Interrogator: In general, would you say that Smartmatic software was designed with two principles in mind? Number one, it’s easy to rig elections. And number two, it’s hard to audit.

Whistleblower: That is correct.