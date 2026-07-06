VIDEO: “Trump FORCED The Supreme Court to EXPOSE Their Birthright SCAM” - Pub Jul 6, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Blaine Holt and Tom Luongo joined Rich Does Politics to talk about the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision last week to strike down a Trump administration 2025 executive order to deny birthright citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders, ruling that birthright citizenship is Constitutionally protected.

Tom says Chief Justice John Roberts can always be relied upon to create an incoherent decision on anything truly important and that he appears to have been tasked with ensuring that America will be forced to go to a kinetic civil war, in order to get these Globalists off our back, saying:

“They want kinetic war and they want the ability to take this ruling and flood the country with a bunch of people and permanently install Communism and that’s what they’re doing.”

To wit:

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Blaine agrees and he suspects that John Roberts is corrupt but he says the good news is that at least now, people are starting to do a Body Cavity Search on him and they’ve discovered that his wife has hustled $20 million into their family bank account while working at a firm that specializes in getting cases before the Supreme court that he’s going to hear.

At the Fraud Fighter Summit in Las Vegas last month, Pete Santilli announced that

“Chief Justice John Roberts has 11 child porn website URLs attributed to his name. That’s where he gets his marching orders. We have evidence of it. And everything I’m about to tell you right now is documented legally.”

Pete has previously spoken about the facility in Port Washington, Maryland where he said that Barack Obama and his CIA, FBI and NSA directors set up supercomputers to create what he’s called a “parallel NSA” that was used to spy on everyone and that ran the election theft software and where there were servers for 23 child porn websites, the chat rooms of which were used by Black Project operators to communicate with each other.

Another witness with similar claims about John Roberts and his connection to this Fort Washington surveillance operation is the late Dr Jon McGreevey, a Federal whistleblower who gave a video-recorded testimony to defamation superlawyer Lin Wood on January 9th, 2021 under the alias, “Ryan Dark White”.

On January 18th, Lin Wood posted video excerpts of these interviews, in 8 parts, which I pieced together into a 13-minute video and uploaded to Rumble and published it to my subscribers on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day.

VIDEO: “John Roberts, Jeff Epstein and the Plot to Murder SCOTUS Justices” - Pub Jan 19, 2021 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

A few of the highlights of this video include the following:

• Chief Justice John Roberts is gay and highly-controlled, in order to keep that a secret. Roberts adopted his children illegally with the help of Jeffrey Epstein through a child sex trafficking network in the British Isles and he then immediately proceeded to use his adopted children to sexually entrap and blackmail powerful people.

Dr McGreevey also says Roberts helped with some logistics in an FBI false flag operation to kill several Supreme Court Justices during Hillary Clinton’s first term, so that she could then pack the Supreme Court with Globalists/Communists.

This plot was foiled when Dr McGreevey was hired by someone at the Office of the Supreme Court to infiltrate the operation. However, those trained and armed by the FBI to commit mass-murder fell back to a Plan B, to execute Justice Anton Scalia, who was considered Hillary’s “greatest threat”.

• Mike Pence is gay and likewise controlled. Prior to becoming Vice President, Pence had two steady lovers who were significantly younger but then he got framed into having sex with a 13-year-old on video. Pence’s wife is totally aware of this and she helps him manage and schedule his homosexual trysts.

• Mike Pence hated Trump and he worked together with Rod Rosenstein, Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney as their mole in the White House. The idea was to get rid of Trump by using the 25th Amendment, then for Pence to become President and for Rod Rosenstein to become Vice President. In other words, Rod Rosenstein was not joking when he talked about wearing a wire to frame Trump. Dr McGreevey said he did wear a wire more than once, attempting to do just that, to no avail.

McGreevey testified that the The Fort Washington operation was:

“For the really illegal stuff, illegal communications, hacking, phone-tapping, you name it… Their main focus all the time: Title III judges, federal judges. But they would go after any political rivals, sitting politicians, anybody they needed to go after, anybody, they were pointed at. They went after family members of judges and compromised people as much as they possibly could. “They had no problem hacking computers and planting information to compromise people. This is something they had done numerous times. Rod had done this for years and years.”

He says that a “Dirty Tricks Squad” of rogue FBI, Secret Service, DEA and ATF agents working for Rod Rosenstein were the ones who orchestrated the hit on Seth Rich with the MS-13 members. They were also the ones who hacked the computer of journalist, Sharyl Attkisson and planted child porn on her late husband’s computer.

McGreevey testified that Rod Rosenstein and Chief Justice Roberts worked directly with Jeffrey Epstein to traffick children for the purposes of sexual blackmail, saying:

“They were able to get FISA warrants because, of course, Chief Justice Roberts had the FISA Court and helped him prepare them. “Epstein was an intelligence asset to various agencies around the world. They used his information, they exploited it for their own good. So when he was here or his people were here, it was easy enough to justify a FISA warrant on them.”

Dr McGreevey said, they would enact a warrant, surveil everything and document it, but they would never rescue a child. The leverage they gained over their blackmail victims was the only thing that mattered to them.

The 191-page transcript was released on March 3rd, 2021, which you can download here:

Full Transcript Of Whistleblower Interview 779KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tom Luongo explains that the Supreme Court’s birthright ruling makes no sense because the Federal Government does not issue birth certificates, these are issued by the States, so this decision sets up a situation where the US Federal Government can recognize a child born in Florida as a US Citizen but the State of Florida may deny the child Florida citizenship and therefore, deny that child all of the other privileges granted by the State, such as a driver’s license.

Tom continues:

“They can’t cross state lines. They… can go to Guam, they can go to DC, they can go to any of the territories that are US Territories, but they can’t actually go to the other states, because they’re not citizens of the State. “And so, this is one of the wrinkles about our federalism that is lost on a lot of people. This sets up the opportunity for the States to sue the Federal Government… and then, the judiciary, the SCOTUS then has to invoke the Supremacy Clause and then basically, nullify what’s left to federalism. Oh, do we think that John Roberts has the balls to do that? That’s a good question… “The 17th Amendment is vile, because it destroyed the States’ ability to have a voice in the Legislature. The House of Representatives is supposed to be the People’s House. The Senate is supposed to be the States’ and direct election of the Senators put both of them under the auspice of the People, which destroyed the Balance of Powers… “The Supreme Court, the Legislature and the Executive Branch, the Presidency are co-equal. So if the Supreme court thinks that they’re going to tell the States and by extension, the Congress [what to do]… “The Congress turns around and goes, we are defining, subject to the jurisdiction thereof, the phrase on which all of this turns to mean, ‘You get protection if you’re here as anybody here in the country has protection, but you’re still subject to your original jurisdictions, in terms of your citizenship.’ “That’s political versus geographic jurisdiction, OK? What this ruling did was conflate the two of them in the worst way imaginable and try to settle Constitutionally, that neither the Legislative Branch nor the Executive Branch have any way of saying to the Judiciary: ‘You’re full of sh¡t. F@ck off.’ “That literally destroys what’s left of the balance of powers and puts us in the situation where we have an unelected Judiciary running the country as a bunch of unelected Philosopher-Kings. FYI, that is not going to fly… “It’s not a stretch for us to say the Trump administration has a plan, here. And I think that what I just outlined about the States saying, ‘You don’t get to tell us who gets to be a citizen in our States, Supreme Court.’ “Moreover, this is also a kind of 20th century fiction, that the Supreme Court is the ultimate law of the land, in every way. Because when this country was founded, the state supreme courts had just as much power as the Federal Supreme Court.”

Highlighting the incoherence and inconsistency of the Supreme Court, on June 30th they ruled to disempower the Administrative State by striking down Humphrey’s Executor, the 1935 Supreme Court decision that ruled Congress can restrict the President's authority to dismiss executives of federal agencies.

Last Friday, Acting DNI Bill Pulte duly fired dozens of staff at ODNI for politicizing intelligence, insubordination and gross misconduct.

His predecessor, Tulsi Gabbard recently spoke at the Faith & Freedom Coalition and described some of the insubordinate and petty behavior she encountered from the Seditious Feds who remain legion throughout the bureaucracy.

VIDEO: “ Deep State Sees Voters as a Nuisance ” - Pub Jul 4, 2026

Tom Luongo says he sees the Humphrey’s Executor ruling as a “horse trade” that would be made moot soon enough by the birthright ruling:

“When they get permanent control through the Democrats and the Communists to just destroy the country in three years. That’s what that reads to me. Like, ‘Thanks a lot. You gave us two years to like destroy the managerial state. That’s nice. But you can just go ahead and run the table on it, after that.’”

Meanwhile, during an appearance last week on the Defending Democracy with Marc Elias podcast, Hillary Clinton said that intelligence officials should resist sharing information with Bill Pulte, accusing President Trump of carrying out a partisan takeover of the nation’s intelligence apparatus.

About this, Blaine Holt says, “This is this is the mark of a woman who is absolutely at the end of her wick. I really want her to face charges before she actually has a heart attack and comas-out.”

And speaking of comas, Mitch McConnell hasn’t been seen in public since June 14th, when he was hospitalized after he was discovered unconscious.

Curiously, McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao traveled to China only three days after he received CPR following an apparent heart attack.

Blaine Holt says he believes that Mitch McConnell is dead and Tom Luongo agrees that for all intents and purposes, he is dead but what’s more important to understand is that Mitch is the Chair of the Senate Rules Committee – which is why he can’t be declared dead!

Tom continues:

“They’re trying to hold everything back for as long as possible. They don’t want a special election, between now and August and put somebody some some quote unquote MAGAtard in his place and dismantle everything. “John Thune goes to jail. They all go to jail, at that point. So at some point, this is where you got to say, well…I’m not sure I believe in God but…that’s the kind of unplanned-for, exogenous event that breaks everything down, like Trump surviving Butler, when he wasn’t supposed to… “We’re all making fun of it on on social media. Like it’s all ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’, right? …But this is how bad it is. They did this with Dianne Feinstein. She was nothing for months. She hadn’t voted in Senate for months, until everybody started questioning. And then they finally had to wheel her out and she had like one eye. And it was and it was elder abuse. It was awful. It was horrible. “The way they treated Dianne Feinstein – not a woman that I have ever had one moment of sympathy for, because she’s a horrible human being – but no one deserves that. No one deserves what they’re doing to Mitch. Same thing but they’re just pawns on the board, at this point.”

Tom forgets to say that they did the same thing with the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

There are also the claims of Juan O Savin and others that Joe Biden died in December of 2020, before he was sworn-in as President and that he’s been played by four actors wearing $40,000 CIA-manufactured rubber masks ever since.

The conversation turns to the looming civil war in America and Blaine says that the Globalists model America on the populations of New York and Los Angeles and that they vastly underestimate the 17 million highly-trained military veterans living throughout Flyover Country, in addition to another 30 or 40 million patriotic American gun owners and that there is no peer to the American warfighter.

Moreover, the veteran population is very pissed off, after being sent off to fight bogus wars for the past 75 years by gaslighting recruits with an Oath to the Constitution.

He says:

“They don’t train you at Quantico to go, ‘You’re going to go off to a bunch of worthless wars, but it’s going to make an incredible amount of money for the right investors. And the world order will be established the right way. And your family won’t do very well in this. But you know what? You’ll be OK. You’ll have a decent living. But really, this isn’t really about your Constitution. This is about the the the City of London. And you should know who they are.’ “They don’t train them that way. What they train them on is ‘Red, white and blue, Baby. This is the ultimate liability clause. You are agreeing to lay down your life for a Constitution and a people in the American Experiment’… “And they all go off to these wars. And then, they start to go, ‘What the Hell are we doing? And why is this part of that Constitution thing that they were talking about? Why do people come up and say, “Thank you for protecting our freedoms?” I’m not protecting our freedoms. I’m over in some damn sh¡tty country shooting at people. And I don’t know why!’ “And so what happens is, they go to become veterans and then the veterans start to talk amongst themselves. They start to educate themselves. They start to look back and they start to go, ‘Hey, they lied to us!’ “But they they still did not lose their combat skills training, their combat arms training. They didn’t lose their ability to produce strategies, war planning, war planning, documents, nested plans, clandestine operations, 5th Generation Warfare concepts. “So, with the 17 million veterans Rich, to your point, the Bad Guys who have designs on the United States have a hell of a problem, because the 17 million really can’t stand them. Me being one of them.”

Blaine believes Americans will organize when it becomes clear that nobody is coming and that it will get out of control. He thinks that President Trump can see where things are headed and he says, “If I was an advisor to the President right now, I would be advising him loudly with a megaphone, ‘Declare that the government’s incapacitated, lay out all the evidence. Let’s get this stopped.’”

Blaine frequently talks about declaring the US Government “incapacitated” but there are no laws on the books about this. The only one in the US Government who can be “declared incapacitated” is the US President, via the 25th Amendment.

For years, Juan O Savin has been warning about an imminent National Security Emergency concerning elections, due to US Legislature’s Republican-led failure to pass the SAVE America Act and nothing being done about the vote fraud machines and Trump’s issuance of Executive Order 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” proved that an executive order, alone was not adequate to get America’s vote fraud issues under control.

When things go sideways, communications that are not controlled by the Globalists will become extremely important. Blaine encourages you to get a ham radio license, saying that he has an intermediate level General Class License and that a fast way to do this is to go through Glaarg.org, where you can do your exams, remotely.

Blaine says that regular people are making leaps and bounds with mesh net technology, where you can send encrypted peer-to-peer voice-over-mesh, texts and mapping GPS using ATAK on a $25 radio that connects to your smartphone without any licensing requirements.