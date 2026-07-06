Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3hEdited

The Supremacy clause does not make the federal government supreme over the states. It clearly says that federal law trumps state law only when the federal law is in pursuance of the US Constitution.

Any law, rule, regulation, court decision, treaty , EO (which BTW can only pertain to direct employees of the Executive branch to carry out CONSTITUTIONAL laws), international agreements etc that violate the Constitution (which most do today) is null and void of law and the states have the right and the duty to nullify (refuse to comply).

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J. Gan.'s avatar
J. Gan.
3h

Most porn sites, their ownership traces straight back to Israelis.

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