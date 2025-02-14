If you're wondering how Trump 2.0 is accomplishing so much at such breakneck speed, Steve Bannon explains to Steven Edgington at GBNews how these strategies began to be set in motion moments after the 2020 election was stolen and Trump went back to Mar-a-Lago.

Bannon says that much of what we're seeing is the planning of the America First Party Institute, under Brooke Rollins and Steve Miller, America First Legal, also under Steve Miller and the Center for Renewing America under Russ Vought.

What the Mainstream Media – and nobody – is telling you is that DOGE is an agency that was founded in 2014 as the US Digital Service (USDS) and that this agency was recently renamed "DOGE" by the Trump administration.

USDC was created by Barack Obama after the Obamacare website meltdown – but really, it was created as a backdoor for Globalists to pilfer from all US Government agencies.

Steve Bannon explains that DOGE is legally untouchable, because it is already fully-funded and operational. In conjunction with USC 3161, which allows Trump to create temporary hiring authorities, DOGE personnel are now embedded inside every legal federal agency, plus with 44 USC Chapter 35, which governs federal IT and cybersecurity oversight, DOGE now has full access to all federal data systems.

Steve Bannon says, "Each team consists of a lawyer, HR rep, a zoomer nerd, and an investigator. They report to DOGE, not the agency they're embedded-in."

FROM THE PAGE OF SCREW.GOV ON FB I came across a lawyer, Tom Renz, who actually read Trump’s DOGE Executive Order and, expecting some illegal power grab, found it to be airtight. Turns out Trump and Musk didn’t create anything. Obama did. Obama created United States Digital Service (USDS) in 2014. It was meant as a bureaucratic patch job to fix the Obamacare website meltdown. Fast forward to 2025. Trump rebrands it DOGE (United States DOGE Service). Keeps the acronym, keeps the funding but gives it a whole new mission: Find the receipts. Legally untouchable because it was already fully funded and operational. Trump invokes USC 3161, which allows him to create temporary hiring authorities. DOGE teams get embedded inside every legal federal agency. Each team consists of a lawyer, HR rep, a zoomer nerd, and an investigator. They report to DOGE, not the agency they’re embedded in. But wait, there’s more! Trump invokes 44 USC Chapter 35, which governs federal IT and cybersecurity oversight. Since USDS was originally an IT oversight body, DOGE now has full access to all federal data systems. Yes that’s right. All of them. His executive order is written to block legal challenges. Includes language that overrides conflicting executive orders. Orders every agency to comply. Refusal means they violates presidential authority. Congress can’t defund it because it’s not a new program, just a repurposed one. DOJ can’t sue for overreach because Trump used existing laws as written. Democrats trying to file legal challenges run into standing issues because DOGE operates within existing frameworks. Obama literally built the perfect Administrative (read: Deep) State IT backdoor. Trump and Musk just hacked the system and took the admin controls. Musk now has legal oversight of every major agency’s internal systems. The Administrative State can’t stop it without rewriting multiple federal laws. They legally outplayed the system and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Obama created DOGE.

The Communist bureaucrats at the USDS are currently clutching their pearls about questions of "loyalty".

Is it too much to ask, to NOT to have Communists working in the United States Government?

Is it too much to ask, to NOT have agents of the Chinese Communist Party or the World Economic Forum working in the United States Government, who are stealing from and working against the interests of the People of the United States of America?

Is it too much to ask, to have people who love America and the US Constitution representing the American People?

Is that too much to f@cking ask?

I cannot function without the possibility of truth and freedom. I've thrown everything that I am and that I have for achieving these things, that I was taught to believe my country stands for – only to be personally demolished by the Changeling Administrative State, masquerading as the United States Government.

I stand for truth and freedom, regardless. Nobody and nothing can ever take that away.

I want justice for these f@ckers who destroyed my life and those of millions and millions of others, because these piles of garbage are either so delusional, so depraved or so goddamned dumb, they can't think for themselves. They need payback.

Steve Bannon: They will send you to prison – or, in Trump's case, and I've warned about this – assassinations. So, I said. "If you're not prepared to go to prison; if you're not prepared to sacrifice your life, you're in the wrong line of work."

This is all-out political warfare between two sides in the United States that can't stand each other. Each side thinks – they think we're barbarians, we think they've destroyed the country. We think they're dangerous, they think that we're beyond dangerous.

In Donald Trump's first two weeks in office, he began a program of mass-deportations, fired top FBI officials, ended DEI across the Government, cut billions of dollars in wasteful spending, laid-off tens of thousands of government workers and ended Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.

Steven Edgington: my name is Steven Edgington and joining me to discuss the first few weeks of the second Trump administration is Steven K Bannon.

Are we witnessing a campaign of revenge, a campaign of revenge by the President?

Steve Bannon: I think anything-but. Remember, his "revenge" is going to be the new Golden Age. I think what you're seeing is a very focused deconstruction of the Aministrative State and take-down of the Deep State. We call it "Days of Thunder", here.

And folks should understand that President Trump's political comeback started the day he got back to Mar-a-Lago, with the War Room and the War Room Posse and this kind of Grassroots, that turned into the Precinct Strategy and had his back the whole time.

That's the political side, which most people think is everything but the other side was these public intellectuals, America First Party Institute, under Brooke Rollins and Steven Miller America First Legal, under Miller Center for Renewing America under Russ Vought, the infamous Project 2025.

But that was to look at verticals of everything we want to accomplish; drill deep into policy and to start to put together teams.

Remember, we can hit the deck plates running, with 4,000 – there's 4,000 people to control a government, that is about 10 million employees. That's 2 and a half million civilian bureaucrats, 2 and a half million military, about 5 million contractors, at some sort of executive level.

So, it's about 10 million that controls a budget of $6.5 trillion a year in assets of, I don't know, $758 trillion, so it's massive. And they've been working for years and now, you're seeing the “Days of Thunder”, every day.

There's you know 5 Executive Orders, 10 more Executive Actions; legislation that started or signed all types of other activity. You know, everything from freeing hostages to freeing the guys that are down in Venezuela. The people that went down there try to free the people in Venezuela, so everything across the board.

So, it's not “revenge”, it's really setting things right. The American People kind of demanded this. They voted for it and they're getting it.

Steven Edgington: What I find incredible is the lack of opposition in the last two weeks what happened to the “Resistance”?

Steve Bannon: I think you see – I want to make it the analogy, kind of to the Tory Party, to the Reform Party. In the established order, they get so lazy, because they control the levers of power. They control the financial community…so, it's the financial community the tech community the corporatists, the universities, pop culture, high culture, media – and they get lazy.

I am not shocked. I am surprised at how quickly the ideas are evaporating. What I mean by that, when you say “no resistance”, let's break it down in pieces:

Number One, in the Confirmation Hearings and we just had Tulsi and Bobby Kennedy approved, which they said was “never going to happen”, after we got Pete Hegseth approved, that they said it was “never going to happen”.

If you go back and your audience looks at the Confirmation Hearings, Marco Rubio is laying out the end of the Post-War International Rules-Based Order.

Pete Hegseth is talking about Revolutionary Military Affairs, Russ Vought and really Scott Bessant are talking about “A new economic model for the United States”, based on External Revenue.

Look at this thing. What we call the Golden Door, the Golden Market; huge ideas put out on this, really this Trump Revolution; what he calls a “Revolution of Common Sense”. There's no pushback, there's people going after the personal shortcomings or foibles of these individuals but there's no pushback – virtually no pushback – on the ideas. And ideas have consequences.

Then, if you look at the "Resistance" in the streets, a lot of this – remember, how it's financed – this is why USAID is so important!

So we're going at, we're choking-down and cutting off the oxygen, because this hasn't really been financed by a lot of private groups. That money's all been slush-funded through the Government, so when you talk about “Resistance”, at every level, they've been shattered. They've been shattered from their financing sources.

The media is…just almost like a puppy, now because their audience has collapsed and absolutely, one of the reasons their audience collapsed, is they lied to them the entire time; about how they were going to “win”, so at every level, where there would be resistance, there's just been an absolute collapse.

On top of that, the Democrats, because, as I've been saying for a long time: they're ruled kind of from this octogenarian group. Those people refuse to turn over power; the Committee heads.

They had a protest yesterday and the Committee heads of the Democrats are all, you know, white guys in their 70s and their 80s, that…can't communicate with a young audience.

So, no, it's been shattered. It will come back, as it sinks through but the resistance to Trump 2.0 has been less than the resistance of the Tories to Nigel Farage’s Reform Party – and that's kind of hard to believe, since it's been – it looks like there's been almost no resistance to that.

So, you are where you are and I think my theory the case of "Flood the Zone" and give them "All pedal, no break", it's just attack, attack, attack, keep driving it, Flood the Zone, overwhelm them – it gets to be a psychological thing.

They don't even know what to choose and pick – and you see it by the coverage. They're overwhelmed. They don't know where to turn. They don't have the normal levers of power they could grab and so they're kind of adrift.

Steven Edgington: Who do you think should be on the top Target List of the Trump DOJ?

Steve Bannon: Well, first I think we have to go back – I'm a huge advocate that Radical Transparency and Declassification is our best friend. I think, just in the Trump Era, we have to go back to the beginning. And I'm a very strong advocate that DOJ can’t handle this, because they got so much going on.

To really make sure that we never go through another period of Weaponization, I think a Special Prosecutor, overall has to do it. And the Special Prosecutor, then goes back to, even before Trump was President.

You go back to Crossfire Hurricane, you go back to Cambridge [Analytica], you go back to MI6 involvement, you go back to the Five Eyes’ involvement in all this.

You're going to have to go in some places that people don't want to go – but it has to happen.

We have to find out about the Intelligence Community, overall you have to go back to the Russia Hoax, all of that. You have to go back to then the Stolen Election, you have to go back to J6, to get to the bottom of that.

And then, the vast criminal conspiracy against President Trump, to indict him 92 times on charges that, just on the Jack Smith stuff, alone would be 300 years in a federal prison, because they wanted him to die in federal prison.

The reason they were so over the top – your audience shouldn’t miss the point – they never thought we'd be back. They thought we were finished. “We put Bannon in prison, Navarro in prison, we imprison Trump.”

They're finished. It was the exact opposite! And that's one of the reasons that they're so shocked and so not-organized on resistance. They just got lazy, right – and it didn't work. The big muscles didn't do the reps you need, like in sports, to be on top of things.

In addition to all that happening, I think further investigations have to go on: the Pandemic; further investigations have to go of how we had this of the Invasion of our country – very organized – who paid for it? Who did it?