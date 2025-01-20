This is a video I'd never seen video before yesterday. It's apparently a prequel to a 4-part series of viral videos created in 2018 by "Joe M", aka "Joe Masepoes", aka @StormIsUponUs that became well-known among followers of Q.

I remember Joe M tweeting about himself, describing himself as a young man, married and well-paid in the tech industry in Northern California but dismayed by the Wokeness in his work environment. It's doubtful that "Masepoes" is a real surname, because it is an obscenity in the Afrikaans language.

He was kicked-off Twitter before I was. Then, I was kicked off, so I lost track of him. Like me, his Twitter/X account has not been restored.

Joe has made a total of five videos that are very well-edited and that fundamentally share the same message: our country was hijacked, in earnest by the Bush-Clinton-Obama-Biden Cabal – or really, by those behind them, pulling their strings – and that our country was being overthrown, after being weakened and demoralized for decades by anti-human, anti-American ideology, with our tax dollars stolen and our food supply and our medicine transformed into disease-creation enterprises.

I posted three of his videos, as they were released in 2018 and I just posted a fourth one, which I didn't know about until now, 'Q - Dark to Light', as well as the prequel that's on this webpage, which I believe was made before the first actual "Q" video.

Here's the list of Joe M videos, in case you've never seen them or would like to re-watch (I just fixed all the broken links):

A) Q - A Story About How America Was Almost Destroyed by Criminals - Date Unknown

1) Q - The Plan to Save the World - 06/2018

2) Q - Killing the Mockingbird - 08/2018

3) Q - We Are the Plan - 11/2018

4) Q - Dark to Light - Date Unknown

I was never a big Q person, despite the Daily Dot hit piece on me to the contrary. They also said I didn't work at MTV. They lied about me and degraded me, as part of the war against anyone even vaguely supportive of Trump but the vast majority of the smears I have endured have been Unacknowledged Algorithmic, which have covertly destroyed my income.

If you read my 2018 posts about Q, linked above, you'll see I was skeptical about it and that I certainly never perpetrated myself as a "decoder", etc.

The reason why I'm posting these videos today is that they describe the truth of much of what has happened over recent decades and much of what I have reason to believe will happen soon.

Keep in mind that these videos were made two years before the election theft of 2020, J6, the Afghanistan withdrawal and the rest of the four years of insanity we've endured under the OBrandon Regime!

I worked very hard for this day.

I hope we can enjoy it.

TRANSCRIPT

Joe M Narrating: Let me tell you a story about how America was almost destroyed by criminals. It's one that should shock anyone who reads it, but like any good thriller, it has a happy ending. The story is fully researched and has no affiliation with any political party, religion, or ideology, nor does it need it.

May 4th, 2016: TV billionaire Donald J. Trump, against all the odds, wins the unofficial nomination as Republican Candidate for the Presidential Election. Even happier at the news than Trump, himself was none other than the Democratic National Committee and their candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton. Their so-called Pied Piper strategy had worked!

Clinton announced her candidacy on April 12th, 2015 and became the Presumptive Democratic Nominee on June 7th, 2016. From the moment she announced, Clinton and her team set themselves two objectives: One, destroy Bernie Sanders; Two, weaken strong Republican rivals and strengthen weak ones.

The DNC, Clinton, and their media proxies worked together to achieve both. And it worked! The Sanders Campaign was destroyed and the Republicans nominated Trump.

On May 4th, 2016 Hillary Clinton would have been very pleased and the Clinton vs Trump campaign had begun. At this point, Hillary Clinton would have been entirely certain that she was going to be POTUS 45 and that she could not lose. Donald Trump was ridiculed and dismissed as a foolish clown with no hope.

But just two weeks later, May 22nd, 2016, something changed. It was the first time in the campaign that Donald Trump won a national poll against Hillary Clinton, 43.4% to 43.2&. A tiny margin, but it sparked concern in the Clinton campaign and DNC. It sparked concern, because it showed that their Pied Piper strategy may be falling apart.

The outsider they had deliberately promoted, Donald J Trump, the Joke Candidate, was taking the lead. Though even with this change in the air, Clinton and her team would never have doubted that victory over Trump was theirs.

When it came to dealing with opponents, the MO of Clinton and her allies was already clear: Cheat, lie, and collude. Do whatever you have to do to destroy rivals. After all, they thought they were untouchable.

Now, there became a new objective: Destroy Trump, at all costs. A plan was coming together to paint Trump and his family as "traitors".

That plan was to be "collusion with a foreign adversary to steal the election", and a narrative that would dominate Mainstream Media headlines for over a year. To date, no evidence has been made public to validate this claim – at least, nothing that stands up to any reasonable scrutiny.

But let's move to May 25th, 2016, a day that sent shockwaves through the Clinton campaign: The DNC discovered that all emails between January 15, 2015, and May 25th, 2016 had been copied and removed from their servers. These damning emails were published by WikiLeaks on July 22nd, 2016, and they proved how the Clinton gang cheated Sanders.

A tweet by Donald Trump Jr, disclosing his communication with Wikileaks contained a link that seemed to suggest that Seth Rich, a "Bernie Bro", downloaded these onto a USB thumb drive and kept them as some form of insurance, in an action similar to that of Edward Snowden, who did the same thing in 2013.

After the damaging emails were released on Wikileaks, the DNC made public a claim that they had been "hacked", rather than leaked. FBI Director James Comey only offered to help, and simply stood back when the DNC mysteriously refused.

A new narrative had begun: Russian intelligence, under Putin, "hacked" the DNC.

Soon after, Clinton-allied Mainstream Media networks began pushing Trump's connections with Russia, and the "Trump and Russia Collusion" story was born.

It should be clear to anyone who is intellectually honest with themselves that the more likely scenario is that this story was invented to discredit the Trump campaign and distract the public from the damaging contents of the leaked DNC emails.

The fix was in, but still it did not work. Trump's campaign rallies were full and passionate, and it appeared that this unlikely candidate was winning.

Clinton, the DNC, Obama, and their proxies started to panic, as they realized for the first time they had made a mistake in propping up their Pied Piper candidate.

They went into overdrive. The Russia smear went viral. Unlawful and unethical actions began to take place.

Clinton rigged the debates. Comey rigged the FBI investigation, by exonerating Clinton with the non-legal term, "Extremely Careless", even though the original wording of his closing statement was "Grossly Negligent", a criminal offense. While under this investigation, Hillary Clinton's husband, Bill held a controversial meeting with the head of the Justice Department, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, on an airport tarmac in Phoenix, that the FBI tried to conceal.

Attacks started on Trump and his family. Nasty and personal. Mostly all lies.

Nothing worked. Trump was a phenomenon. They had never seen anyone like him.

As the panic grew more severe, the DNC colluded with and paid a foreign intelligence contractor with ties to Russia to formulate a damaging dossier about Trump's sexual antics that was soon discredited.

The Obama Justice Department used this questionable intelligence to authorize a FISA warrant to place Trump and members of his campaign under surveillance.

Illegal spying starts on Trump, his campaign team, and his family. The illegality of these actions would have had no consequence, since Clinton and Obama had little doubt of a victory.

November 8, 2016. Donald J. Trump was elected 45th President of the United States.

Now, in full panic and realizing they had been compromised, the objective then was to prevent the inauguration. But President Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017. Yet the "Russia Collusion" story continued throughout 2017, in the hope that some truly damaging information would yet surface. They tried to destroy Trump and his family without success.

The Russian Collusion narrative is now understood on both sides as a lie, with Mainstream Media networks, who run the story admitting off-camera that there was no substance to the claims at all, even as it continues to dominate their coverage.

These people deliberately undermined international relations and committed crimes. They ripped-up the Rule of Law. These are clearly crimes that will most certainly be revealed over the coming months, with the biggest shock in American history coming, as famous and important political figures of the past three decades are indicted for a multitude of felonies.

The human destruction and damage Clinton and her enablers have caused with their ambition and dishonesty has destroyed lives and careers. Innocent people have been smeared.

Americans have been divided. Clinton, Obama, and Co almost destroyed America. They were organized criminals, like the Chicago Mafia of Al Capone – but who made it right into the heart of power, allowing the country to fall into a state of lawlessness and division.

Hillary Clinton knows full well what's coming down the line. Her guilt is spilling over the political divide and even ardent supporters are starting to grow accustomed to the idea that maybe she was not the "Liberal Feminist Icon" she presented herself to be.

Left-leaning media outlets are beginning to introduce into the public eye the reality that Hillary and her enablers are going to be in trouble, eventually. The coming months will be very difficult for Clinton's hardest supporters.

They have been lied to the most. They have, in many cases, been sent totally insane. They're good people who care about others. They were manipulated and lied-to and made to grow suspicious of their fellow Americans, directing their blame and confusion at Trump Supporters, confused that the America they once knew was now filled with "racists" and "homophobic bigots".

It's time for justice so that the good people of America can, once again come together and celebrate their differences as one people, united under a banner of freedom that was fought so hard for, so many times in the past. Americans deserve no less for what these criminals have done.

May God bless America.

Running Time: 10 mins