A Thought-Provoking New Film Exploring Science and Consciousness

We’re living in a time of 5th generation warfare, designed to pull people into separation. Different beliefs. Different truths. Different interpretations of the same world.

And more often than not, the result is the same: disconnection.

That’s one of the reasons I agreed to promote the new documentary, ILLUSION, created by filmmaker Melissa Tittl (Ancient Aliens, Source with Dr. Joe Dispenza, Code 12, Ancient Civilizations and UFO Witness).

The film explores a simple but profound question:

What if the way we form beliefs is part of what creates separation in the first place?

(And …and what if separation isn’t the root of all evil?)

ILLUSION doesn’t approach this from a place of argument or ideology. Instead, it brings together scientists, philosophers, consciousness researchers, and skeptics (people who don’t usually agree) and allows their perspectives to exist side by side.

What emerges isn’t conflict, but reflection.

A subtle shift in how you see other people… and how you understand your own experience of reality.

It doesn’t tell you what to think. It changes the space from which you think.

Almost like a reset in perception, where you can hold multiple perspectives at once without needing to collapse them into one “right” answer.

In a world that often rewards certainty and reaction, that is valuable, in itself.

ILLUSION is free to watch for one weekend, July 24th-26th, and I’m inviting you to be among the first to see it.

You can watch the trailer and reserve your spot for the FREE online premiere by clicking on the banner below: