You don't need a tinfoil hat to think that there's something off about the text messages released by Utah County officials last Tuesday of Charlie Kirk's accused killer.

The texts, which were included in the State's charging documents conveniently have Tyler Robinson confessing to the murder, professing his motive and describing the weapon used.

The texts were allegedly sent to his furry M-to-F-transitioning lover, Lance Twiggs while he was still in Orem, Utah while it was partially locked-down, because he had just committed the most high-profile political assassination in America in over 50 years.

Everyone agrees that these texts don't read like something that a 22-year-old subject of an active manhunt happening all around him with Stingray communications sweeps would write to his boyfriend, who supposedly provided these texts to Utah investigators.

Reading those texts, marketing expert, Ian Wendt smelled a rat, so he asked his AI-savvy friend, Kyle Petitt to find out what he could. Kyle ran the texts through the JustDone AI detector and the results came back as "100% AI Content", as seen in the cropped thumbnail I made for the video at the top of this webpage.

A few hours later, when Wendt went to check the results for himself, the results were 180º the opposite: "100% Likely Human-Written"!

IMAGE: AI detection results from JustDone of Tyler Robinson's September 10, 2025 text messages released by Utah County

I personally ran the Robinson-Twiggs texts through three AI detectors in rapid succession: Grammarly, ZeroGPT and Quillbot and they all said, "0% of text is likely AI":

IMAGE: AI detection results from Quillbot of Tyler Robinson's September 10, 2025 text messages released by Utah County

This isn't first time that a state government agency has been found to use AI to make a legal case – and it isn't the first time that AI detection services have been overidden and tampered by the Deep State.

On April 4th, 2023 Tore Maras ran Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's 34 felony indictment of Donald Trump through the GPTZero AI detector and it came back as "Likely to be written entirely by AI":

VIDEO: "Alvin Bragg Indictment was done AI generated." - Pub. April 5, 2023 by ToreSays on Rumble.com

At the time, Tore said that April 4, 2023 would go down in history as not only the first time a former President of the United States had been indicted – but the first time that an AI prosecutor had indicted a human!

Interestingly, when I ran that same indictment through GPTZero today, the results came back as "Highly confident this text is entirely human", which is 180º the opposite of the result Tore showed us in the video screen capture, above:

IMAGE: GPTZero AI detection results of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's April 4, 2023 Indictment of Donald Trump on September 19, 2025

Back in 2023, Tore's sources told her that Alvin Bragg's office also used a custom version of another AI called COMPAS (Computational Offender Management Profiling Sanctions) to "find something" on Trump and more importantly, to select the most Trump-deranged jury possible, that would be the most likely to convict him.

For several years previously, Tore had been saying that the DC courts used COMPAS for jury selection in their cases against Gen Mike Flynn and Roger Stone. She said that she'd tried to assist Stone in 2020 by providing him with this information, which she thought would make for a slam-dunk appeal, by demonstrating the horrific situation in which all Americans now find themselves when heading into court.

In April 5, 2023, she wrote:

"The courts in DC use AI-driven software with predictive analytic algorithms to help prosecutors select a jury pool that is most likely to provide the verdict they seek. This software was not only used in DC to select Roger Stone's jury but a NY State version of that software was also used in the selection of the Grand Jury in the case of Alvin Bragg's attempts to seek an indictment against President Trump. "With the use of such AI-driven software, the odds are already in favor of the prosecutor from the beginning, as AI and quasi quantum algorithms crunch immense amounts of data to ensure that the state or federal agency is most likely to win. "In fact, with the help of AI, Bragg got a document together that was not entirely legally sound or coherent but had a Grand Jury pool that AI selected that was most favorable to indict anything that involved President Donald J Trump. This means that AI is essentially 'practicing law without a license'... "In summary, in this case, the prosecutor was essentially an AI, as Bragg's team fed millions of documents that President Donald J Trump furnished over years of harassment and the AI selected the general pool of jurors that would most likely return an indictment. The ODDS are ever in the prosecutor's favor. "The question is whether the judge reviewed the document and executed their duty under NY State law to review the evidence, as he is required to do so. There is no regulation in the use of such technology and has not been challenged or addressed in the courts. Is this legal?... "This is the REAL story and should concern everyone. You never know when you might need a job, a loan, or even find yourself in the crosshairs of a prosecutor for something as simple as a car accident or an honest mistake. Unfortunately, from the moment you step into the courtroom, you're already at a disadvantage with a jury and prosecutor who are already 'programmed' to ensure that you're found guilty, regardless of whether you're innocent or not. It's scary to think that I, as an AI, can access John Doe’s social media, banking, texts, emails, calls, voice transcripts, videos, biometrics, health records, and anything else that government and consumer agencies are already documenting, and use it to prosecute him for anything. Every single one of you can be placed in a box. And with the power of quantum computing, the odds will be stacked against you, and your chances of winning are slim to none. This is a horrific assault on our justice system, and the future of our nation looks bleak if this is the normal practice of people in power to persecute those they don't like."

This weaponization of Artificial Intelligence is the next level of Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) and it's being deployed against citizens all over the world and especially against those who disagree with this Nihilistic and cowardly bureaucratic form of attack on humanity, which was fully launched during the COVID Hoax, with its unprecedented multi-national coordination of Fake News, mandates, lockdowns and the deployment of forced vaccines.

Sadly, Boone Cutler, an American Patriot and a hero, who knew more than most about the use of AI in Fifth Generation Warfare passed away early yesterday morning.

Cutler was the co-author with Gen Mike Flynn of 'How to Fight Artificial Intelligence (AI) (The Citizen's Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare)', which I own and which I need to find time to finally read.