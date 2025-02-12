I was just on psychologist, Dr Joseph Sansone's Mind Matters and Everything Else podcast yesterday.

As I spoke to him, I became more aware of the strange pattern in my life, where I've always tried to "get away" from it all, only to find myself smack in the middle of numerous, historic, mass-consciousness events.

For example, in 1993, I moved to a beautiful apartment, in the quiet, non-residential neighborhood, a half a block from the World Trade Center to "get away" from the deranged cacophony of New York City, while remaining in Manhattan but with a lowered rent, due to the major bombing earlier that year – only to find myself living through 9/11 eight years later, when FEMA paid me to move out. (what were the chances of that place being bombed twice?)

In 1996, I rented a cheap beach shack on Fire Island with a bunch of friends to "get away" from the fetid, muggy horror that is New York City during the summertime, only to have TWA Flight 800 crash into the ocean right in front of us and for the wreckage to wash-up on our beach all summer long, where we witnessed several Federal Government agencies jousting for control of the debris from our beach towels.

In 2010, I started a daily online blog to "get away" from the film business, only to find myself in the center of an unprecedented and totally illegal censorship war being waged against US Citizens by a Federal Government that had been hijacked by Communists.

In early 2021, I moved to Asheville, NC from New York, to "get away" from the draconian Socialist Hellhole that my State had become, only to find myself in the middle of the largest man-made disaster in US history – a data point, which continues to remain unreported by officialdom.

The moral of the story is that I cannot seem to escape certain aspects of my destiny and that for whatever reason, I was put on this Earth to have a front row seat to many historical events, despite persistent efforts to escape my fate. The above are a just a small handful of such instances.

So, here is Dr Sansone interview with me this past Tuesday afternoon.

Running Time: 53 mins