The Administrative State and Careers in the US Federal bureaucracy are still trying to overthrow the United States as if it their own country were an enemy nation.

These are the same people who have expertly executed Color Revolutions and overthrown governments worldwide. For the past several years, they’ve been doing it to you, with the tax they take from the sweat of your brow and they won't stop until they're stopped.

We are being subjected to military-grade orchestrated gaslighting and psychological operations by our public servants, in concert with the Fake News and trillion-dollar social media algorithms and technology that are specifically personalized to manipulate each one of us.

We are being blasted with a scaled-up version of a torture technique developed for interrogations described in a manual published by the National Defense Intelligence College in 2006, entitled, 'EDUCING INFORMATION – Interrogation: Science and Art', in a chapter called "Alice in Wonderland: The Power of Applied Confusion".

This manual cites an earlier CIA 1963 torture manual entitled, "KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation Manual, Human Resource Exploitation Training Manual", which we learn here was actually almost word-for-word based on the work of L Ron Hubbard, who was basically a Satanist.

What we're living through is literally torture. The purpose of this technique is not just to obliterate the normal but to replace that which is normal with the mindbogglingly bizarre, so that the person goes into a state of deep trauma that is so awful, they would rather give up their secrets and return to a reality that makes sense, than to continue with any more of this.

The unrelenting Fake News, the fake impeachments, the Jussie Smolletts, the men in women's sports, etc were all illogical orchestrated PSYOPS designed to badger everyone into acquiescence.

Understanding the "Alice in Wonderland technique" can help empower you to identify it when it's happening, to help you distance yourself from the fragmentation and cognitive dissonance that it is attempting to induce.

For example, the institutional weaponization of gender dysphoria by all the big banks, the UN and world governments was not an organic thing, it was an influence operation, it was psychological warfare, it was meant to confuse children (and adults) and to de-stabilize society. Everyone who normalized this PSYOP on the White House Lawn was a victim.

VIDEO: "Transgender Activist Banned from White House Events for Posing Topless" - Pub. June 16, 2023 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Understanding the manipulations will help you assert your cognitive boundaries and will help you to protect yourself from these incessant 5th Generation Warfare attacks.

We can either be like the Amish and abandon technology altogether or we can to learn how to identify 5GW and defuse the power of personalized social media algorithms – or do some of both.

In this short clip, Chase Hughes, former US Government interrogation and PSYOPS expert describes how the Alice and Wonderland technique is implemented to a T in a format like YouTube Shorts. He says:

"Your brain versus a $1 trillion computer, you're going to lose. I'm going to lose. And I can spot all of the things – and I'm still going to lose...Technology has outpaced our brain's ability to adapt. Period. We cannot adapt. Our brains haven't changed in 200,000 years."

But I don't think what he says should stop us from trying. It didn't stop Hughes from developing what he calls the Behavioral Table of Elements, that outlines over 100 human behaviors ranked by their likelihood of deception, stress, or emotional openness, built on over 40 peer-reviewed studies and observational field data. It's a toolkit for behavioral control, not just a chart.

This 17-minute clip is actually worth your time and/or read the transcript, below.

TRANSCRIPT

(Roll video of Chase Hughes on the Danny Jones podcast)

Chase Hughes: L Ron Hubbard invented this thing called the "Alice in Wonderland technique". You know that this is a confusing statement, but if we're in a conversation, and I'm speaking in a really confident way, and I said something like, how different would it be if the same thing started looking now like it wouldn't change if nothing else really did? And you could just get completely open. And then the CIA, without even attributing anything to him, copied it almost word for word in an interrogation manual. And I have that PDF, too.

Voiceover: Chase Hughes just exposed the scariest manipulation trick, yet. They used to call it "interrogation", but now it's just called "content".

(Roll video of Chase Hughes on the Danny Jones podcast)

Chase Hughes: They discovered this in the '50s and '60s that if I can confuse your brain, your brain acts as though it's somebody that's falling. So if you imagine when you're falling, your limbs are flailing all over the place. And the first solid object that they come into contact with, it's going to like grab around it, no matter what, even if it's a thorn bush or something. Okay. Right? So anything that's solid in that moment of confusion is going to get grabbed onto. So the brain corollary to this is if a person's confused, the first logical piece of information they hear, after being confused will be automatically accepted – or more automatically accepted – without being screened or scrutinized by the brain.

Voiceover: In the world of behavioral manipulation, few tools could be more dangerous or more effective than confusion. Scientology's founder, L Ron Hubbard understood this long before social media or surveillance capitalism.

He wrote extensively about a method now known as the "Alice in Wonderland technique", which involves flooding the subject with contradictory messages, bizarre phrases, and emotional whiplash, until their grip on reality begins to slip.

In 1961, the CIA declassified the infamous KUBARK Counterintelligence Interrogation Manual. And inside, it was almost word-for-word instructions from Hubbard's playbook.

The technique was adopted as a psychological softening tool, meant to dismantle the subject's internal logic and replace it with whatever narrative the operator wanted. The goal wasn't to extract the truth. It was to overwrite the mind.

(Roll video of Chase Hughes on the Danny Jones podcast)

Chase Hughes: What L. Ron Hubbard does is have people read out of this book of 'Alice in Wonderland'. The verbiage is very confusing. And L. Ron Hubbard openly wrote about this in his work. And I'll give you all of my research on it. And then the CIA, without even attributing anything to him, copied it almost word for word in an interrogation manual. And I have that PDF too. Danny Jones: Really? Chase Hughes: Oh yeah. And then the grandfather of hypnotherapy, Milton Erickson, started writing about it.

Voiceover: Chase Hughes explains it like this. Every person runs on invisible behavioral scripts. Pre-programmed mental routines that help us make sense of daily life. They tell your brain what's normal, what to expect, what to ignore.

But when you interrupt that script, through contradiction, chaos, or emotional shock, the brain hits a freeze point. It can't run its usual logic, so it panics. In that moment, it becomes desperate for something stable to grab onto.

And whatever comes next, whether it's a belief, a command, or a total lie, feels safe simply because it's solid. The brain latches on automatically. This is where the command is inserted, when the person is disoriented and vulnerable.

A hypnotist might say something that makes no grammatical sense. At the moment your conscious brain rejects it, but your subconscious doesn't, it'll start to obey.

And here's the trap: Once your brain accepts that first command under confusion, it becomes easier to follow the next, and the next, until you're no longer evaluating, just absorbing. That same pattern is now everywhere. Not in interrogation rooms, but on your feed.

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: Fractionation is where, like, I'll put you into a trance and bring you almost all the way out, to where your eyes are kind of opening again and then, send you back down again and then you go deeper. So, in comedy and in conversations you can do this to people, like where it's a super fun thing and then, really depressing and scary thing. Scroll through your social media feed. It's fractionation, as well. It increases suggestibility.

Voiceover: They call it "advice". They call it "motivation". But it's built on the same bones as a cult initiation script. Chase doesn't name names, but the blueprint is clear: Today's alpha brand influencers don't sell facts. They sell chaos first, then order. They throw you into a mental spin cycle, then offer a handout for a price. One minute they're promising freedom, the next they're blaming you for being stuck.

And right when you're most off-balance, they pitch a solution: Their course. Their method. Their version of reality. It's not just marketing. It's psychological warfare dressed in Instagram filters.

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: If you think of the way that social media manipulates our brain, it falsifies tribal agreement and it makes us say "A". So, we're willing to ignore everything we see because we're seeing a tribe say that something else is happening. So it'll override our brain and if there's one thing, just one thing that matters a lot is that our brains are not capable of overcoming this technology. We don't have a firewall. Technology has outpaced out brain's ability to adapt to it.

Voiceover: Hughes explains that it all comes down to cognitive overload. Your brain can only hold onto so many contradictory ideas before it short-circuits. At that breaking point, you stop critically thinking, and start following.

That's where the real manipulation begins. Confusion. Pause. Insertion.

You've seen the scripts: "You know nothing." "The system is broken." "Only we have the answer."

It's the same message across a thousand hustlers, each wearing the costume of authority.

And it works, not because it makes sense, but because it creates identity. You're not buying a program. You're buying a new version of yourself. One that fits into their tribe. One that rejects the NPCs and joins the elite.

The emotional loop is intentional: Fear. Then hope. Then guilt. Then belonging. Then fear again.

It's not a side effect. It's the point. Studies back this up.

A 2022 study in the Journal of Social Influence showed that rapid emotional changes increase vulnerability to persuasive messaging by nearly 48%, especially when delivered by perceived authority figures.

That's why these gurus never just sell information. They sell urgency. They sell lifestyle. They sell family. And if you don't join, they frame you as "weak".

This isn't motivation. This is manufactured identity. Designed, packaged, and sold to the most emotionally scrambled version of yourself.

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: The moment you get to identity, then you're guaranteeing that you can predict future behavior. And this goes really deep. We can get into hypnosis and all that stuff, if you want to. And once I get identity agreement, this is the same thing with politics. You see the exact same thing. The identity gets hijacked and then I can do anything I want. Because your identity is involved, here. It's not you're agreeing with my ideas. You're agreeing because that's who you are.

Voiceover: And the most important part? This didn't start on YouTube. Or in a podcast. Or with a guy selling alpha masculinity in sunglasses.

Chase Hughes is clear: The psychological tools we're seeing today were forged in war rooms and interrogation chambers. The modern manipulation playbook is rooted in government-funded psychological operations: PSYOPs, where behavior manipulation was first introduced.

Here's what he reveals about the Milgram Experiment:

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: You've heard of the Milgram Experiment? Voiceover: No. Chase Hughes: Let me walk you through it. This is 1962 at Yale University. And they do a study, they put an ad in the paper and say, "We're doing a study on learning and psychology," and if you come in and volunteer for the study, we're going to give you like a lunch voucher or something like that. So all these people volunteered. So let's say you're doing the study and you take it and you go up in this hallway, you meet this guy, the guy in the lab coat. And there's another volunteer there and you draw straws. The other guy draws the "learner" straw and you draw a straw that says "teacher" on it. And they say, "Alright, you're going to sit down here and I'll summarize it. But the guy's in the room next to you with the door shut, and you're going to sit down at this machine and you're going to read this quiz. And for every question that gets wrong, you're going to shock his ass. You're going to deliver an electric shock.

Voiceover: The participants were told they were helping with a study on "learning and memory". What they didn't know was that the learner in the other room was an actor and the shocks weren't real, but the participants thought they were.

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: And every time they get a question wrong, you shock them. But not only that, you're going to grab that little knob and move the voltage up. So, if you move the knob all the way to the far right, it says "XXX Danger, Severe Shock". So you start the experiment. The guy says he's got a heart condition and you, you can hear him screaming. When you, when you hit this little shock button through the wall, you can hear him go, "Ah! Ah!" You can hear these little screams. And every time you're moving it up and sooner or later, he says, "I don't want to do this anymore. I don't want to continue. I'm out of here. I have a heart condition. I told you I had a heart condition. I'm one, I want to leave. I want to stop, right now." And all these people would kind of like turn back to the guy in the lab coat, like, you know, "What, what do I do?" And the guy in the lab coat is almost every time would say something as simple as, "It's important that you continue" or "The experiment requires that you continue." So they keep going and keep going and keep going. They're up to like 300 volts.

Voiceover: The voltage kept climbing. Even when the learner screamed, even when he begged, even when he went silent.

By the end, 100% of participants went up to 250 volts. 67% went all the way to the maximum labeled "XXX Danger, Severe Shock", just because a man in a lab coat told them to.

Another replication of the study in 2010 by Dr. Jerry Berger published in American Psychologist showed almost the exact same numbers. Different year, same results, same obedience.

This is what Chase keeps warning about. You don't need drugs. You don't need torture. You don't even need to raise your voice.

If you combine novelty, confusion and perceived authority, you could get full compliance, no hypnosis required, just a clean room, a uniform and the right script.

The scariest part of the Milgram study isn't what people did back then. It's that nothing's changed and now the lab coat could just look like an influencer with a Verified check mark.

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: If I can get you to think that most of your tribal members agree to X, then most people like 90% of people will say, "OK, X is true." Joe Rogan: Well, especially with social media, right?

Voiceover: Scroll, swipe, pause, watch again. It feels random, but it's not. According to Chase Hughes, what's happening on your phone is emotional engineering.

Every short form video, every ad, every comment thread is part of an invisible loop designed to pull your mind in every direction at once.

And the goal isn't to entertain you. Definitely not. It's to fracture your focus, fatigue your logic and keep you emotionally volatile, because that's when you're easiest to control.

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: Your brain versus a $1 trillion computer, you're going to lose. I'm going to lose. And I can spot all of the things – and I'm still going to lose. Joe Rogan: Social media obviously is having some sort of psychological manipulation on people. What do you think the biggest impact it's having on people other than the theft of your time? Chase Hughes: Tribal confusion. So I get to automatically, I don't have to hack your brain. I don't have to convince you of anything. All I have to do is tell you a whole shitload of people believe this one thing. And all that is, it may not get you to keel over right away, but it gets you to say, "Wow, it's starting to become a pretty popular idea. I'm going to start to entertain. It might start entertaining that." So technology has outpaced our brain's ability to adapt. Period. We cannot adapt. Our brains haven't changed in 200,000 years. If I can trick the mammal part of your brain that doesn't even speak English – so all I have to do is get the human part of your brain to translate what I'm seeing, what you're seeing on the phone into an image in your mammalian brain and think that there is, it's brand new, something weird that you're not, haven't seen before. Does that sound familiar on social media? Joe Rogan: Sure. Chase Hughes: Weird, unusual. Joe Rogan: Oh yeah. Chase Hughes: Novelty generates focus. Then, there's an authority because this thing has 97,000 likes in the last hour or whatever. Authority, tribe, tribe is there. It's built into the likes. Joe Rogan: And then a lot of bots in the comments that agree with it. Chime in. Chase Hughes: And yeah, "I can't believe he's doing this. What a narcissist!" That kind of stuff.

Voiceover: He calls it emotional cycling. And once you spot it, you can't unsee it: Rage clip about politics. Swipe. A video of someone healing from trauma. Swipe. A luxury car and a link to a masterclass. Swipe. A breakup story. Swipe.

The cycle repeats. Each emotion spikes your brain chemistry, then drops it. You're not just watching content. You're being rewired by it.

In short, the more emotionall-scrambled you are, the more programmable you become. This is the "Alice in Wonderland technique", at scale. These platforms don't just confuse you with nonsense language. They do it with algorithmic chaos.

You're pushed from fear to hope, to loneliness, to desire in under 60 seconds. And then you're sold a fix.

What looks like entertainment is behavioral warfare, and it's not your attention they're fighting for. It's your identity.

Here's what he reveals about the algorithms:

(Roll clip of Chase Hughes on Joe Rogan podcast)

Chase Hughes: If I've got you for 16 hours with advanced algorithms and technology designed to manipulate you specifically. And in 1972, they could talk someone into murder in 45 minutes. You just imagine what's possible. Joe Rogan: And know that governments are utilizing that. It's not just people's opinions, and it's not just groups of people that are trying to convince other people to think the way they think. It's actual governments that are involved in trying to manipulate narratives. Chase Hughes: Yeah. If you're thinking it's a left and a right issue, that's also, you may be a victim.

Voiceover: Most people think influence requires years of training, deep psychological knowledge, or advanced hypnosis.

Chase Hughes disagrees. According to him, if you know what to look for, controlling someone's behavior doesn't take skill, it takes selection. The key isn't technique, it's targeting. You don't need to manipulate everyone, just the right kind of person. He says the most influenceable people don't walk around with signs on their heads, but they do wear it on their faces. One detail he talks about often? Wrinkle-free under-eyes.

Not just a cosmetic feature, he links it to emotional suggestibility. People with extremely smooth lower eyelids, according to his findings and feedback from thousands of hypnotists, are significantly more prone to entering trance states and accepting suggestions without resistance.

The idea is simple. If someone can be persuaded easily once, they can be persuaded repeatedly. That's why cult recruiters, hostage negotiators, and interrogators all rely on behavioral cues to decide who to engage and how. And the methods are often the same, only the goal is different.

To track and codify these behaviors, Hughes developed what he called the Behavioral Table of Elements, a public PDF that outlines over 100 human behaviors ranked by their likelihood of deception, stress, or emotional openness. It's built on over 40 peer-reviewed studies and observational field data. It's a toolkit for behavioral control, not just a chart.

(Roll video of Chase Hughes on Danny Jones podcast)

Chase Hughes: Essentially, it's every behavior that human being can do, rated from least deceptive to most deceptive. And it's free online. I don't charge money for it or anything. So each one of those [squares] is a human behavior and they're rated from least deceptive to most deceptive. So this is the ultimate one-page guide to reading a human being. This is all of our behavior. So, if you go along here, you'll see how likely it is to be deceptive. You're going to see it before, during and after a statement or the score of deception, the behaviors that are going to confimr your findings. The behaviors that are going toamplify and give you more information, etc. Anything on the right is the most deceptive – stress– there's no behavior for deception. And everything on the left is the least, the most comfortable. Everything in turquoise is facial expressions and everything on the very bottom is what happens outside of our bodies, like how we interact with objects on the table and the stuff we actually say, like rising vocal pitch, increasing speed, non-answer statements. Those are all the ways we can be deceptive in our speech. So, I tried to give all behavior for deception detection on one sheet. So, each one of these is backed by a minimum of four pieces of research, to make it onto this table.

Voiceover: The question isn't if you're being manipulated. That's already happening. The real question, now is how many versions of the script have been tested just on you?

Think about it. This isn't a feed. It's a behavioral lab. And you're not the audience. You're the subject.

The techniques Chase Hughes exposes aren't theory anymore. They're active systems shaping what you see, what you believe, and who you become.

And once you've been re-wired, the worst part is you won't even notice.