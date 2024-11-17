***PLEASE CLICK ON HEADLINE, ABOVE TO READ ON SUBSTACK***

Here is Part 2 of Dan Willis' presentation on James Grundvig's Unrestricted Warfare. My transcript starts 29 minutes in, when it really gets cooking but I don't transcribe the ~10 minutes after talk, because this is really enough.

I will post my comments separately, in order not to skew the way you receive this information.

All of these images are from Dan Willis' PowerPoint presentation, unless otherwise noted.

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT STARTING AT ~39:00 INTO THE VIDEO

Dan Willis: Love, this is something Marcel [Vogel] also used to stress, that it's important to use Love when you do this. And it's because, Love is the connecting pulse between all living things in the universe. And it allows the energy to transcend the densities, because it's like a secure channel. It prevents dissonance.

And that water, love, quartz crystals all interface naturally, because they're based on this same core fractal pattern formula.

As we've seen with Antarctic ice samples, all the major water is universally resonant. It will resonate with everything.

And I asked the reason why love can resonate into the higher densities. Jen Han says, quote, "Dissonance cannot attune with an ordered state of geometrical resonance. And the matrix that we're in is in an ordered state of geometrical resonance."

And Dr Emoto kind of revealed that, you know, when you have a dissonant thought, it doesn't take form, because it doesn't resonate with it.

Phryll, this is basically how they power their planet. They use Phryll. Phryll is the energy created from gravity waves, what we name the "ether", also called "compression waves". It's like the most powerful energy you can imagine to harness. Their spacecraft use it.

Their crystals in the central core, their dynamic impulse creates these compression waves, which generate Phryll. They're stored in these crystals that convert the energy into this red ionized mercury plasma that's spinning at super high speed, in dual perpendicular toroids that create a canceling of mass and the anti-gravity propulsion system. This is how their craft is propelled.

… Einstein was wrong. The ether is the basic brick of the universe. Einstein [said, "the ether does not exist, the vacuum is empty"]. It's not empty. The peed of light is not constant. Einstein got a lot of things wrong. I won't get into too much of this tech.

… We use nuclear, oil and coal and we have power lines running all over the place. We use wires to distribute our electrical energy. I asked him, how do they have it set up on your homeworld?

He says, "On my homeworld, we have power generators, such as you know, from Atlaa," – he was trying to trigger my past life memory – "I wish I could converse with you directly, face-to-face, how exhilarating it would be," – because Elena is relaying this between us.

Anyway, he says, "On Erra, we do have central power plants. Pyramidal power plants with a tall natural crystal in the central core. Phryll harvested is collected in the top of the pyramid and resonated – or you may understand better the term, "teleported" – to smaller devices that we named secondary generators. These transpond the Phryll for and towards the power web of our cities.

"In the countryside settings, each house can choose to have a small replica of the big pyramid generators, or we can either have a generator that supplies a whole community. That is how we have it organized, where I'm coming from, Udur-Ur in the Nardayan Valley on the planet Erra. We're relying on the community generator above the hill that supplies power to the habitats."

Share

Their older sister, she's 160 years old according to Earth years, Shaya Eredyon, she's a temple generator attendant and technician that takes care of the generation over there on the planet Erra. Elena was shown one of these crystals inside of a pyramid that are wrapped in double coils. So I asked, I wanted to recreate one of these.

He gave me a gift. He said that he gave me the technical construction details. So I put together a team of scientists and we actually made one of these little Phryll generator crystals.

There's a double torsion field that conjugates with a crystal energy field. The copper is wound clockwise. Silver is counterclockwise at 90 degrees to create this dual torsion field that opens up the "Eye of the Crystal", it's called.

We're pulsing it up 4096 Hertz alternately. And we presented this last year to a thousand people. And this was our first prototype version made on Earth.

And so I've been almost looking for practical applications [for the Phryll generator crystal] that people could use the benefit from...We're not allowed to use it for energy generation, obviously, because of the Deep State, that's still in power, to some degree. They've basically lost but they're still clinging to power.

But the Phryll, it's healing. It regenerates you. It can – it heals your body. And plants, they grow incredibly from it!

And so, it could be used for health and wellbeing, agriculture, water. Impregnate the Phryll into the water irrigation lines and you won't need pesticides or fertilizers because plants don't send out the signal, if they're vital and healthy, the bugs don't bother with it. Right?

...We're still developing this technology. It needs optimizing and the plans are on MarcelVogel.org where you can recreate this. I say to everybody, "Hold off." We're working on developing it, so it's more robust. Right now, it has a very low output.

But what is fully operational is the Reality Transflux Modulator, which activates a vortex; Eye of the Crystal to be able to modify the holographic matrix and alter reality. This is pretty science fiction for a lot of people.

James Grundvig: What would that be used for?

Dan Willis: Some examples: healing oneself.

You can visualize a more optimized avatar of yourself to be superimposed on your current avatar – your body – as the Universe tends toward perfection, the healthier pattern will be supported to morph into reality. But I'll go into the details of how exactly that works.

Or you could affect the planetary morphogenic field to envision a positive outcome, for example.

Crystal Healing Work: this takes the work of Dr Marcel Vogel and expands it, because you can actually change the holographic structure. Now, using this crystal clearing. It can also be used for water.

This needs to be researched and we need more people to get on board with taking this information and using practical things.

This is wild: You can bring the crystal of saturation, but you have to cut it off or else it'll implode and transcend matter and density.

And there's a simple exercise to repair your DNA. All these are in detail on MarcelVogel.org, but it can reconnect the hydrogen link bonds in your DNA to connect to the morphogenic field of the Universe to regenerate you. And it's just a simple breath and visualization exercise that it's kind of their ET yoga, you could say, but the details of all this, which we don't have time for, uh, on MarcelVogel.org, if you want to check it out.

The crystal science. Now, Oona, who is an Altean – now, the Pleiadians are 300 years more advanced than us on Earth. The Alteans are part of the "Seeders", they're called.

They're 20,000 years more advanced than the Pleiadians and their understanding of crystals. What she says is:

"Quartz is a transponder by nature. It connects to the points on the grid of space, but it also vibrates, not only on the lattice of space, but also on the lattice of time. Your science will soon discover this. Quartz is the highest state of solid matter before the state of light. That is why quartz can heal tissue. "It doesn't reorganize matter on a molecular level, but it repairs by transponding the injured organic tissues with a vibratory key of a previous state before the alteration was made. It reorganizes dissonance with a resonant template." – Oona

And remember, how we talked about earlier, how the holographic field of time can be tuned-through.

Like the Andromedans say...when you resonate with a crystal, all of your avatar templates, going back through time are resonating, as well. And since the universe tends toward perfection, it will look at that resonant template that was more resonant, you could say. And it's the vibratory key of that causes it to morph.

Say, if you cut your arm, if you use the device, it will resonate before that cut happened. I actually have a friend that was taken to an extraterrestrial facility, where, in the medical bay, the nurse actually cut her arm, and they used a device that took it back through time just before the cut. And she saw it right before her eyes, getting healed.

You know, we need this technology. So the crystals have to be cut perfect in alignment with a lot of structure. This is how they cut the crystals on the planet, Erra.

Something Marcel didn't know, he knew about cutting in alignment with the C Axis, the growth axis, but you also have to cut it laterally with a hexagonal core and angles are more exact – it can be approximate and still work with a smaller crystal.

James Grundvig: And we've seen these two angles in past geometry, haven't we? Ancient structures.

Dan Willis: Oh yeah. Why the 51.843º angle? Exact same angle as the Great Pyramid in Egypt!

Jen Han says, "This ratio that acts as a transponder, it's dynamic geometry. Some shapes, just because of their proportions, naturally affect the holographic structure of the matrix. We use a specific pyramidal ratio to build our Phryll generators, because the geometrical structure of the central crystal in a generator will interface with a pyramidal ratio of the building or machine harvesting energy."

So in other words, it harvests the energy, it transponds the ether. And why the 60º angle? It's because, the center angle must be in resonance with the geometry of the holographic matrix of the receiver. And we know that the holographic matrix is based on this tetrahedral fractal geometry.

And if you look at the angles of a tetrahedron, every angle is 60º. And you look at the Flower of Life, for example, all the angles are 60º. So it's like Form Resonance; it resonates with it. And interesting, Egyptian obelisks are set at 60º.

Jen Han said to me – somehow, I'm going along with this:

"I was told the mission you've chosen consists in teaching the Terrans how they can change their reality. You almost knew this. Teach them how to activate the vortex and how to modify the holographic matrix."

And so that's what I'm doing. Now, I asked a question, it's probably coming out of my past life memory or something, that was forbidden by the Prime Directive not to share with the people of Earth.

James Grundvig: So quickly for the audience, what's the prime directive?

Dan Willis: The Prime Directive, you know, Star Trek was actually the Office of Naval Intelligence, working with the Galactic Federation of Worlds, actually put that out through Gene Roddenberry into the collective mind, put these concepts of the Prime Directive, Warp Drive, teleportation, to bridge our civilization into imagining these realities. So it's like a Non-Interference. If they were to give this information, it'd interfere with our evolution. So, Thor Han was able to get a special authorization from the Galactic Federation of Worlds to share this information.

I asked him about, is there a dimensional portal between the charge triads? You know, something that came out of my past life or something. And Jen Han was able to answer the question. He says,

"It works by finding the phase conjugation node inside the crystal, by projecting inwards the geometrical shapes of the two opposite points, like a mirror.

Share

"There is a vortex singularity of the crystal. Focus your thought and energy just there. You may project your consciousness to anywhere you wish in this universe and other universes, to other densities, other dimensions. "Anything is accessible in space, dimension, and time. This is great power, Elena (Elena's relaying this). It is very important information. I am honored to be allowed to share this with you." - Jen Han Eredyon

And so I'm now honored to share this with your audience. So to get into the nitty-gritty of how the science works, I asked him, because I studied Sacred Geometry, and I noticed that there were hexagonal-pentagonal relationships between these angles. And so I asked him about that. And he says, quote:

"The ratio of the hexagonal-pentagonal, multilayered blueprint applied to a living organism will produce cellular evolution, humans, plants, stars, and so on. "The ratio is the key to life. And it's also represented in the blueprint, you know as the Flower of Life. Those who understand the secret geometry of the flower of life can create universes and life forms to populate them." – Jen Han Eredyon

And here you can see within the template here of the simple circular patterns is the pentagon, pentagon, the hexagon. You have the 60º angle, and this taps into the next greater overlay of that, which shows the 51.843º angle. So all of these angles are within this Flower of Life.

And it's also within our DNA, the hexagonal-pentagonal of the double coil DNA, double helix. Now, these two angles of 51.843º and 60º, related pentagonally and hexagonally; you can see in the Pentagon, you have the Golden Mean Ratio, as you can see, in the Great Pyramid, also has that 51.843º. And the hexagon is based on tetrahedral geometry, which is all 60º.

So, this [51.843º] the "Receptive" that brings the ethers in. And this [60º] is the "Active", which writes into the holographic. So, it could be said "female" and "male", you have these opposites throughout nature.

And so the degree of angle of the Pyramidion depends on the frequency spin of the vortex that's being created. He says:

"The two dynamics counter-rotate and meet at the vortex singularity. Because of this counter-rotating dynamics, the vortex is opened by phase conjugation of the two frequencies."

I asked him, well, what would happen if they're both 60 or 52? And he said, they would come together and completely cancel each other out and nothing would happen.

He says that, "The same frequency rate, the dynamics cancel, you need a difference in the speed rate to create a dynamic for the experience to tend to perfection. And since nothing in the universe ever reaches the absolute point of perfection, the universe is alive through the dynamics of evolution."

And this kind of sums it all up, in a way. This is how they convert etheric energy into physical reality. The 51.843 angle geometry transponds the etheric energy of the ethers coming in on this end, the receptive end, and the 60 degree angle geometry imprints it into the holographic matrix of the Universe."

Here, it imprints into the physical reality of the holographic-tetrahedral fractal geometry that's resonant with at 60º.

"This is the great network. This is how we implement the etheric energy into physical reality, and this is how the liminal geometric point of transfluxation, which is where the two vortices meet, allows the intentions of consciousness to imprint a geometric thought pattern." – Jen Han Eredyon

And so, this is also called the Eye of the Crystal, it's where the two torsion fields are coming together in opposite directions. It creates this open singularity into the holographic matrix, that this transfluxation that's happening can be modulated with the intentions of consciousness, projecting into it, that writes-into the physical reality.

And that's why I call it a "Reality Transflux Modulator", because it's modulating this transfluxation. Now, I showed Jen Han this brilliant photograph of a tesla coil inside of a pyramid, showing this double-coiled torsion field, and wanted his feedback to see, is this what the field looks like?

And he says, "A pyramidion creates a Phryll vortex. Phryll is the etheric energy. The vortex you depict in this visual is the etheric energy harvested by the pyramidion. The dynamic influx of this harvested energy, the mathematical ratio of the pyramidion, generates a double-coiled torsion field."

He says, "The two dynamics twirling in opposite direction create a phase conjugated tension that creates a singularity in the hologram, a convergence of infinite power."

And this is how they power their entire planet. You can see the two torsion fields coming together. Now, this is an animation by my friend Stef Zak, Elena's sister, kind of help visualize how these torsion fields come together and create this singularity (rolls video loop showing how the Eye of the Crystal is formed).

Now, nothing happens until you activate the vortex, and the vortex is activated piezoelectrically, either electronically or physical. And it creates a dynamic reaction between the two polarities of the charge triads of the lattice structure. It creates an exponential reaction that triggers the singularity portal.

In other words, the crystal is physically present on multiple densities and dimensions at the same time. So when that's activated on this level, activating across the spectrum of densities at the same time. So it's exponential.

And where this area is, is where these two angles come together, is the approximate location of that.

Now, you can do it physically. I have like a thing, got it at Crystal Light and Sound. Their cutters are cutting, according to Jen Han's specification. I put a little piece of tape where the Eye of the Crystal is.

About $170. The big ones don't open the vortex any more than the little ones. So you don't have to spend a whole lot of money, if you want to experiment with this. But your fingertips will convey the information into the open vortex with a slight squeeze, which opens the vortex, just momentarily.

But if you want to the vortex open continuously, Elena and I, we set up, she used a candle holder, I used plumbing parts. We put our function generators with silver electrodes on and across the Eye of the Crystal and pulsing it at 20 Hertz with compression waves. And it keeps the vortex open continuously.

I have a story about that, but we're running short on time, here.

Your brainwaves, they need to be in gamma to be effective. It opens vortices in the person's mind. And gamma is also associated with like a Deep Love for all Beings. Your pineal gland – I asked. Jen Han says,

"The crystals in your pineal gland are calcium carbonate, which is organically produced in the tissues of the human body. These micro crystals generate an electromagnetic field at the center of which is an interdimensional vortex for consciousness."

In other words...our soul is using this interdimensional vortex to connect with, to animate our physical bodies. Now, you can see the crystalline structure.

So, it's this interdimensional vortex that's within this tiny little gland that's centered between our left and right hemispheres that interfaces with this open vortex.

And so I'll go over this in a brief way, because it gets very involved. There's an infinite number of these spherical dimensions in the multiverse, and we're in one of these dimensional spheres. The particular one, you can have three densities, you can have 24 densities.

We have 12 densities in this particular sphere that we're in, with the 13th being Source or Creative Source. There isn't any separation. Source is part of Everything. There is no separation from the lower densities to the higher densities.

But the way the structure of the matrix works, is that the higher densities create the lower densities. The lower densities do not create the higher density. So, whatever is at the highest density level precipitates into Source.

Source is at the level of perfection, and that's why the universe tends toward this perfection. Source is at a level of Pure Love as well. Love is the connecting pulse that bridges us from the lower densities into the higher densities. That's why the higher density beings are closer to perfection. They live longer, they're more loving, you could say.

So that is the structure of the matrix, in which these dimensional spheres… Elena actually went on board a craft and actually saw what source looks like. It was shown to her, and it's like these wobbly bubbles, right?

And it's not this perfect geometry of the flower of life, and that's because all these dimensional spheres are in what's called the Void. The Void is outside of time and space. So when the vortex is open, it opens a singularity that goes through the Void. And since there is no time and space in the Void, whatever is imprinted, it lasts forever, because there is no time in a Void, and it's like a quantum-entangled, directly to the level of Source.

And so it imprints it, at the highest level. So normally, when you have a thought, all thoughts are being projected and all have a certain reality, right? That they wither in time.

When you use the crystal like this, where the singularity is open and your consciousness interfaces with that, when it goes through the singularity of the Void, it imprints it into the morphogenic field of the Universe, at the highest level of Source, so that – it's forever.

And so, it precipitates into physical manifestation. I did this show with Elena. We had 1,700 people live, and we all did a positive timeline vision. And at the time, it spiked the Schumann Resonance, at that exact moment.

And I asked, did it have any effect with this? And he said, "Of course it had an effect." He said, "There's a ratio of the population that needs to be gathered to produce a visible disturbance, and you did that...The brainwaves emitted by all living beings on this planet are in inter-resonance with the ionosphere shell."

I used to work with a scientist, Dr Robert Beck, who substantiated that; that our brains are all in inter-resonance with the ionosphere shell. Now at the conference that I had, 1,000 people, imagine a positive timeline.

It worked! And so, I showed them basically how to prepare this beautiful timeline vision, the most benevolent outcome, and everybody took a deep breath. And I opened the vortex singularity on the stage of the reality trans flux modulator, and everybody took a deep breath, and they pulsed, and did the projection. And so far, so good.

We're winning. We're winning!

Running Time: 65 mins