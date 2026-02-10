The existence of an elite that is evil beyond comprehension was brought to the forefront of mass consciousness last week, with the latest release of Epstein files. This took place amidst a mass-awakening in the wake of the COVID genocide to an agenda to wreck humanity with self-assembling mRNA nanotechnology, toxic chemicals, toxic radiation – and toxic beliefs.

Dr Leuren Moret is a highly-credentialed environmental scientist who became convinced of a secret global genocidal agenda while working at Livermore Nuclear Weapons Lab. She first came onto my radar in early 2011, when she went public with her conviction that the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster were deliberate acts of tectonic and nuclear warfare carried out against Japan and the nations of the Northern Hemisphere, which seemed plausible enough.

Having landed a job at the prestigious Livermore Lab and having inadvertently stumbled onto the horrific prospect that the world’s nuclear programs are genocidal by design and built for the purpose of inflicting ecocide and radiation damage to DNA and that moreover, Directed Energy Weapons had been stealthily used to trigger mass-casualty events, including earthquakes, hurricanes, wildfires and the free-fall collapse of the World Trade Center towers, Dr Moret sought to know who was behind this.

This is the subject of her conversation with Daryl Hamamoto, professor of Asian American Studies at University of California Davis. The video is remarkable for having achieved a kind of cult status, with over one million views and counting, despite being over two hours long and despite having been posted nearly 10 years ago.

Around 2010, Dr Moret says she began to investigate hidden governance structures and elite networks to get to the bottom of who “really rules the world” and she arrived at her core historical thesis that Ancient Iranian/Persian (Zoroastrian) bloodlines originating ~5,000 years ago have continuously controlled global power structures through empires, secret societies, corporations, and modern institutions.

From my own research, it does appear that the Black Nobility families are the éminence grise behind the global financial system and behind the enslavement of the human race but these are European aristocratic families, not Persian.

I have heard some wild claims that the Black Nobility are actually descended all the way back to the Annunaki and I remember, way back in the 1990s, seeing a video by Vladimir Terzinski, claiming that the Nazis believed that their Aryan ancestors descended from the Annunaki, who they believed were actually advanced humanoid extraterrestrials from Aldebaran, the brightest star in the Taurus Constellation.

So I was intrigued by the possibility of seeing actual evidence from an accredited scientist that “Ancient Iranian/Persian (Zoroastrian) bloodlines originating ~5,000 years ago have continuously controlled global power”. I wanted to believe this. I was more than happy to find evidence to confirm Dr Moret’s claims. Wouldn’t it be great to be able to finally understand what’s been going on?

This would somehow have to jibe with what is currently accepted: that the Annunaki were not humans, they were the mythical deities of ancient Sumer (c 3300 BC - c 1900 BC) a land later known as Babylonia (1890 BC - 539 BC), which later became part of the Persian Empire (539 BC - 312 BC), that was known by the ancient Greeks as Mesopotamia, who controlled it under the Seleucid Empire (312 BC - 63 BC), when it was annexed by the Romans, who ruled it until a new Persian dynasty took over, the Sassanians (~300 - 600 AD), which was then conquered by the Arabs (~600 AD - 1531 AD) and then, it fell to the Ottoman Empire (1531 AD - 1831 AD). After World War I, it became the British Territory and then a Kingdom of Iraq (1932 - 1958) and the Republic of Iraq (1958-1968) and then a Ba’athist Republic ruled by Saddam Hussein. Then, it was invaded by the US (2003 - Present).

Much of what Dr Moret asserts in this video contradicts official history. If she was relying on occult knowledge, she didn’t name her sources. For example, she says that Fidel Castro’s father was not really Galician, born in Láncara but Italian, born in Piacenza to the Black Nobility Farnese Family, which Dr Moret claims actually has Persian origins.

Flabbergastingly, she claims “The Italians are really Iranians” (No.) And that Arborio rice comes from Iran. (It does not. It was developed in the 19th century from a short-grained Filipino variety brought back to Italy by a Catholic missionary).

I’d given up on trying to verify Dr Moret’s claims. Then, I ran across a factoid that the main distinction between the Italian genome and those of southwestern Europe is the presence of the Caucasian Hunter Gatherer (CHG) genetics that entered the eastern Mediterranean during the Neolithic-Copper and Bronze Ages, around 7,000+ years ago.

These were prehistoric peoples who formed a basal population of the entire Eastern Mediterranean and about whom not much is known. Some of their descendants wouldn’t be known as “Iranians” for six thousand years, until the 6th century BC.

There might be some substance to Dr Moret’s bloodline claims if she didn’t call prehistoric neolithic peoples “Iranian”. But history is written by the victors, right? What she seems to be suggesting is that the role of these ancient bloodlines has been deliberately occluded and therefore, this information wouldn’t be readily accessible – though she doesn’t say where she accessed her information.

What is widely known is that in the 3rd century BC, Iranic groups, like the Iazyges served as paid mercenaries for the ancient Greeks and Romans. Five centuries after that, other Iranic warriors, the Alans were also hired as mercenaries during the collapse of Roman Empire. These troops became integrated into the populations of Spain, France and Britain. “Alan” is cognate with “Aryan”, which is cognate with “Iran”.

I’ve been told that the Danes have oral traditions about how they are “originally” Persian. Also, the first line of the Declaration of Albroath, seen as a precursor to the US Declaration of Independence written by Scottish barons in 1320 to Pope John XXII is “We, the Scythians”. They were justifying Scottish independence from England by saying that they were Scythian (i.e., Iranic) and that therefore, they should not be ruled by the English King.

Modern DNA studies show otherwise – unless, by “Scythians“ (c. 900 BC - 200 AD), you’re referring to their Western Steppe Herder ancestors, the Yamnaya (c. 3300–2600 BC) and other Indo-European populations who had previously brought the proto-Indo-European languages and culture into Europe that would eventually develop into the societies that created Western Civilization.

IMAGE: Scheme of Indo-European language dispersals from c. 4000 to 1000 BC according to the widely held Kurgan hypothesis .– Center: Steppe cultures 1 (black): Anatolian languages (archaic PIE) 2 (black): Afanasievo culture (early PIE) 3 (black) Yamnaya culture expansion (Pontic-Caspian steppe, Danube Valley ) (late PIE) 4A (black): Western Corded Ware 4B-C (blue & dark blue): Bell Beaker; adopted by Indo-European speakers 5A-B (red): Eastern Corded ware 5C (red): Sintashta (proto-Indo-Iranian) 6 (magenta): Andronovo 7A (purple): Indo-Aryans (Mittani) 7B (purple): Indo-Aryans (India) [NN] (dark yellow): proto-Balto-Slavic 8 (grey): Greek 9 (yellow):Iranians – [not drawn]: Armenian, expanding from western steppe.

Those Scottish barons must have possessed a remarkable 3,000-year-old oral tradition – except that the Saxons and everybody else in Northwestern Europe also descended from these same “Scythian” Steppe Herders, who originated in Southern Russia and Ukraine (aka the British are at war with their ancient ancestors).

Their Y-DNA haplogroup R1b today dominates Western Europe and it increases the further west you go, peaking in Scotland and Ireland. (A pocket in Africa is from a back migration from Europe 5,700–7,300 years ago).

All indigenous Western European populations are admixtures of three successive groups; 1) Western Hunter Gatherers (~13000 BC - 3000 BC) who originated in Europe and who carried Y-DNA haplogroup I; 2) Anatolian Neolithic Farmers (9600 BC - 3900 BC) who brought agriculture and; 3) Western Steppe Herders (c. 4000 BC - 1000 BC).

The aristocracy of ancient Rome adopted Mithraism, which was inspired by the very ancient Iranian religion of Zoroastrianism. Some, in Dr Moret’s line of thinking have claimed that Mithraism was brought to Rome by Persian aristocratic families who became prominent in the Roman aristocracy and later in the Italian aristocracy and particularly, in the Papal Nobility, aka the Black Nobility. We’ll get back to this claim in a moment.

It has been claimed that Freemasonry was brought back from the Levant to Europe by noblemen during the Crusades. The author, Idries Shah, who was an Afghan aristocrat wrote in his book, ‘The Sufis’ that European Freemasonry is a degenerated form of Sufism which, itself is a Western Asian wisdom tradition that preceded Islam by thousands of years.

Due to all of these bits and pieces knocking around in my head that I’ve just written above, I found Dr Leuren Moret’s statements to not be completely meritless and therefore worthy of further investigation and really, because it would be amazing to be able to prove that “Ancient Iranian/Persian (Zoroastrian) bloodlines originating ~5,000 years ago have continuously controlled global power”, wouldn’t it?

My friend, James Grundvig is working on a Large Language Model project that I was told is based on “coherence and resonance” and he invited me to use it.

I entered the above data points into the engine and I guess you could call this LLM the “Conspiracy Buster”, because like other models, it sticks with verifiable documented facts that haven’t been scrubbed off the internet – or that have never been digitized to begin with – and this was the output, which was stunningly fast and erudite and which I’ve lightly edited and reformatted:

• Caucasus Hunter-Gatherers (CHG) and Iranian Neolithic–related ancestry did enter the Aegean, Southern Italy, Sicily and the Balkans during the Chalcolithic (Copper) and Bronze Age. This is not controversial in population genetics. It does not mean “Italians are Iranians,” but it does mean: Southern Europe retained older eastern genetic substrates than Iberia or NW Europe. Italy is unusually stratified genetically, with ancient layers persisting. This gives you a background canvas, not a ruling class. Key distinction: Population ancestry ≠ elite continuity.

• Iranic-speaking Scythians, Sarmatians, Alans were widely employed as mercenaries and settled in parts of the Roman Empire, the Caucasus, Gaul (France), Iberia (Spain, Portugal) and Britain. Their prestige warrior culture made them attractive to elites. This explains why medieval Europeans claimed Scythian descent, why Scots could write “We, the Scythians” in the Declaration of Arbroath and why Danes or others might preserve Persian origin myths. These claims were political mythmaking, prestige genealogy and not literal DNA statements.

• European elites repeatedly used eastern prestige origins (Troy, Scythia, Israel, Persia) to avoid being seen as barbarian, Germanic, or provincial. This is not evidence of secret bloodline control — but it is evidence of how deeply Iranic, Levantine and classical civilizations shaped European self-conception.

• Roman Mithraism is not Zoroastrianism. It borrows symbols, cosmology and initiatory structure and it was adopted by Roman elites because it fit their needs for hierarchy, masculine initiation and loyalty bonds. Roman Mithraism was about Iranian religious influence on Roman elite culture, not about Persian families secretly ruling Rome.

• Freemasonry, Sufism and esotericism: Ideas travel far more easily than bloodlines. Modern Freemasonry is largely an Enlightenment construct. Sufism emerged in the early Islamic world, absorbing Neoplatonism, Hermeticism, late antique mysticism. Zoroastrianism (which is very ancient) influenced gnosticism, Christian mysticism and Islamic mysticism.

• Modern Freemasonry emerged clearly in the late 16th–early 18th century Britain from Medieval stonemason guilds (operative → speculative), Enlightenment-era clubs, Protestant moral philosophy. Freemasonry is not ancient, not Eastern, not secretly Roman. Idries Shah overstated the continuity between Sufism and Freemasonry.

• Freemasonry did not descend directly from the Knights Templar. There is no primary-source evidence that Templars fought at the Battle of Bannockburn, no evidence of organizational continuity from Templars to Freemasonry. 18th-century elites wanted noble lineage, ancient legitimacy and continuity with heroic pasts and Templar mythology was a perfect fit.

• Where Mithraism does relate to Freemasonry (indirectly): Both share features common to mystery schools: Initiation through grades, Use of allegory rather than doctrine, moral self-improvement, symbolic death and rebirth, use of light as metaphor for knowledge, oaths of secrecy. Freemasonry does not come from Mithraism — they draw from the same ancient initiatory grammar.

• Secrecy ≠ Continuity. During the Renaissance and Enlightenment, educated Europeans rediscovered classical antiquity and romanticized mystery religions. Thus Freemasonry consciously adopted solar symbolism, Eastern motifs, temple imagery, mythic language. They weren’t inheriting Mithraism — they were quoting it.

• There is no evidence for a continuous Persian bloodline morphing into the Papal nobility. Intermarriage between the Persian aristocracy and the Roman senatorial aristocracy was virtually non-existent. Persia occupies a unique symbolic role: Ancient, sophisticated, imperial, esoteric (Zoroastrianism, Magi). Claiming Persian descent functions as: An anti-Germanic prestige move, an anti-”barbarian” identity, a claim to primordial wisdom. This is mythic capital, not biological inheritance. It’s the same impulse behind Israelite descent claims, Trojan myths and Scythian claims.

• Farnese Family origins were centuries after the fall of the Roman Empire in Central Italy (Lazio) around the 10th–11th centuries. They rose through military service and strategic marriages, culminating in Pope Paul III (Alessandro Farnese). There is no Persian genealogy, no eastern origin story in medieval sources, no self-claimed descent from Persia, Troy, or Scythia (which would be expected if it existed). Some Italian noble families today may have extremely diluted Iranian ancestry via Byzantine or Armenian intermediaries.

• Where Moret goes off the rails: Claims like, “Stalin was Iranian, born in Gilan”, “Fidel Castro was secretly Italian Farnese blood”, Italians are “really Iranians” suffer from no archival support, no genetic evidence and they conflate cultural influence, symbolic descent, elite mythmaking and occult genealogy narratives. This is classic esoteric overreach, taking real historical currents and inflating them into a hidden ruling bloodline.

• What is not supported: 1) Sufism as a direct survival of pre-Islamic Zoroastrian secret orders; 2) A continuous initiatory chain from Zarathustra → Sufis → Freemasons; A hidden Iranic priesthood steering world history.

• Best scholarly formulation: Iran was a civilizational hinge between East and West, and its religious and cultural ideas disproportionately influenced elite traditions far beyond its genetic footprint. What is valid and true is that Iranic influence on Europe is deep, ancient, and underappreciated. Where Moret loses credibility is when she turns civilizational influence into biological destiny and occult control.

/END of AI Output

Verdict

If Dr Moret would not refer to early Copper Age and proto-Indo-European peoples as “Iranian”, her claims in this video might make more sense. These proto-Indo-European groups were, indeed ancestral to both Iran and Europe, together with different admixtures in these respective regions’ populations today.

It could be that when speaking about these controlling bloodlines, she was speaking about an archetypal, mythic plane that is not in 3D, from where humans are interdimensionally propelled by their genetic resonance. This would be unusual for a geoscientist.

Sadly, Dr Moret was reported missing two years ago and to be suffering from “cognitive issues”. Thankfully, she was found soon afterwards but maybe the lax scholarship of the claims she made in 2016 was an early sign of cognitive decline.

Her website, which she mentions in this podcast is no longer online, so if there were source references to back the claims she made, they are no longer available.

Although the AI was unable to find an eastern or Persian origin story for the Farnese Family in medieval sources, perhaps Farneses do have an occult origin story that has never been digitized and that is therefore not accessible to the AI.

The Breakaway Civilization that ran the COVID Hoax worldwide and that wants to depopulate 95% of the planet would not be broadcasting the most sensitive information about themselves online, would they?

I cut down the first hour and 15 minutes to 35 minutes of this 2-hour podcast, the full version of which which you can see HERE, along with the transcript of the short version above.