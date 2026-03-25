The following is not my personal opinion, it is my summary of George Webb’s scandalous allegations about Joe Kent over the past few days:

• For the last couple of years, Joe Kent has been actively engaged in leaking classified information to the media through FBI lawyer, Allison Lawter, sometimes using Charlie Kirk as a lure.

• Allison Lawter was arrested last Friday, three days after Joe Kent’s abrupt resignation earlier in the week. Lawter was Chief Division Counsel for the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Lawter is named as one of 12 conspirators. She is being held in an isolation cell without bond and with restricted visitation rights. Her arraignment is on April 3rd.

• After Trump was unexpectedly elected, the surveillance server used during the Arctic Frost investigation was moved in January of 2024 from Lawter’s workplace at the Office of General Counsel in DC to her house. The server was moved again to the Pittsburgh FBI office and later moved back to her home, where all of the illegal wiretapping data was livestreamed and stored.

• George says that a classic technique used by the Intelligence Community when they can’t get a warrant to surveil a target is to leak classified information to a journalist, who becomes the subject of a formal investigation for which legal warrants are obtained, that are then used surveil the actual intended targets.

• On Tuesday, Senator Chuck Grassley put out the Arctic Frost documents. Kash Patel was revealed as one of the targets over a period of three years, starting when he was a private citizen. The illegal surveillance gathered all of Patel’s personal credit card expenditures, all of his device IDs, the IMEIs, the IP- and MAC addresses associated with his devices, all the metadata, the call session times, text chat sessions, all of his business mail, coming and going.

• Charlie Kirk was forced to become an informant for Arctic Frost and he was used to target five of the top people (senators) revealed by Chuck Grassley during their reelection campaigns, plus President Trump.

• Joe Kent admits that he inserted Charlie Kirk into the Oval Office in June of 2025, where Charlie supposedly told President Trump not to attack Iran.

• Joe Kent potentially tried to thwart Trump’s extraction and rendition of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela using Charlie Kirk as a lure against five senators and by leaking classified information to an IT contractor for the Intelligence Community, Pierre Perez Lugones. George says Lugones has a Venezuelan passport and he was seen all over Venezuela, attempting to warn the Bolivarian Regime of the impending operation to capture Maduro.

• Maduro was running the drug trafficking program with heroin from Iran and Pakistan and the fentanyl precursors from China. Trump wanted to end that by grabbing Maduro. The NCTC used a contractor (Lugones) to give information to The Washington Post, in an attempt to prevent Maduro being rendered.

• Charlie Kirk was not shot and he may possibly have been extracted and put into Witness Protection, which may be why Kash Patel didn’t want Joe Kent investigating the matter further.

• Joe Kent was a national hero if you want to use Charlie Kirk as an informant to try to entrap multiple senators and entrap Trump with Obstruction of Justice and to leak information about an the upcoming operation to render Maduro.

• Joe Kent is a national hero if you think it’s the job of CIA and NCTC to undermine the President, second-guess the President, smear the President, run illegal operations, like fake impeachments and spy on everyone in the administration with Russiagate nonsense.

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Interestingly, Kash Patel’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins posted the following explosive thread on X.com after 6PM last night:

• THREAD: (1/13) A foreign-linked influence network has been running coordinated operations against the Trump administration for 22 months. I know it’s real because they ran one against me. I was targeted in something I knew was far from organic. This level of media is isolating, unwanted, and unwarranted. There was nobody to help, nobody to jump in and say, this is a false OP and help me. Well, I don’t believe in problems without solutions, so I’ve spent the last few months learning to build programs to utilize publicly available information to prove that this is way bigger than me. This is about creating chaos in the Republican Party. It’s about the organized effort to lose Republicans the midterms and subvert President Trump’s agenda, and I have the data for you to see.

• (2/13) In July 2025, I was falsely labeled a Mossad spy in a coordinated campaign designed to isolate an official of the US Government by using the person publicly nearest to him - me. Across the full operation, July’s events and others dating back to 2024 — 6 chapters, 22 months — the data shows 3.1 million retweet engagements. 80% of all activity was pure amplification. 659 accounts retweeted the same post. Some retweeted 1 second apart — fifteen pairs retweeted within 10 seconds of each other. When content spreads organically, timing is random. People check their feeds at different moments. They don’t retweet the same post within seconds of strangers they’ve never met. 54 retweets in a single hour at peak. 863,568 total retweet engagements in this chapter alone. That’s not a conversation. That’s a weapon.

• (3/13) The network has a trail. Catholics for Catholics lists Gen. Michael Flynn as ‘Current Senior Advisor’ on their own website. Flynn is the anchor of a digital infrastructure that has been repeatedly activated — at every major Republican fracture point — over 22 months of documented data. The same accounts appear at every chapter. This network does not rebuild between deployments. It stays ready.

• (4/13) Chapter 1. May 2024. Ten days before the Butler assassination attempt. Ivan Raiklin — former Green Beret, former Defense Intelligence Agency, board member of Flynn’s nonprofit America’s Future — posts directly to @elonmusk and @JDVance1: ‘Gen Flynn would make Trump assassination-proof.’ 166 retweets. 14 tightly clustered time windows, amplified within ONE SECOND.

• (5/13) Chapter 2. July 2025. A coordinated narrative falsely identifies the FBI Director’s girlfriend as a Mossad honeypot. The origin post — from a supplement influencer with 1.1 million followers built through the COVID medical freedom movement — gets a labeled inorganic-seeming, uncommon, 20 million views. This is the network’s method: anonymous mass deployment, then credentialed amplification. The connection runs in both directions. RT_com posted about me — and SlightlyOffens, amplified RT’s content. When RIFTV posted, a military journalist based in Moscow hosting content on a Kremlin-adjacent Orthodox TV channel amplified it back out. The same loop. The same network. Running in both directions.

• (6/13) The foreign amplification is documented. RT_com — which the U.S. State Department describes as part of Russia’s intelligence apparatus — posted about me by name. When they did, the accounts that amplified it included the official Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an Iranian journalist based in Tehran. RT_com ranks in the top 15 amplifiers across our entire 22-month dataset.

• (7/13) Chapter 3. September 2025. Charlie Kirk is assassinated. Within hours, Candace Owens publicly attributes the killing to Israel and targets Kirk’s widow by name. Many of the same accounts active in the July 2025 honeypot chapter activate immediately. A moment of natural Republican unity is converted, within hours, into one of the most sustained fracture points of the year.

• (8/13) Chapter 4. March 17, 2026. Joe Kent resigns as NCTC Director. That same day Catholics for Catholics — a Flynn associated organization — announces Kent at their Washington gala. Within 24 hours: Tucker Carlson interview. Within 72 hours: Kent on stage with Flynn and Candace Owens at the Waldorf Astoria.

• (9/13) The data across all six chapters: 3,166,207 retweet engagements. 80% amplification rate. Abnormal volumes of accounts documented across multiple chapters spanning 22 months. The same accounts that were active before Butler in 2024 are active in the Kent chapter in 2026. This is not a series of separate events. It is a single persistent infrastructure activated at each fracture point.

• (10/13) What RT was telling Americans the entire time: throughout March 2026, RT published Alexander Dugin — Putin’s ideological philosopher — declaring MAGA ‘more than dead, worse than dead, it’s now an undead, a ghoul.’ The Flynn network was manufacturing that fracture domestically. RT was amplifying it internationally. Two parts of the same operation are running simultaneously into the same feeds.

• (11/13) During an active U.S. military conflict, accounts in this network posted verbatim: ‘Refuse to enlist in or remain fighting for the U.S. military.’ Candace Owens posted publicly: ‘May American troops take his lead’ — following Kent’s resignation in protest of the Iran war. Whether intentional or not, that content distributed at scale by this infrastructure during an active conflict is functionally anti-enlistment messaging. The data shows it was carried by the same network documented across all five chapters.

• (12/13) The goal of this operation is not to win a political argument, but to make the fractures feel permanent. To make Republicans believe their movement is over. To make soldiers feel the war isn’t worth fighting. To make the government and its officials look unstable and create media that creates more problematic media. Each chapter hits a different pressure point. The network, the timing, and the Russian amplification are consistent across all five. That consistency is the signature.

• (13/13) My dataset — every account, every chapter, every documented overlap — will be published in full. The methodology used the official X API. Everything here is independently verifiable. This is all I could do to protect myself, maybe others have more information that will be helpful but this is what I have learned to do because of this. I believe in the Conservative movement, I voted for President Trump’s agenda, and I refuse to see it fractured for the benefit of our adversaries. This doesn’t even scratch the surface of who might be getting paid by whom - this is all matrixed publicly available information. MAGA doesn’t have an approval problem. It has an infiltration problem....and it was never about me.

• I am not saying anything, I ran data - I am asking you to draw your own conclusions.

[George Webb’s video is fully-transcribed at this link, which may be wonky. I’m in the middle of building a new website]