Are the "Data Centers" a 5GW Head Fake?

The Green New Deal is a genocidal financial weapon. What if the data center build-out is the new Green New Deal – but with a plot twist?

This is what Brigadier General (ret) Blaine Holt suggests may be the case.

The West has been marched off a cliff with ESG and with no reliable energy source to replace carbon. This is because Zero Carbon is a financial fraud designed to enrich the elites and to depopulate the hoi polloi.

Similarly, the Hyperscalers are building-out data centers for a technocratic takeover that is not feasible within the current energy paradigm. The power generation needed for computing at this scale does not yet exist.

Blaine tells Ace from American Fire that if the $1.7 trillion AI bubble pops and if there is a financial cataclysm, all of the financial assets will get wiped off the balance sheets but the physical assets will remain and they’ll go on sale for pennies on the dollar.

This would create a lot of opportunities that he believes could become part of a “Rebirth Plan” that would see these facilities repurposed for state-of-the-art manufacturing and outfitted with new power generation technologies, like small microreactors, and low energy nuclear reactors that will form the basis of our 21st century power grids.

This would occur in tandem with the transition from the Federal Reserve-issued debt-based dollar back to a Treasury-issued asset-backed Constitutional Dollar that Juan O Savin recently stated “is well underway.”

Because it is so controlled by the Globalists, Europe will continue the financial fraud of building-out data centers that are bridges to nowhere. Similarly to the California High-Speed Rail project and to other Green New Deal frauds, the “data centers” are designed to plunder the taxpayer and to provide nothing but ruin.

It appears, at least that the UK is pulling away from the brink, with the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham announcing that that the British government would be scrapping the Digital ID that is germane to the technocratic takeover.

“It’s only on the brink that people find the will to change, only at the precipice do we evolve.”

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TRANSCRIPT

Blaine: What do you think the data centers are?

Ace: You know, I really don’t know. I’ll be completely honest.

Blaine: They’re not data centers, I don’t think.

Ace: Yeah, I mean, that’s very possible. I will say, like, I lean towards, you know, Trump always has something up his sleeve with this stuff. And so he either knows, like, there is something positive that he wants to get out of it, or he’s setting them up. That’s how I look at it.

Blaine: Well, what are the two things that Trump said when he came in, that America had better get on it or we’re all in a lot of trouble? Thing one: our grid sucks.

Ace: Our grid, yeah.

Blaine: And we’re underpowered. And thing two: American manufacturing was all sold off and sold away.

Ace: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Blaine: So instead of going to these rusty hulks called our former factories that the world stole, you need a lot of facilities, you need a lot of CapEx.

So the thing is, is these data centers do not require all this square footage and resources to simply run some photonics chips and a few server racks and a dog named Rex.

Even if you were a spooky Orwellian, and you wanted a Flock camera in every facet of America, like seven of them here in my office with me, you don’t need 62 square miles of data center in Utah to do that!

So the point is, what is it for?

Well, if you’ve got all that CapEx going in the ground, this is what I think: All that CapEx going in the ground, and they’re all paying, all these private banks – who are sh¡theads – are paying retail for that.

And so, while they’re doing that, all this square footage goes up. These can all be repurposed as state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for whatever we’re going to build; spaceships, Rich Does Politics’ new limousine, whatever.

And so, when you do that, and then all the grid stuff that’s got to come with that; small microreactors, turbine gas generators – apparently not, no windmills in the plan, no solar in the plan – but when you do that, all of the infrastructure gets built-up.

He knows this, and Bessent knows this. If there’s going to be a financial cataclysm, all those assets get washed away on the balance sheets, but they’re still there. They can be re-bought back for pennies on the dollar, creating a lot of opportunities for really cool companies like mine to go, “Yes, I’d love that to be my factory. Sure, here, give us $100. Okay, here’s $100, and you could have that.”

I think that’s part of a rebirth plan.

Ace: That makes a lot of sense.

Blaine: And we get our grid back. And then the other thing is our competitors around the world, like that economic juggernaut called the UK, they don’t know that that’s what we’re doing.

So they’re in the dark. They thought it was data centers. Who knew they were going to build spaceships and hovercraft and teleporters? “We didn’t know that!”

Ace: You know what else doesn’t know? Our senate, our bureaucrats, who would slow everything down.

Blaine: Exactly, exactly! That’s exactly right, because they’ll be paid by China below the table to go, “Ah, ah, ah, ah! No more manufacturing for you!”

Ace: What did Trump just say? He just said that the psyops against data centers were coming all out of China.

Blaine: He did. And that’s what didn’t make sense to me. This is where this started rolling in my rusty cogs of an old man, an old pilot, was when he got on the TV and said, “You need to get over this data center crap. It’s not a big deal. And we’re moving on.”

It’s like, are you kidding me? Do you know what the water and the power requirements are? Whoa, whoa, whoa!

And then I was like, “Oh, they’re not data centers. No, you wouldn’t say that!”

Ace: Well, also the fact that he’d be willing to risk that, with the base because, you know, and so I always look at Trump and after studying him for 10 years, I’m like, “He always has an ace up his sleeve.” You know, he always has something that he’s doing beyond what we’re seeing.

And everybody just keeps trying to be like, “Trump’s an idiot! He’s he’s a technocrat! He’s like –” Dude, there’s literally no evidence to back any of this.

Blaine: He’s still alive. He’s not in jail. There, those are two things!

Ace: Exactly. It’s like. And so all that said, that’s like what people keep falling into every time he does something they disagree with. “Oh, I knew it. He’s one of them!”

It’s like, we have 10 years of evidence proving the opposite.

Blaine: That’s right.

Ace: So that’s why my question is always

Blaine: “How to become a millionaire?” Have a billion dollars, become President.

Ace: Exactly. I always ask, “What is he actually doing here? And I’m totally fine sometimes that I don’t know. Yeah, but I’m just trusting the man.

Blaine: I don’t want to know! I met the guy when I met him one time and I had dinner with him. We’re talking about my role at NATO and his first NATO summit and all the crap.

But one of the things that I took away from the whole conversation is he keeps his own counsel. And the Master Plan, I’m going to tell you, I would guess that the number of people who know exactly what he’s thinking is less than five. And none of them hold government positions.

Blaine: Yeah, I agree with you.

Rich: OK, I want to go back –

Blaine: Alright. We’ve got a timeout. The referee is coming in.

Rich: I want to go back to this data centers.

Blaine: Here comes adult leadership. Watch out! Put your pencil down!

Rich: This combination was a mistake. Let me know in the comments if you agree.

Ace: OK, Mom!

Blaine: Meanie!

Rich: The data centers, they’re building them in the UK and then there’s no plans, whatsoever to do anything other than eviscerate the population and make everybody poor.

So they’re not going to repurpose them for the factories. So what’s going how does that fit in with what you’re saying? And I assume they’re also building them in Europe and Australia and New Zealand and Canada.

Blaine: I think you guys are definitely hooked up for “We’re going to have data centers.” And I think it’s a double whammy. We’ve got separate plans for ours. And then, we’re going to look at you and go, “Oh, no, no, no. You didn’t build data centers, did you?”

“Well, no, no, no. Is the joke on us?”

“Yeah, pretty much is.”

“Oh, sh¡t.”

“Did you build data centers? Wow! Oh, that’s so bad! What a tragic mistake!”

Rich: Well, that has answered my question. Thank you.

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