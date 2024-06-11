This Diddyesque security camera video has gone viral that shows what appears to be a hallway in a high-end hotel, with a naked man running after a young woman who has escaped their room and is desperately trying to get away.

A few moments later, he is seen roughly dragging her back into the hotel room by her feet, while she resists.

She is very skinny and petite and is no match for the man, whose back is covered in tattoos reminiscent of the tattoos Hunter Biden has of the Finger Lakes of Upstate New York.

The entire scene suggests that we may be looking at yet another video of a naked Hunter Biden with a prostitute. However, fact checkers claim the tattoos don't match and that this video is likely a hit piece against the First Son.

You decide.

Running Time: 41 secs