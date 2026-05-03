IMAGE: The Great Day of His Wrath , 1851–1853 oil painting on canvas by the English painter John Martin .

VIDEO: Click image above or this title → “Occult Symbology of the Green Man” - Pub May 2, 2026

In this video, Juan O Savin tells California gubernatorial candidate, Lewis Herms that the “Big Club” we’re at war with is ultimately the 13 Bloodline Families.

Their symbology is everywhere, for example, the Roman mace; the banded-together sticks called the Mace of the Republic, that symbolizes the legislative authority of the House of Representatives. It’s 13 sticks that are bound together and Juan says that the bindings arguably represent the counter-rotating DNA strands binding the 13 Families together.

IMAGE: Fasces symbolism in the US House of Represtatives.

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Juan then asks what “bloodline” is being referred to when we speak of the 13 Bloodline Families? He answers that it refers to when Eve was beguiled by the Serpent in the Garden of Eden and how she conceived her son Cain with the Devil.

Juan says the 13 Bloodline Family cultists believe that they are the descendants of Cain. This is according to Gnostic and other mystical beliefs, such as those relating to the Zohar.

He says, “It doesn’t matter what you believe, it’s what they believe…belief is the driver of action. What you believe determines how you act, how you think, what you do with your time, the way you apply yourself.”

He says the Bible talks about those who worshiped Baal and Moloch and how in ancient times, child sacrifice was widely practiced in the region around Mount Hermon, in what is today Lebanon and Syria. He says this cult is very much alive and it is global – or shall we say Globalist – albeit, in a sub rosa fashion.

He says:

Hillary wanted to speak in that Archway of Baal. Well, wait a second. Where did it come from? The Archway of Baal was at the base of Mount Hermon. Mount Hermon is the location that has the highest [proposed]…UN Heritage site in the world… And it’s this little temple area at the top of Mount Hermon. Mount Hermon is the place where, in the Sumerian history and Babylonian history, the 200 “aliens”, if you will, 200 “gods” fell to Earth. And that’s where they landed… And so whatever way they’ve done it, these monsters have created a history that has a certain illusion to it, a certain belief system to it… They’re worshiping their god by sacrificing human children and that, somehow gets them in favor with their god. Well, you know, for a god that wants to take over the planet, getting rid of the humans and having the humans do it, themselves somehow makes a certain type of sense. And by the way, in all of these things, the false flags, the various scenarios that we find being played out around the world, one common theme that your listeners have to be super, super sensitive to: They believe in their gods. They believe in a god beyond their Lucifer god, and they believe that they avoid judgment by getting you to do the dirty deed. So if you sacrifice your child, the bad karma, if you will, is on you, not them…

Juan says that the dragon symbolizes the melding of the Serpent with human DNA and he suggests that the dragon represents the hybrid Bloodline families who are the Devil’s agents on the Earthly plane.

The Serpent was forced to crawl on the ground, but when combined with human DNA, it becomes like a dragon. It now has hands and feet. We do its will. We do its various functions.

He continues:

What’s really running the planet at various levels are these 13 Bloodline Cain Families, the Children of Cain, the Cains of the Earth; Kings-Cains, ruling over us; the right to rule by blood. And they believe that they are more than human, because their father, Satan, Lucifer, the Devil is who conceived Cain, via Eve.

Author and researcher, Gary Wayne was recently on Shaun Attwood’s podcast for an in-depth conversation on Freemasonry, its history, symbols and hidden power structures. He essentially confirmed what Juan O Savin is saying here; that in the occult creed of Freemasonry and of the British aristocracy, they believe they are the living descendants of the Fallen Angels.

Mount Hermon has been a holy site for millennia. It is mentioned 15 times in the Bible and some scholars place it as the site of the Transfiguration of Christ.

According to Chapter 6 of the Book of Enoch, Mount Hermon is the place where 200 of the Watcher class of Fallen Angels swore an oath to take wives among the daughters of man.

MAGE: View of Mount Hermon as seen from Mount Bental in Israel. Photo by Ferrell Jenkins .

A stele discovered at the summit of Mount Hermon may be the only known ancient artifact that references this fateful event and it is currently stored in a basement at the British Museum.

The stele was found in 1869 by British archeologist Charles Warren in front of the ruins of a sacred building called Qasr Antar, considered to be the highest-altitude temple of the ancient world.

Qasr Antar is surrounded by 30 Roman religious structures and it would make the perfect final setting for an Indiana Jones movie. Warren described the temple as a rectangular building, sitting on an oval, stone plateau without a roof.

IMAGE: Schematic of Temple on Hermon, Palestine Exploration Fund , 1869-1936. London.

Warren removed the inscribed limestone stele from the northwest of the oval, broke it into two pieces and carried it down the mountain and back to London. Below is one of the only public photographs of the stele:

IMAGE: “Pillar of rough grey stone, restored from two joined fragments, preserving eight lines of Greek inscription. The inscription is a warning not to enter the temple of Baal Hermon without taking the requisite oath.” – The British Museum

The Greek inscription was translated by Harvard scholar George Nickelsburg to read: "According to the command of the greatest a(nd) Holy God, those who take an oath (proceed) from here."

Nickelsburg connected the inscription with the oath sworn by the Fallen Angels led by Semjaza to mate with the daughters of man in Enoch 6:2-7 and in Genesis 6:2-4 (minus the oath).

The British Museum dates the inscription to the 4th or 5th century however, Biblical scholar, Douglas Hamp is persuaded that it might have been written 700-1,200 years earlier and that, “Based on the long pagan history of the locale, it is likely that the pagan scribes chiseled the inscription with a phrase that had passed down orally for millennia.”

IMAGE: Description of an ancient stele found at the summit of Mount Hermon in the Palestine Exploration Fund archives .

Hamp discovered discrepancies and omissions in the translations of this inscription made by Warren, Nickelsburg and the British Museum, which he says all give the impression that it was God who commanded the angels to create the race of Nephilim but Hamp argues, “The one who sent those angels was Satan,” as indicated by Enoch 1:3-9, which describes God’s wrath over the sins of the ungodly – and of the Watchers, in particular – for breeding with humans.

The inscription uses the epithet, Batios, which is not Greek but a Semitic name for “bull” and for Baal, which Hamp exhaustively demonstrates is cognate with Bashan or “snake-dragon” and synonymous with Zeus, Jupiter, Heilel, Enlil and Lucifer/Satan. (They/Them: Satan goes by a thousand names).

Thus Hamp’s translation of the stele’s inscription is:

“According to the command of the great bull-god Satan, the great snake-dragon of Bashan, that those swearing an oath in this place go forth.”

Hamp conlcudes:

God was paying attention to the corruption and violence Satan had caused on the Earth by commanding the sons of God to take women and procreate the Nephilim. “God looked upon the earth, and indeed it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted their way on the earth” (Gen 6:12). God made it clear that all flesh everywhere on the entire planet would die. “I Myself am bringing floodwaters on the earth, to destroy from under heaven all flesh in which is the breath of life; everything that is on the earth shall die” (Gen 6:17). Satan’s scheme failed. Upon the death of the host body, the spirit inside the Nephilim was separated and the fallen angel became disembodied once again. Enoch 15:8–16:1 describes how they became known as evil spirits on the Earth: “Now the giants, who have been born of spirit and of flesh, shall be called upon earth evil spirits, and on earth shall be their habitation. Evil spirits shall proceed from their flesh because they were created from above; from the holy Watchers was their beginning and primary foundation. Evil spirits shall they be upon earth, and the spirits of the wicked shall they be called. The habitation of the spirits of heaven shall be in heaven; but upon earth shall be the habitation of terrestrial spirits, who are born on earth. “The Flood ended Satan’s worldwide Nephilim plan, but it would not end his plan for eternal world-domination. We will see that he would modify his plan with an ancient rebel named Nimrod.”

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