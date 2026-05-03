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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
2h

Thank you. I so hope and pray that people open their eyes and hearts to GOD'S truth and recognize satan and his followers are our true enemies.

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Xhackedly's avatar
Xhackedly
5h

The bundled together sticks - rods - are the fasces. Symbol of enforced authority.

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