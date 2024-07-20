by MJTruth

UPDATE: Trump Assassination Attempt

Audio Forensics Confirms at Least Three SEPARATE WEAPONS Were Fired in Assassination Attempt

• the first three shots are consistent in sound and distance (bullet, echo, report)…

• The next group of 5 shots are clearly from different weapons — the sixth shot even sounds different than shots

• the last shot is reportedly the Sniper who took Crooks out

CNN ODDLY CONFIRMS — Audio forensics suggest as many as three weapons fired at Trump rally

Forensic analysis suggests that as many as three weapons were fired at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

• The first three shots were consistent with alleged weapon A

• the next five were consistent with alleged weapon B

• and the final “acoustic impulse” was emitted by a possible weapon C

Former former SAIC and Pfizer executive, Dr Chris Martenson, now of Peak Prosperity has created this video with video clips of the scene of the crime and the visualized waveforms from the audio tracks.

TRANSCRIPT

Dr Chris Martenson: Okay, so the audio from Video 1, when we look at it here, the first three shots we can make complete sense of (imitates the sound of the gunshots). Okay, fine.

Then, there's a fourth shot that arrives, and it does so, with a bullet and a report at 0.212 seconds, close enough for Government work here [he's speaking as a former contractor] or, you know, rough analysis.

Here's another bullet and a report, so that's the "snap crack". There's echoes, we see there's echoes, so the bullet makes a click, and then the sound is echoing, probably off of one of the buildings. We have a lot of flat surfaces back there.

So the microphone is here – supersonic crack – and the crack makes it to the microphone, and then it echoes off of something, and so, we see the crack and an echo.

We could probably very, very accurately estimate how far away that flat surface is off of that echo, and then you get the report, itself. Crack thump, crack thump. So shots four and five, I'm still pretty good with shots four and five, in terms of being able to make sense of them.

From six on, man, it gets all kinds of weird – all kinds of weird, and I'm not going to take you through the weirdness from video one. To try and resolve what's happening with those other shots, we're now going to turn to video two.

This really clarifies everything and makes the entire case.

So, we'll listen to it up through the shots, which is about 20 seconds of tape. Yeah, I won't take you through all the screaming and everything – and by the way, not for nothing, but screaming – I don't understand people who just start screaming and then, just don't stop in an event like this.

So listen past this. It's a little, it's, you know – there's a lot of screaming going on – but you can clearly hear shots one, two, and three. And then, you can hear the other string of shots come out. We're going to analyze it. I'll break it down. We'll take a look at it. However, I do want to pre-stage this, a little bit:

For yourself, decide for yourself, do strings, does one, two, and three, do they sound the same at all, compared to the other ones that you hear?

Okay, and remember, we already have the analysis from audio experts, elsewhere saying there's a difference between Weapon A and Weapon B, and I can show you that the rounds fired from Weapon B were also aimed at the stage. Okay, so this is important.

Two weapons: one fires a string of three, another fires a string of five or six, depending on how we count, and off they go – and they were also out hitting the crowd and headed towards Trump.

Okay, this is important because now we do not have a lone gunman, anymore.

Okay, so listen up. Here we go: (He counts off 5 shots with his fingers) And then that one more, that's the sixth, I'm unclear on.

Let's listen to this again: Muffled, and then, right and then, "kkkkk", right? That's what I hear. And a whole lot of screaming.

Okay, so let's analyze this, now. Let's go into this with a little bit more depth.

So Video Two, the way I score it, there's about 16.0 seconds from first to last shot, so very consistent with what we're experiencing on the first audio, so that's nice. They kind of line up, pretty well.

And here's the whole audio from all that screaming and the shots from Video Two. We have in blue, the first three shots here. We have more shots here, from a second weapon. I'm not sure about this one. It has a very different sound, that "K" we heard and her's the final last shot, which I believe was from – oops, sorry, I don't have my thing. You don't know what I'm pointing at.

(Indicating the visualized audio waveforms) This is the five [shots] that make a very distinct sound. Here's one with a very different crack in it. That's the sixth shot in the string, and then here we have the final last one, which I think is the sniper weapon, which is probably the one that put the bullet just over the left eye of Crooks on the roof.

So we're going to take a closer look at the blue, the red, the blacks, here and listen to these things. But once again, let's just listen very carefully, and we'll go back and forth until you're certain of this, yourself.

Here's just the first three shots from that video. I haven't done anything. No audio-. I haven't done any enhancements. This is both. Both of these video/audio pieces are exactly pulled straight from the video, itself. Nothing else. I haven't boosted any. I haven't done any filtering. Raw files, okay?

So – and by the way, every instinct in me was to try and minimize all the screaming! But I was like, nope, nope, nope, nope. That would just add like, "What do you do?" And then all of the questions. These are raw files.

Here's one, two, and three to start. (Rolls video). Okay, listen to that again. (Rolls video). And one more time. (Rolls video).

Okay, now let's listen to the next string. (Rolls video twice) Yeah. (Rolls video) Hear that? So, six sounds different to me.

But here's a fun – here's an interesting thing. One, two, and three, besides being muffled and further away, it doesn't have echoes.

Here, we have, this is a shot here, this one, this peak. Darn it, I don't have my thing up again. Here we go:

So, this here's a shot. This is an echo. Very clearly an echo, and a shot, and an echo, and a shot, and an echo.

So, this is actually critical evidence, because you hear that "kkkkk", there's echoes coming off. So, that also allows us, again, to analyze "Where was this gun?"

But first up, we just have an absolutely different sound between the first three (Rolls video). There's no echo, it's much further away. It's more muffled. It's just not in the same place, at all. But these next ones (Rolls video), very different sound.

Totally different weapons. Okay, full stop. We have two separate weapons, plus we have no echoes coming off of the first three, and then, we do have echoes coming off of the next set.

Running Time: 6 mins