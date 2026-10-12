Basic Logic: Why Leftists Became Anti-White

Basic Logic is a rapidly-growing YouTube channel that is just over a year old and closing in on half a million subscribers. The channel’s creator, who’s in his 20s says he maintains his anonymity because he has “Pissed off a lot of people in a very short amount of time.”

To those outside the Leftist bubble, the extreme contradictions and hypocrisy of the Left make them appear stupid but Basic Logic reminds us that:

“These supposed idiots have managed to capture nearly all of the West’s institutions, the universities, the bureaucracies, the corporations, and even the churches. “They succeeded in their stated short-term goal of unraveling Western traditions and social norms, while simultaneously growing more powerful and dominant with each passing decade, turning opinions that would be unthinkable a few generations ago into mainstream dogma. This is not the pattern of a true idiot, but rather someone playing the fool for advantage.”

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He then asks, “If that’s the case, then what is the modern Left’s true endgame?” a question which he doesn’t answer but it’s simple. The Left wants to collapse the legal and law enforcement systems of the West, in order to control all of its resources and this scenario is fine with the banksters, who invented Communism for times like these.

He examines the hypocrisy of feminists who talk about how dangerous life is for women – but then import the exact people who make life dangerous for women and the workers’ rights advocates who say they’re fighting for the bargaining power of the working man – but vote to import the cheap labor that crushes their bargaining power and the Socialists who want billionaires to stop having such a monopoly on political power – yet almost all the billionaires enforce their same Leftists politics within their corporations and within their online platforms.

He says he’s found that in these situations where ideals contradict, the simplest way to determine what’s important to somebody is to find out what they absolutely will not sacrifice.

He notes that feminists have ignored the hundreds of thousands of female victims in the UK grooming gangs, whose perpetrators were Pakistani Muslims. Yet, they viciously defend the single victim in the Cornell 7 case, whose alleged perpetrators were white. He concludes that, “Mainstream feminism is a smokescreen for attacking European descendants.”

The same goes for Socialists, like Bernie Sanders in the past, who have historically defended workers’ bargaining power, lobbied to make rent affordable and defended the welfare system. However, modern Leftists (and Sanders today) completely disregard those goals to justify the mass importation of non-Europeans, which collapses and destroys all of the above.

Even LGBT is getting thrown out the window, in favor of importing more Third-Worlders, who are utterly hostile to them. He says it’s gotten to a point where Leftist politicians have disavowed what they call “Woke 1.0” as “crazy”, so as to appeal to the foreign population in regards to LGBT.

He concludes that mass immigration is the one thing the Left cannot sacrifice, because it has become central to Leftist strategy, as it’s the only policy that guarantees they stay in power.

He presents charts showing how if only white women voted in the US, the Democrats would never win an election again but if only non-whites voted, Democrats would never lose an election.

He says:

“Because of this, Democrats and Leftist parties in Europe need a constant influx of non-Europeans to maintain themselves. And in fact, the more demographic change there is, the better, as less white people means better chances in elections. “But why do non-Europeans vote for them in the first place? It’s simple, Leftists promise them stuff that they take away from Europeans. It’s effectively Racial Communism. “The Leftist points at disparities between racial groups, and says the reason is ‘discrimination’, and they’re entitled to another group’s stuff. Instead of class division, it’s race division… “Therefore, modern politics in 2026 can only be described as a racial divide. If you think white people shouldn’t be erased, you’re Right Wing. If you think they should, you’re Left Wing. And if you don’t care either way, you’re a Centrist. “Differences in economic stances, social issues, foreign affairs, are all secondary to that one simple axis. And I can prove it to you.”

Basic Logic then runs a short clip of YouTuber Asmongold, who is considered “Right Wing” by today’s standards, talking about how he supports abortion up until birth, he supports Gay Pride, as long as gays aren’t expressing their sexual proclivities around children. He “completely supports Food Stamps”, he says African-Americans helped build America and we owe a “blood debt” to them and to the Asian-Americans “who helped build our railroads”, etc.

These positions are hardly “Right Wing” and Basic Logic disagrees with most of them, yet both YouTubers are considered to be “Right Wing”, because, as he says, “All that matters in the modern political climate is whether you’re for or against your own people…For all the disagreements I may have with Asmongold, he doesn’t want to see his people go extinct, and neither do I.”

So, what is Left’s true endgame? The answer may relate to what’s being discovered about the recent Paris riots. Neville Roy Singham, the same American-born Cuban-Sri Lankan Communist billionaire who financed the LA riots and the Anti-ICE riots in the US over the past year has been found to be one of the financiers of the Paris Riots by Fox News Digital’s Asra Nomani.

VIDEO: “Behind France’s student riots: Communists, unions and a global propaganda network” - Pub Oct 9, 2024 by Fox News Digital .

Shanghai-based Singham works closely with the Chinese government and state media and he finances numerous NGOs and shell companies that spread pro-Chinese government messages in the US, South Africa, Brazil – and now France.

The US House Committee on Ways and Means began an investigation into Singham and his connections to the CCP last January and subpoenaed three of his tax-exempt NGOs last July.

Far-Left influencer, Hasan Piker is a part of Singham’s network. He was issued an administrative subpoena by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control last May.

Another major organizer of the riots in France is the La France Insoumise party of French presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has reportedly stated that only an alliance between progressives and Muslims could lead to a Socialist revolution in France.

He recently told a television audience:

“They keep talking about “native French people.” Native to what? Christian roots? What exactly are these roots?..



”All those dreaming of a static world are dreaming of something that no longer exists and will never exist again.”

VIDEO: French Leftist Presidential Candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon announces the dissolution of French people as an ethnic group.

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