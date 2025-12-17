Before there were the Seditious Six, there was the Committee to Investigate Russia (CIR), a nonprofit group co-founded in 2017 by the late Rob Reiner, focused on propagating the claim that the Russians interfered in the 2016 US elections and that Donald Trump was “Putin’s Puppet”.

CIR’s advisory board included former intelligence officials, such as James Clapper (Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence) and Michael Morell (Obama’s former acting CIA Director).

Reiner is seen in this CIR-produced video in 2018 with James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, moderating a discussion about the “threat to democracy” posed by Donald Trump.

It is breathtaking to watch these three clowns – supposed heavies in their respective fields – stooping so low in the production of this PR campaign to influence the opinion of Americans that Donald Trump was a “Russian Agent”.

Brennan, Clapper and Morell and 49 other “Spies Who Lied” returned in 2020 with another PSYOP, flasely claiming that Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell was “Russian Disinformation” - some of them, while they were on the CIA’s payroll.

James Clapper has been caught lying to the public many times. Attorney Jonathan Turley, for one thinks he should be charged with perjury for lying about leaking the phony “Pee-Pee Dossier” information to the media.

John Brennan was referred for criminal prosecution in October by the House Judiciary Committee over allegations that he “knowingly made false statements” to Congress about his role in the Russia Hoax.

What drove Reiner’s unchained TDS? What drove this scion of Hollywood royalty into an unholy alliance with seditious Feds? Who is really pulling the strings of these people, causing them to say and do things that risk their reputations, their retirements and their freedom from prison?

Russophobia is a hallmark of the British government, which is preparing to draft its population to go to war with Russia, as we speak.

British Intelligence is heavily-implicated in a slew of anti-Trump ops, starting with the GCHQ’s initial reports to US Intelligence of “suspicious interactions” between Trump’s 2016 campaign and “Russian agents”.

British-American MI6 and CIA asset, Stefan Halper acted as an FBI informant during “Crossfire Hurricane” while they were spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Former MI6 head Richard Dearlove has been accused by critics of coordinating with Halper to target Trump aides. Dearlove denied direct involvement but acknowledged meeting “Pee-Pee” author and former MI6 officer, Christopher Steele after the 2016 election.

Many allege that Trump’s first CIA Director, Gina Haspel was directing “influence operations” against Trump – including coordinating with British assets – while she was still CIA Chief of Station in London.

Russophobia is also in evidence among the children of Trotskyites claiming to be Neocons. Rob Reiner’s co-founder of the Committee to Investigate Russia is renowned Neocon, David Frum.

Publicly available information on the financing of the CIR is limited. The organization was “mostly funded through donations” but no specific major donors, foundations, or large-scale financiers have been publicly identified in credible reporting. No IRS Form 990 tax filings are publicly available. The group ceased active operations on March 29, 2019, shortly after the release of the Mueller Report, and archived its website for reference.