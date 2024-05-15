Former People's Deputy of Ukraine Andrii Derkach says they have proof that Biden family member affiliates, both Burisma founders and employees, are complicit in the blowing up of Nord Stream 2 and other terrorist activity by way of at least a $50 million collective bribe.

According to Derkach, a $6 million cash bribe was reportedly handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement to shut down the investigation into Burisma. $12 million was given to a drone army under secret court order.

The Burisma lawyer who handed over the $6 million did it on camera. The other $12 million, according to Derkach, was donated to a drone army under secret court ruling. The drone army reportedly kills people and does not target infrastructure facilities.

Derkach says that the chains of transactional records would lead investigators to believe that funds were used to supply American companies to send to the Central Intelligence Office (GUR).

The $6 million has been held as evidence, by a secret court order. The money was handed over to a military unit of the Central Intelligence Office (GUR) for the sake of carrying out terrorist activities. After that, Derkach says, the Nord Stream explosions occurred, Prilepin was attacked, Darya Dugina, daughter of far-right political activist Aleksandr Dugin, was assassinated.

Top officers of security agencies in Ukraine—Malyuk, Budanov—they reportedly conduct interviews using extra-budgetary cash.

Derkach says all transactions of funds have been traced from Burisma to Morgan Stanley to Rosemont Seneca, which is affiliated with and owned by Hunter Biden. U.S. Congress is using these documents to prove influence peddling.

The criminal case initiated in regard to Burisma, actively investigated by Prosecutor General Shokin was not closed until 2020.

Derkach says all who have sponsored and participated in terrorism will be held accountable for their crimes.

Running Time: 4 mins