On a winter day in 1945, Saudi King Abdulaziz and President Roosevelt met on the Great Bitter Lake, on a ship sailing the Suez Canal.

The two men came to an agreement: In exchange for US access to Saudi oil, a commodity crucial to the security of the planned development of his country, Roosevelt agreed that the US would not interfere in the Wahhabist theocratic governance of the Saudi monarchy.

'Bitter Lake' is the story of how their meeting and the profound ideological compromises it imposed on both sides set off a chain of events that came to define the second half of the 20th century, the reverberations of which continue to affect all of us, every day.

Among the developments which grew out of this agreement was the rise of major banks and corporations as an alternative to the power of sovereign states. In addition, the world saw the Saudi-financed export of an extremist, pessimistic practice of Islam and the longest war in the history of the US, Operation Enduring Freedom, an incredibly perverse name for an incredibly evil undertaking.

Share

In the centuries following the initial spread of Islam via conquest from the Arabian Peninsula in the 8th century through South, Central, Southeast Asia and North Africa, between 750-1258 AD, Islam had a Golden Age, marked by great scientific achievements in medicine, mathematics, astronomy, physics, economics, engineering, optics and agriculture. The practice of Islam adapted regionally and it became more moderate throughout the Islamic world.

This was before the 1980s, when the Saudis exported, armed and financed a revival of Wahhabism to places like Afghanistan with the support of the US, starting with the war against the Soviets in Afghanistan.

'Bitter Lake' is must-see modern classic documentary film by Adam Curtis, made in 2015, that takes us from the absurd, to the horrific, to the existential. It shows us how Afghanistan, after millennia of conquest by countless invaders triggered the same mystical unraveling of the US that had occurred with the Soviets and with the 19th century British "Men Who Would Be Kings" before them.

The previous two empires crumbled after tangling with Afghanistan and we are now witnessing the end of the US-led Postwar Era, as we have known it all our lives.

Curtis likens this "Afghanistan Effect" to the plot of 'Solaris', the Soviet cult science-fiction 1972 film, in which a psychologist is sent to a station orbiting a distant planet in order to discover what has caused the crew to go insane.

'Solaris' is like the Russian answer to '2001: A Space Odyssey' – but with even more beautiful cinematography!

As Curtis narrates, "Afghanistan has a way of throwing a mirror up at its invaders, making them doubt their own most-cherished beliefs and intentions, reflecting back at them a disquieting image of their own abject hollowness."

It is wild to take a look at these films today and to fully appreciate the artistic degradation that has occurred throughout the West and in much of the world since the 1980s.

Germany hasn't had any good music since its Synth-pop heydey in the 1980s. Check out this 2007 mashup of Peter Schilling’s 1983 hit single, "Major Tom", cut to scenes from '2001: A Space Odyssey', that make the futuristic sets and amazing cinematography all the more fun and oddly humorous to me.

For reasons of greed, power and control, we've been technologically held back, in what Dr Steven Greer calls 'The Lost Century'.

We were hit with the genocidal cult of the Globalists and its attendant Woke Mind Virus. Much of the world has been hit by Communism. The Middle East was hit by Wahhabism. All of these PSYOPS and kinetic wars are elaborate human control mechanisms.

It's time to grow up and be free.