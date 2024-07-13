Sarah Westall is joined by Dean Henderson, author of seven books. In the latest, 'Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering' he tracks the royal bloodlines, all the way from ancient Sumeria to the present. Drawing from ancient Sumerian tablets, the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Bible and what really happened with the Templars.

He ties this Bloodline through today to the City of London, and to who actually rules the royal families, the presidents, etc., which is both fascinating and important, for us to understand how we now find ourselves at this historic juncture.

Henderson believes that something happened roughly 8,500 years ago, where we find similar mythologies about "sky gods" appearing and teaching primitive hunter gatherers how to farm.

The Sumerian clay tablets describe an extraterrestrial people whose planet was losing its ozone layer and who came to Earth to mine gold in order to spray it into their atmosphere (colloidal gold might be Chemtrailing that I can actually get behind!)

The Annunaki took these primitives, who were living lives hardly different from the surrounding animals and they taught them reading, writing and arithmetic. The way we measure time to this day, in 60-second minutes, 24-hour days, etc was established thousands of years ago by the Annunaki.

Farming originated in Tigris-Euphrates river valley (ancient Sumeria, later known as Mesopotamia, Babylon and currently, Iraq) and within 500 years, it had spread to the Indus Valley. Then, agriculture suddenly exploded, all at once in specific areas: Central and South America and China.

Attendant to this rapid agricultural development was the construction of impressive temple complexes, presumably built by humans – who had been primitive hunter-gatherers for the previous millions of years – which seems highly unlikely. He says:

"And they said they did DNA experiments, and they created a kind of a worker race of people. Some parts of me think that might be the Caucasian race, because it just seems like a lot of white people just like to work too much, you know?"

He believes the Annunaki/Elohim/Nephilim (which he believes are synonyms for the same beings) would reside in these stone temples and from there, they would demand human sacrifices (not the Aztecs, etc).

He believes that they never left Earth and that their hybrid descendants are the Black Nobility of today and that the entire concept of aristocracy and titles came from the Annunaki, with Sargon of Akkad being the first king in human history.

Dean says from Sumeria, they moved their base of operations to Egypt, eventually ending up in Venice after the fall of the Roman Empire and ultimately, landing in the City of London, where the center of their operations remains to this day.

Dean says it all boils down to who controls the issuance of currency. Follow the money.

There's lots of interesting information in this interview, such as the unexpected true parentage of William Prince of Wales and how, for the first time in known history, it really looks like these Annunaki-descended elites are on the ropes.

The good stuff starts 14 minutes into the video.

Running Time: 51

There is a full transcript of this video at the page linked above.