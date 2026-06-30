The Global Engagement Center (GEC) was a State Department agency that was found to be taking orders from MI6 and paying intelligence cut-outs, like the private contracting company, NewsGuard with US Taxpayer dollars to perniciously and unlawfully violate the protected speech of Americans.

We know this because fomer DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents on April 9, 2025 revealing the Biden administration’s Implementation Plan for “Countering Domestic Terrorism” and revealed an elaborate censorship operation against Americans involving the GEC, USAID, the UK government and NewsGuard that facilitated the censorship and the de-platforming of millions of American social media accounts, starting in 2021. Countless small online publishing businesses were destroyed, including mine.

The declassified documents also revealed that NewsGuard’s purpose was to pressure advertising companies to not place ads on websites identified by NewsGuard’s proprietary AI that questioned the official COVID-19 and 2020 election narratives.

I’ve been harassed annually by NewsGuard personnel since 2021, in the most Kafkaesque and un-American encounters of my professional life, to the point where I stopped responding to their perverse chicanery.

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Although NewsGuard’s erstwhile partners, the Global Engagement Center and USAID have now been dismantled, Google’s monopolistic ad network, AdSense continues to deny service to websites containing content that questions official narratives about COVID-19 (despite Tulsi Gabbard’s recent declassifications) and the 2020 election (soon to be declassified).

Google still categorizes legitimate, documented, thoughtful and truth-based commentary as “unreliable and harmful claims”. The mere discussion of these two taboo topics continues to be the death knell of your publishing business. This is defacto censorship and this is 5th Generation Warfare.

After the GEC was dissolved by the Trump administration in 2024, its legitimate functions were funneled mainly through the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy. That office has been headed since October 2025 by Sarah Rogers, a fire-breathing Free Speech activist, who is seen here, addressing the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship Conference in the UK last week.

The appointment of Sarah Rogers was clearly a strategic one to confront the censorship against Western peoples emanating from the decrepit tyrannies of the EU and the UK.

In March 2026, Rogers was nominated to become CEO of the US Agency for Global Media, parent agency of the Voice of America and she is awaiting Senate confirmation.

TRANSCRIPT

Sarah Rogers: This year, in speeches about transatlantic ties, both President Trump and Secretary Rubio traced their ancestors’ journey from the old world to the new. I’m not as important as them, but I have an important English ancestor. My great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great- great-grandfather, William Bradford of Yorkshire, sailed from Plymouth, Devon in 1620 for a new promised land.

Aboard the Mayflower, he signed the Mayflower Compact, the Pilgrim’s first instrument of government, and went on to govern Plymouth Colony. The Pilgrims fled Britain because the law forced them into the Church of England, a lordly power, they said, that offended their faith. In writing this speech, it occurred to me that one lesson we might draw from this episode is that religious extremists who find themselves in Britain, whose religion contradicts British law, should get out.

But in all seriousness, we call the Pilgrims “pilgrims” and “pioneers”, not “refugees”, because what they fled matters less than what they built. And here is the part few people know. The Pilgrims did not aim for America first.

Not at first. They tried a Holland first. And in Holland, they gained freedom from the Church of England.

But they found that they were losing something else—their Englishness. Bradford, my ancestor, wrote that he feared that his children would degenerate culturally, taking on the language and life ways of continental Europe. He did not want his descendants to become Europeans.

Speaking as one of them, I think he chose wisely. So the Pilgrims packed up their families and their church, and they risked everything to choose America. And they did not do it for religious freedom, alone.

They did it for what they called the “Rights and the posterity of Englishmen”. So they crossed an ocean and they built a land they called New England. Not all Americans are blood descendants of Englishmen, but in a deeper way, we are descendants of England.

Our language, our civic associational norms, our laws, and our intuitions about greatness, about what has made our civilization great, and about what it means to be great again – they come from you. We share them with you. And we’ve got plenty to lend, if stocks run low.

Ten years ago, Brits made the same choice the Pilgrims did. They left Europe in a bid to remain English. The Brits voting for Brexit thought this would free them from a fake consensus that seemed to strangle the post-war West and dictate decline.

A fake consensus that you could never turn back the boats. A fake consensus that our good lives represented ill-gotten gains to be redistributed through open borders. A fake consensus that generating electricity or building anything from a train to a house was presumptively forbidden.

Overthrowing that consensus is what Britain voted for, but it’s not what Britain got. If you take your cues from your social media feed, what Britain got instead was a meme dystopia called the UK.

In the UK, you can be remanded without bail for an inflammatory tweet while a psychopath who seizes a three-year-old and feeds him to crocodiles walks free.

In the UK, the moral sense of jurors won’t save you, because jury trials for speech crimes are abolished. In the UK, a girl can escape from a rape gang, flag down a police constable, and discover that the cop is in league with the rapists. In the UK, you get a free car for pretending to be disabled.

In the UK, cops defer to a murderer who calls his victim a racist. Then they handcuff you as you bleed to death if you’re white. That’s the Britain you see online.

And I’m not here to tell you, as your minders do, that it’s all misinformation or mirage. But this demoralizing doom cartoon, the UK, also is not the real Britain. It riffs on the worst headlines, but it omits something more important, the English people.

‘The English People’ is the title of a picture book commissioned by the British government during World War II. It was part of a series called Britain in Pictures, meant as a morale booster to remind Brits what they were fighting for as they battled Hitler. It turns out to be written by none other than George Orwell, who gives his description of what he considers the English national character.

“The English,” Orwell says, “have several distinguishing traits. Gentleness, love of animals, obsession with sports, bad taste in art, and a deep respect for the law. “Even in London,” he says, “a newspaper man can leave his papers and coins out in the open with no fear of them being stolen.”

Per Orwell, “It need not be the case that violence and anarchy are part and parcel of city life, so long as your city remains populated by Englishmen.”

Orwell writes about the English, quote, “The feeling that your spare time is your own, and that a man must not be persecuted for his opinions is deeply ingrained. And the centralizing processes of wartime,” he means, “have not destroyed it.”

He goes on, “Freedom of speech is a reality. Extremely few English people are afraid to utter their political opinions in public, and there are not even very many who want to silence the opinions of others. A real totalitarian atmosphere, in which the State endeavors to control people’s thoughts as well as their words is hardly imaginable.”

Hardly imaginable. Some of you might think that passage aged poorly; that censorship in Britain is easily imaginable today. But on this third day of ARC, speakers were asked to sketch and inspire paths forward.

And so, to imagine another path, I bid you look westward, because the truth is that we Americans, your descendants, found ourselves in a very similar position just a short time ago.

Six years ago, American tech companies colluded to censor a sitting president, President Trump, in a spectacle that the Russian dissident Alexei Navalny likened to Putinism. And during the 2020 election, Americans were blocked from messaging each other – even privately – about a scandal involving Joe Biden’s son.

Just five years ago, a signature piece of America’s national infrastructure package consisted of tearing-up highways, on the ground that they were “racist”. Three years ago, the United States government sued SpaceX, one of the world’s most innovative companies, for not hiring enough “asylum-seekers”. And just two years ago, America was letting would-be illegal immigrants pre-schedule their arrival in the United States, using a smartphone app.

When Americans voted for change in 2016, the same year you voted for Brexit, a delusional establishment recoiled and coped. They blamed “foreign interference” and “algorithms” and “racism” for what they insisted was some blip, some tantrum that they could diffuse and suppress.

They thought they’d manage us into submission. But I don’t think you have, Mate.

The American people knew better was possible, so they kept choosing it. The largest IPO in history just happened, and it was for an American manufacturer building cutting-edge rockets and satellites, right there in America.

We are approving new nuclear power plants for the first time in decades, and by 2050, we will be generating five times as much electricity with them as we do today.

Not only have we stopped flying illegal immigrants into the country, we’ve stopped admitting them at all, because stopping them was always possible. Arrivals at the border are down literally 99%. We lacked only the will, and now we have it.

From 2019 to 2021, during Peak Woke, the murder rate went up 35%, the biggest surge in our history. Last year, the murder rate fell 20%, the largest drop in our history, and now America’s murder rate is the lowest it has been in more than a century.

That is what is possible when you reject helplessness and reject decline. I’m confident Britain can make the same journey, because the English people that Orwell wrote about as Nazi bombs fell are not gone.

Some people look at Britain’s thousands of speech arrests per year and see only tyranny. But I see something else. I see Orwell’s common Englishman still with us today, indomitable and uncowed.

Whether his rulers honor them or not, he knows what his rights are, and he keeps demanding them. This country, famously has no written constitution. It only has a millennium’s worth of unwritten traditions, yet those traditions, by themselves made Britain one of the freest countries in the world for centuries.

They made Britain great, because her people were great. Through the greatness of her people alone, Britain created the rights and freedoms it bequeathed to America.

That greatness enshrined the property rights that let the British gentry create modern capitalism and launch the Industrial Revolution.

That greatness endeavoured not just to conquer the world, but to civilize it. That greatness destroyed the slave trade and kept Britain from falling to fascism or Communism amidst the Great Depression and two world wars.

And in Britain, it is the people, the British people, that must ultimately triumph.

In the words of one of our great shared forebears, Blackstone, “The British Parliament has the power to do everything but make a man a woman or a woman a man.”

I understand that even that has become a hotly contested limitation. But the point remains.

The British and their institutions may not be greater than nature, but they are great. And if you organize, and if you plan, and if you vote, you can do all that we have done and more.

Britain will be great again because her people already are.

Thank you.

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