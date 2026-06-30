Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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NachoPillow
18h

The UK seems to be on the brink of total disaster (like the EU). Both are broke economies being cut off from the plethora of free money, courtesy of fraudulent NGO's, aided by lackeys in our own government. DOGE gave the people an idea of just how bad it really is, and an awakening is in progress. The true UK people, (not the spineless parliament or uniformed socialists posing as police), need a British revolution before they get swallowed as 'kafirs' and 'infidels.' Forget the queen, God save the people.

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