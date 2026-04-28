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William Wallace's avatar
William Wallace
3h

GB 🇬🇧 has Abused their relationship with their former Colony and instituted a self directed invasion of GB all for their Leftist Political Party Power, who in the World would want a partner who dirty deals with their ancestral allies and treasonously sells out their own People!

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
2h

"Rules-Based International Order" = RUBIO?!

Hmmmm.

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