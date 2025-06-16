This is an outstanding AI-generated animation meme video produced by the Dilley Meme Team, "California Freedom", with their own lyrics, set to the 1960s classic Folk Rock classic by the Mamas and the Papas, "California Dreamin'". It sounds like Brenden Dilley and his wife singing the vocals.

Featuring Gavin Newscum, Karen Bass, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris and a special cameo appearance by Dianne Feinstein from beyond the grave!

Flute solo by Donald Trump!

Hilarious and really well done!

LYRICS

Our governor's a clown

Governor's a clown

So's the mayor of LA

Stupid mayor of LA

Corruption at the top

Corruption at the top

Arrogance on display

Arrogance on display

Always assumed we would conform

No longer conform

We're finally awake

Finally awake

California freedom

California freedom

Gets closer every day

Stealing from us for years

Still waiting on that bullet train

Yearly droughts with record rain

Droughts with record rain

Runs to the sea and down the drain

Sea and down the drain

Profit in chaos they control

Chaos they control

Cartels and China they obey

People they betray

California freedom

California freedom

Gets closer every day

(Flute solo)

Homeless in every town

Homeless in every town

Driving families away

Driving families away

Hard to take a walk

Hard to take a walk

Communities in decay

'Munities in decay

It's time for law and order

Time for law and order

Communists are to blame

Communists are to blame

California freedom

California freedom

Gets closer every day

Gets closer every day

California freedom

California freedom

Gets closer every day

Gets closer every day

(Special cameo appearance by Dianne Feinstein from beyond the grave) "I am so sorry."