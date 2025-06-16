VIDEO: "California Meming - California Freedom" - Pub. June 15, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
This is an outstanding AI-generated animation meme video produced by the Dilley Meme Team, "California Freedom", with their own lyrics, set to the 1960s classic Folk Rock classic by the Mamas and the Papas, "California Dreamin'". It sounds like Brenden Dilley and his wife singing the vocals.
Featuring Gavin Newscum, Karen Bass, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell, Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris and a special cameo appearance by Dianne Feinstein from beyond the grave!
Flute solo by Donald Trump!
Hilarious and really well done!
LYRICS
Our governor's a clown
Governor's a clown
So's the mayor of LA
Stupid mayor of LA
Corruption at the top
Corruption at the top
Arrogance on display
Arrogance on display
Always assumed we would conform
No longer conform
We're finally awake
Finally awake
California freedom
California freedom
Gets closer every day
Stealing from us for years
Still waiting on that bullet train
Yearly droughts with record rain
Droughts with record rain
Runs to the sea and down the drain
Sea and down the drain
Profit in chaos they control
Chaos they control
Cartels and China they obey
People they betray
California freedom
California freedom
Gets closer every day
(Flute solo)
Homeless in every town
Homeless in every town
Driving families away
Driving families away
Hard to take a walk
Hard to take a walk
Communities in decay
'Munities in decay
It's time for law and order
Time for law and order
Communists are to blame
Communists are to blame
California freedom
California freedom
Gets closer every day
Gets closer every day
California freedom
California freedom
Gets closer every day
Gets closer every day
(Special cameo appearance by Dianne Feinstein from beyond the grave) "I am so sorry."
