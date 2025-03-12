Călin Georgescu won the first round of Romania's presidential elections, which were quickly annulled, due to so-called "Russian interference" (where have we heard that before?) and he was banned from running again.

After challenging the ban, the Romanian Constitutional Court on Monday upheld a decision by the EU nation's election authorities to reject his candidacy.

When Wikipedia and other information outlets describe Georgescu as "Far Right", this is clearly ridiculous. Georgescu is anti-oligarchical and anti-greed and this was the platform that he ran on in Romania – and that he won.

Călin Georgescu worked as a senior expert in sustainable development within the UN system for nearly 20 years, as a former executive director of the United Nations Global Sustainable Index Institute in Geneva (2015-2016). He previously served as President of the European Research Centre (ERCIS) for the Club of Rome (2013–2015).

Does that sound "Far Right" to you?

As he explained to Dr Reiner Fuellmich in this 2023 interview, when he began working within the UN system, he believed the institution offered great hope for humanity. However, he eventually came to understand that everything espoused by the UN is 180º inverted from reality; that "Peace" means "War" and that the UN does not represent "nations", it represents the oligarchical interests who control the resources that have been removed from the control of the nations; the UN is controlled by criminal oligarchs who use it to enrich themselves and to enslave humanity.

Georgescu seems like an honest dealer and like a good man in this interview. Meanwhile, his interviewer, German attorney Reiner Fuellmich has been held in solitary confinement in pre-trial detention since March 2023, after he attempted to sue everyone involved with the COVID-19 fraud.

The most recent post on Fuellmich's detainment on Magster.com reports:

"Prison officials told me they had never seen a defendant held in pre-trial detention for more than 11 months for a minor offence (rather than a serious crime or an act of terrorism), kept in solitary confinement and, most importantly, brought to court with his hands and feet shackled."

The peoples of the EU and the world cannot be OK with any of this.