Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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Joanie Higgs's avatar
Joanie Higgs
Oct 10

I'm in BC, rooting for Albertans to stand up for themselves and vote yes to separation.

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Jan Dumas's avatar
Jan Dumas
Oct 10

Just when I thought it couldn't get much worse for Canadians, it has! I pray they have a major shift in comprehension of what's really happening. They are such good people, I think, that many have brushed away the understanding that their government is smothering them with lies, deception

and the globalist agenda that they can't live under.

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