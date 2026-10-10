VIDEO: “CANADIANS IN SHOCK AFTER MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” by Unacceptable Fringe - Pub Oct 9. 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Albertan podcaster Derek Smith from the Unacceptable Fringe is back with news from Canada, where 90,000 jobs have been lost in the past couple of months, due to the trade war with the US and where a referendum on Albertan independence will be taking place on October 19th, following the victory last week of the separatist party in Québec.

In his victory speech on Monday, Québec’s newly-elected Premier, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon reiterated his party’s goal for Québec to become an independent country but he said that he would wait until Trump is no longer in office before holding a referendum.

The following day, Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney went to Québec to make the case that Québec is stronger within Canada. Speaking in French, he announced that Canada will be launching a new alliance with the European Union at the upcoming EU Summit in Montréal on October 29th to 30th.

VIDEO: Mark Carney announces new alliance with EU. IMAGE: Quebecker celebrates victory of the separatist Parti Québecois last week.

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Derek grumbles that without any vote in Parliament, without any mandate from the Canadian people, Canada is set to become an Associate Member of a death-spiralling EU.

He says:

“What happens to Canada, now?…Brussels decides what Canada is going to do. Your rules and regulations, everything, everything is done now through Brussels, the ‘Euro-Poors’. “They’re also proposing free travel, borderless travel without a passport between EU and Canada. What do you think is gonna happen to the wonderful newcomers that EU has imported? The ones that are burning down France right now?.. “I can tell you in the West, in Alberta where I live, none of us asked for this and we have a very important vote coming up October 19th to make a decision on what we’re going to do.”

Three weeks ago, Carney had promised that the final structure of this Associate Membership would be debated and voted on in the Canadian Parliament and that it would respect Canadian sovereignty, so we’ll see how this actually goes down.

Derek repeatedly refers to the EU as the “Euro-Poors”, because it has gone from having an economy that was 10% bigger than America’s in 2008 to now having an economy that is only two-thirds the size of America’s. During the same period, the EU’s output grew 13.5% while America’s grew 85%, with the US economy on track this year to be 1.4x the size of the EU’s.

Every day on his show, Derek asks why would Albertans would want to move closer to the trainwreck that is Europe, which is intent on taking as much Canadian taxpayer money as possible to fund its fruitless war against Russia in Ukraine, especially as 82% of Alberta’s trade is North-South, with the American states, not even with the rest of Canada?

While we’re on the subject, Canadian sociologist, Dr Jonathan Tam does a spectacular job of breaking down the factors that are driving Europe’s civilizational suicide in his video, “How Europe Finally Lost the World’s Respect (Except Canada)”.

VIDEO: “How Europe Finally Lost the World’s Respect (Except Canada)” by Dr Jonathan Tam - Pub Oct 9, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Derek rails that Mark Carney’s government is corrupt and that the real reasons why he left his multi-million dollar job at Brookfield Asset Management to take the C$400,000 per year salary to be Canada’s Prime Minister of Canada was to enrich himself and his fellow Globalist banksters.

In that same speech in Québec last week, Carney announced that the Canadian government was going to spend $2 billion on heat pump rebates while Brookfield, the firm he chaired, owns the installers and rental companies that stand to profit.

Derek notes that Carney had lobbied Britain for the same subsidies, then parked his Brookfield stake in a blind trust.

He says:

“A conflict screen is not a clearance. Canadians deserve disclosure. Not another ‘Green’ program that enriches the man writing the checks… “All the contracts in the country going out right now are either Westinghouse, Brookfield. We’ve shown, over in EU why this deal was done. Mark Carney’s Brookfield was given, I believe it was just over a $1 billion in nuclear contracts, as a result, it’s all to – you don’t leave a multi-million dollar job to take up salary for $400,000 a year! “Keep in mind, over 90% of Mark Carney’s holdings are in the United States. The very country that he says we need to forget about. His wife works in the United States. His children go to Ivy League schools in the United States. He moved Brookfield to the United States!.. “And this is why it’s so crucial in Alberta that in the next week and a half, people realize what they’re actually voting for, when it comes to this referendum. It’s a referendum on a referendum. “Do you either approve of the status quo; should nothing change, or should Alberta begin the process of forming a binding referendum to leave Canada? “If you don’t vote for the referendum, you’re telling the government, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing.’ This isn’t about separation, yet. This is about sending a message to Ottawa and Albertans better realize what they’re actually doing.”

FULL TRANSCRIPT & VIDEO → HERE

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