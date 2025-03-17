("'Canada the Illusion' (2024) – Documentary Film" - Running Time: 48 mins- Pub. Mar 16, 2025 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

This film is a collaboration between Canadian land patent expert, Doug Force and musician Timm Stein, that documents how there is no lawfully-established independent country called Canada. Doug Force further asserts that no confederation happened, because the provinces had never been sovereign states.

Furthermore, the Canada Act of 1982 is an act of British Parliament that was never ratified. In order to do so:

All provinces would need to sign Schedule B of the Act, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Québec would need to authorize a proclamation to enact Section 23.1.(a) of the Act. Section 23.1.(a) Would be enacted through a proclamation. Section 59.(3) would be enacted through a proclamation to repeal Section 59 and renumber the Act. Section 58 would be enacted through a procalamation to pass the Act.

Doug Force says none these steps have been completed. In addition, the Royal Proclamation 1982 is only a proclamation stating that there will be a proclamation in the future. He says nothing was passed and nothing was enacted and therefore, "There is no Constitution. There is no Charter of Rights and Freedoms!"

Note that a charter differs from a constitution in this that the former is granted by a foreign government while the latter is established by the people, themselves.

Force walks us step-by-step through the history of Canadian law and he explains how in the Interpretations Act 1985, Canada is defined as the "internal waters of Canada and the territorial sea of Canada" and the land is not included, because they lost access to the land when the Dominion ended with the 1931 Statute of Westminster, which he calls "The most important document in the history of the landmass known as Canada!" in which he claims the land was naturally returned to the people.

Doug Force says, "This film is entirely based on facts and not opinions!" The viewer is strongly encouraged to verify each fact and that it is a matter of researching these statements and the historical legal documents presented here to awaken to the truth.

Doug Force says:

So… here are 11 very important questions that you need to ask yourself:

Where are the Articles of Confederation, if Canada had confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation? Why was Canada known as the “Dominion of Canada” a British colony until 1938, if Canada had confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation? Why in 1867 was the BNA act created to be Letters Patent for a Governor General to the Dominion of Canada if Canada had confederated and is a sovereign nation? Why in 1893, would the British Parliament deem it necessary to repeal certain sections of the BNA act, with the “Statute Law Revisions act” if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation? Why in 1931 would the British parliament create the “Statute of Westminster” to nullify the Dominion of Canada, if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation? Why in 1946 did a foreign Monarch, King George VI appoint a representative for the UK, a Governor General and then command the Parliament of Canada to create Letters Patent and command the PM at that time to sign on his behalf those Letters Patent in 1947 for his Governor General, if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a Sovereign Nation? Why did PM Trudeau in 1982 have the government create the “Canada Bill” and then take that Bill to a foreign Monarch and have her parliament pass that Bill as the “Canada Act, 1982” if Canada confederated 115 years earlier and is a sovereign nation? Why do Prime Ministers and other officials when sworn into office here in Canada, swear their allegiance to a foreign monarch, Queen Elizabeth, and not to the people of Canada if Canada confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation? If Canada is a sovereign nation, why does the Government of Canada in their Interpretations act define Canada as the internal waters and territorial seas if Canada confederated in 1867? Why was it necessary in 1990 to sue a member of the federal parliament, J. Littlechild MP, to force him to do his duty to his constituents and have the courts rule against his constituents, if Canada had confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign Nation? Why in the “Constitution act, 1867” of Canada is there no clause that allows for land for the Government of Canada to become a sovereign nation if Canada Confederated in 1867 and is a sovereign nation?

If the people in the 12 sovereign nations (Provinces and Territories) could awaken to what the Government of Canada Inc. really is (master that owns them upon their consent) and take the blinders off put there by those who call themselves the government, we could all have a bright future. The Government of Canada Inc. has painted itself as some sort of religious fairy tale set out to save everyone and keep them safe. Once people realize the truth and claim ownership over their land they can truly be free. Let us help you see the truth, The Myth is Canada.

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” – R. Buckminster Fuller

