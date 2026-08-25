Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
2h

My wife and I used to love traveling to Canada. Really nice country with friendly people, clean safe cities and easy to access. But since Justin Castro and Klaus Carney have come along, the totalitarian system makes us want to stay away at all costs. Very sad eh?

Reply
Share
3 replies
E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
1h

Alexandra, thank you for such an excellent summary of what is going on in Canada. This is heart breaking, what has happened to Canada and so many Canadians are unaware of all this horror show, as they are being kept in the dark. IMO, your articles just keep getting better and better with lots of good info. Thank you for all you do!

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ALEXANDRA BRUCE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture