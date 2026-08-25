VIDEO: “Carney Says Canada Is ‘at War’ With America - This Is Getting Dangerous” by Fight for Canada - Pub Aug 25, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Nearly a year and a half ago, Canadian journalist Elizabeth Nickson predicted that Carney’s team would deliberately enflame the Color Revolution in the US and here we are.

Last Tuesday, President Trump announced that the US and Canada had a new trade deal, “subject to the finalization of documents” and he paused the scheduled 50% tariffs while the agreement was supposedly being finalized.

Three days later on Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that he was suspending negotiations, claiming that the US had changed the terms at the last minute and that the new terms were “unfair”, saying Canada had been prepared to make concessions but it would not accept demands that compromised Canadian “sovereignty” and French-language protections.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer appeared on CNBC Monday morning, saying that the US presented Canada with the best trade terms in the world but Canada wanted to retain all tariffs and restrictions against US goods and services and to remove all the tariffs against them. Greer refuted Carney’s claims about the US seeking to change the language of Québec and noted that the US tariffs were on less than 5% of overall Canadian exports and less than .06% of US imports.

Since tens of thousands of Canadians are about to be laid off, some are demanding that Carney release of the text of the final offer from the US, to see if there really were any last minute changes to the agreement.

Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret), former Senior Director for strategic planning at the National Security Council at the White House tweeted that Canada wants to continue assembling Chinese products before shipping them to the US, in order to help the latter evade tariffs or what the White House recently dubbed “The Great Transshipment Scam”. The US told them to stop this practice but Canada refused.

IMAGE: Tweet from Gen Robert Spalding , Aug 23, 2026

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IMAGE: Tweet from .@DoDeportations, Aug 23, 2026

The DOJ recently settled with two Canada-based steel companies, who paid $19 million for evading customs duties. Apparently, the transshipment business is so good, Carney would rather lose 100,000 high-paying, skilled manufacturing jobs and pay $20 billion in tariffs. This issue is being ommitted from most news reports.

IMAGE: 42% of Canadian manufacturers are looking to move production to the US

This deliberate destruction of Canada’s industrial base and its people is precisely what the Globalists are doing to Europe and they did this to the US for decades until Trump extricated us from this fate.

Carney’s “sovereignty” is slavery to the Globalists. Trump would no longer have the US Taxpayer subsidize the British Commonwealth and fraudulent “Green” carbon-trading schemes, etc to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

You are the carbon they want to reduce!

In 2021, Mark Carney launched the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a grouping of banks and financial institutions working to combat Climate Change. Carney had previously been the UN Climate Envoy.

89% of Canada is Crown Land. Canada’s government is the Monarchy of Canada. Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse tweeted a thread explaining how Mark Carney is preparing for Canada to become a protectorate of Europe:

“Within all of Canada's free trade agreements (FTAs), with a host of other countries, there is something called a baseline memorandum of understanding (MOU).



”That MOU outlines how the trade agreement for goods sold into Canada are contingent upon Canada retaining access to the US market.



”When the USMCA is dissolved, almost every single FTA organized by the Canadian government that matters, collapses. Canadians have no concept of what is coming… “There is no economic model for Canada to retain its wealth position without the inherent subsidy that proximity to America provides.”

IMAGE: Tweet from .@martianwyrdlord about effectiveness of Canadian mass mind control

.@martianwyrdlord tweeted, “The long term play seems to be to turn Canada into a North American Ukraine, with the US in the position of Russia.”

Canada Is Recruiting Foreigners to Serve in their Military

VIDEO: Liberal government expands Express Entry immigration program for military workers for fast-track to permanent residency.

While Canada’s destructive policies force many citizens to flee, the Government of Canada has been actively recruiting foreigners to serve in their military. This, despite an internal Canadian Air Force report that revealed how an officer platoon dominated by non-citizens devolved into ethnic infighting:

“One French-language platoon, which had over 80 per cent non-citizens, was reportedly wracked by an inability to communicate fluently, a lack of respect towards female CAF members and infighting between Cameroonian and Côte d’Ivoire candidates. “The Québec platoon saw fewer than one in two recruits graduate, while allegations of racial discrimination were made in multiple directions, from candidates against staff and between candidates of opposing ethnic blocs themselves.”

We are in a hybrid war being waged against humanity by the Globalist financial industry, using Canadian banks, as Former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor accidentally discovered.

The COVID-19 economic-biological war was a part of this. The Globalist WEF-UN agenda seeks to not only overthrow all nations but to overthrow the human race, itself, through Transhumanism, via injected / inhaled / ingested nanoparticles and the 6G wireless communications network.

The Chinese Triads have comandeered Canadian banks, Canada has devolved into a narco-state involved in the theft of elections in dozens of countries for over 20 years and as Juan O Savin told John Chambers early last year:

“Many of the actions we see behind the scenes, covert actions, into our policing and military; the intelligence agencies, is being orchestrated primarily through Toronto and out across Canada [by British Intelligence].”

The trafficking money has been laundered into real estate investments in both countries, as Blackstone has bought up single family homes and subdivisions, to ensure that “You will own nothing and be happy”. This central bank-abetted fraud has created a massive real estate bubble in both the US and Canada.

The Mexican Cartels are part of the grander scheme of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet. Patrick Byrne and Gary Berntsen explained how the Mexican Cartels technically worked for the former Venezuelan Government.

A major objective of the Chavista Revolution was to overthrow the United States and to impose Global Communism. This is the same goal of the DSA, the World Economic Forum, the UN, the EU, the Vatican, the British Crown, the CCP, Cuba, their allies in the US Government and their associated organs and NGOs.

As Gen Blaine Holt said said recently, Globalists like Mark Carney “Have no allegiance to any nation, certainly no care in the world for collateral damage or people…we have every reason to believe that they are in a point of desperation, because they’re very serious about their desire to get to 2030 intact with all of their Sustainable Development Goals, repopulation, depopulation, 15-Minute Cities… They mean these things.”

Royal blue = Current Commonwealth realms; Light blue = Territories and dependencies of current realms; Red = Former realms and dominions that are now republics

The reality is that Canada has never legally been an independent country, unlike most other countries in the world, according to Canadian patent expert, Doug Force.

Canada is less independent of the United Kingdom than other former British Colonies like India or Kenya. This hazy state of affairs has been allowed to persist for centuries and it’s now become a National Security threat to both Canada and the US, especially because Canada is fully embedded in NORAD.

Doug Force says the Canada Act of 1982 is an act of British Parliament that was never ratified. In addition, he says the Royal Proclamation 1982 is only a proclamation stating that there will be a proclamation in the future. He says nothing was passed and nothing was enacted and therefore, “There is no Constitution. There is no Charter of Rights and Freedoms!”

It will be very interesting to see how this all shakes out.