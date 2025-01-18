When I have taken a look at astrological forecasts over the decades, I've always appreciated the work of Robert Phoenix, whose forecasts are intelligent and well-written. This is the first time I've seen him speak, here on Shonagh Home's The Mushroom's Apprentice Substack and I'm very impressed by him on camera, as well.

It's as an appropriate time as any to take a look at the astrological aspect of the present time moving forward; at the beginning of the year and at the beginning of a new US Presidential Administration.

Robert Phoenix with Shonagh Home do not disappoint in this excellent presentation, which concludes with Robert saying, "Even though we're fighting for our legitimacy, our safety, our sovereignty in the physical world, there's something happening in the non-physical world that is even a bigger story and I think, if we add it all up...at the end of the day, that's really where the war is. That's the battle. And I'm not sure that They can win on that level."

Running Time: 86 minutes