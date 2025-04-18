Lei's Real Talk is back with a report from a Chinese legal scholar living in Australia, Professor Yuan Hongbing, about a classified document that his sources tell him was recently shown to top members of the Chinese government in a SCIF-type environment, where they were not allowed to photograph or remove copies of the document from a highly-surveilled room.

Dr Yuan says that "People of conscience within the CCP system" memorized the key points of this documents, which are now being relayed, here.

The document outlines Xi Jinping's strategy of to combat Trump's tariffs that could ultimately escalate into an all-out military war with the US.

Dr Yuan says:

"In the private exchanges of the CCP's technical bureaucrats in the economic and diplomatic fields, Xi Jinping's attempt to unite Europe, Japan, Australia and other countries to kick the United States out of the international political circle is generally ridiculed. "This so-called economic strategy, they generally believe that Xi Jinping's idea is a completely unrealistic dream. Its consequence is bound to repeat the Cultural Revolution…"

Moreover, Dr Yuan claims that, "Within the Chinese Communist Party's military, especially among the current senior officers of the Chinese Communist Party, there are generally two-faced people who are absolutely not loyal to Xi Jinping."

There are more details about the schism within China's military, further along in this post and in the full English transcript of Dr Yuan's interview, seen beneath the video, linked HERE.

Regardless, Xi is still the Chairman of the Communist Party and once he determines it is time to implement "decoupling" from the US economy, the initial steps of his strategy call for:

• Bank deposits of Chinese entities in the US exceeding $200,000 to be transferred back to China or to other countries. Anyone who disobeys will be severely punished for treason. • A sell-off all US$1 trillion in US Treasury bonds and US$2 trillion in US corporate stocks and bonds will be transacted in the shortest possible time.

Lei's Real Talk reports that many CCP members are anxious and unhappy about this, because many possess US holdings far greater than $200,000.

Recall that Trump's tariffs are reciprocal. Were Xi to simply remove China's tariffs, the US would reciprocate: There would be fair and reciprocal trade and that would be the end of it. This is not a "trade war".

However, Xi is unrelenting and insistent on calling the tariffs a "trade war" and his regime is instructing all leaders controlled by the CCP around the world to do the same.

This makes it very easy to tell which leaders and/or states are currently controlled by China. All you need to do is see is who else is dutifully parroting the Chinese Communist Party line about "Trump's Trade War" – and even suing the Trump administration over these reciprocal tariffs, like California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The only thing China or any other nation/state needs to do to immediately end this "trade war" is to remove their tariffs. A nation's unwillingness to engage in actual Free Trade indicates that their business model is based on unfairly gouging and incrementally destroying the US and its people.

Professor Yuan explains that Xi's pretext of using Trump's tariffs as the "cause" for his retaliatory actions goes beyond the Chinese cultural practice of "Saving Face". It is rooted in the simple fact that:

"There is an irreconcilable and fateful hostility between the two political wills of Xi Jinping's Communist totalitarianism and Trump's Make America Great Again… "This hostility is objective and cannot be eliminated by anyone's will or through any political strategy. "In order to realize his ideal of Making America Great Again – or from another perspective, to prevent the United States from continuing to weaken – Trump took the initiative to launch this tariff war against the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party… "The final result of this economic duel will inevitably be that the United States will win the final economic victory, and the Chinese Communist Party will suffer a heavy blow. "The reason is simple. The economic size of the United States and its potential for economic development are far greater than the tyranny of the Chinese Communist Party. "Then, when the Chinese Communist Party is forced into a desperate situation economically, Xi Jinping has only one way to fight back; that is, to launch a military war. "The most likely place to launch a military war, or a place that the Chinese Communist Party has long dreamed of, is the Taiwan Strait. Therefore, it may be inevitable that the decisive battle of the century between China and the United States will break out in the Taiwan Strait, or more accurately, a military decisive battle between the CCP tyranny and the liberal democratic front led by the United States. "However, due to the current purge of the army within the CCP tyranny, the purge of the army caused by Miao Hua's disloyalty and Miao Hua's attack has not yet ended. "Therefore, the conditions for Xi Jinping to launch a war in the Taiwan Strait within 2025 are insufficient. However, it will be a highly likely event to launch a war in the Taiwan Strait before January 2027."

Dr Yuan refers to a new propaganda campaign seen at Beijing Airport, which he calls "psychological warfare," and that he says has "Created such a bloody and murderous atmosphere," and which he believes speaks to the inevitability of a war between China and the US.

Lei has found video of this campaign at Beijing Airport, a still frame seen above, and she reads and describes it for us: "It has two characters 'reunification' and the small text reads, 'Defending national sovereignty and safeguarding unification.' The intended message is chilling."

(English language transcript of the full article on SecretChina.com appears beneath Lei's Real Talk video, linked beneath the video linked above and HERE)