Charlie Kirk's assassination is a mass trauma event, no matter what else you believe. Overnight, it seems everybody has turned into a strident conspiracy theorist, berating all those with different opinions as "shills".

I haven't wanted to comment about this horrific matter except to say that I am very saddened and traumatized and I don't think we're getting the full story from officials. I also can't have a phone conversation without the line dropping 5 times.

Between Charlie's public homicide and the conviction of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the sentencing of him and several of his cabinet members and associates to over 20 years in prison each, the renewed targeting of me by NewsGuard, the DDoS attacks on my website and all of my devices on the fritz has left me wary.

On his livestream Friday night, Josh Reid from Decentralized Media noted some discrepencies that jumped out at him from within the official data released about Charlie Kirk's murderer:

In the security camera footage released by the FBI of the accused gunman jumping off the roof, the suspect does not appear to be carrying a rifle. Even broken down, the gun's barrel is long and it should have been visible. Before the gunman jumped off the roof, the gunman was supposed to have broken down the rifle, which would have taken him at least 5 minutes to do. He was later supposed to have reassembled the rifle amid some bushes to be picked-up by his friend, where the official photograph shows it sitting in a long cardboard box. None of this seems credible. The gunman was reported to have escaped the scene from his truck but a home security camera shows the gunman limping down the street.

Share

Citing anomalies in the zoomed-in, frame-by-frame images of the bullet strike, Michael Jaco and others have claimed that this was a "false flag" event. Some say Charlie is still alive and that his death was faked, due to death threats but I don't think Charlie would have walked away from his movement and from his young family. These were too important to him. His loss to so many is so vast.

In the zoomed-in, frame-by-frame images of him during the moments after he was struck, many noted how Charlie's ring seemed to "switch fingers" like a bad AI animation. I'm not going to link to those horrible images but this footage came out, in which Charlie was seen fidgeting with a ring that has a clasp, that enables him to pop it open and clasp it shut. This may be the explanation for how it may have popped open and gotten tossed around by the brutal impact of the bullet.

Other noted anomalies can be explained by ballistics and by video artefacts that are generated by zooming into and enhancing fast-moving, grainy images originally captured at a significant distance. The "bad AI animation" look may indeed be AI artefacts created when these fuzzy digital images were zoomed and enhanced, causing features to appear that are likely not present in the original, as the software tries to figure out how to render the blurred figures.

In this video, weapons expert, Paramount Tactical breaks down how a bullet hit Charlie Kirk's body armor and how it was deflected through his throat and into his head, where he believes the bullet (or fragment) came to rest. I appreciate his respectful, measured approach to this tragic event and the way he sticks to the facts.

The expert assessment of Paramount Tactical confirmed my gut feelings that Charlie Kirk was shot to death in a very public way. The inconsistencies within the official evidence regarding the suspect suggest to me that he may be a patsy.