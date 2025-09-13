Forbidden.News

rob harrison
rob harrison
1d

If you start out with the FACT that the Govt always always always lies about these events/ omits evidence/ fakes anything possible, then yes, a lot is suspect about this “investigation”

doug
1d

Thank you Alexandra. So we all start out prior to the event, present to the fact we have been lied to time after time. I studied deeply all the events 9/11 ,Sandy hook, Boston Bombing etc and I ,along with many others, found so many glaring inconsistencies that now with this new horrific event, one is primed to be wary. I reminded my friend, sometimes a cigar is just a cigar and that I would need to see all of what the gov and feds presented entire before making a conclusion.

If it is a coverup event, then by who? Who would be having to keep quiet? Who would be "in on it"? Im confused about this .This is not so easy, and with tons of cameras phones and social media communication, I find it a real stretch. Somehow I believe it will get tripped up and exposed.

BTW, if it wasn't for the victim in the stands that was killed during the Trump Assissination attempt , I may have given more credence to that being a false flag as many believe it was. But no one seems to be able to explain that man losing his life .

I was 10 when JFK was shot and this feels so much like it.

I thought Charlie Kirk was great and amazing, and his wife, speaking last night in a time of such deep sorrow, beyond inspiring and profound .

