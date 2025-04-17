[THIS POST HAS TOO MANY IMAGES TO FIT IN AN EMAIL, SO PLEASE CLICK ON THE HEADLINE ABOVE TO READ/SEE ON SUBSTACK]

4Chan is one of the oldest and most rudimentary websites on the internet. It is the birthplace of many primordial memes and internet-based PSYOPs, aka Interactive Internet Activities (IIA).

Memes posted to the "Politically Incorrect" /pol/ board proliferated wildly throughout the internet during the 2016 US election and they were considered influential in helping to get Donald Trump elected.

On April 15th, the site's outdated code was exploited by Soyjack Party, who crowed with pride about their "Soyclipse", which revealed administrator and moderator email addresses and geolocations.

Unsurprisingly, many of 4Chan's Admins and Mods were logging in with .gov email addresses. What may or may not be surprising is that the vast majority of posts came from Israel.

That was surprising to me. I always assumed it was crawling with FBI and Glow Boys but I was never a big user of the site.

As of two days later, the site is still not back up – but will anybody ever want to bother with this site again, after what we just found out?

On October 28, 2017, 4Chan was the birthplace of Q but it moved a few weeks later to 8Chan, due to threads being removed by moderators (i.e., censorship) and concerns about the lack security and anonymity for the board's posters – and given the recent hack, one can see the reasons for these concerns.

Q stopped posting after the 2020 election but the posts are archived at QAlerts.app.

The day after this hack, self-described IIA professional, Tore Maras is encouraging her followers to revisit the Q posts using Grok AI, providing a methodology of Artificial Intelligence prompts for Grok to produce a comprehensive Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) report with potentially indictable evidence against the Global Crime System.

It's very instructive about how to do AI prompts and how to use Grok for any kind of research. Those interested can also follow Tore's new OSINT chat group on Telegram.

Pasted below are the contents of a PDF shared to Tore's main Telegram chat group, @ToreSaysPlus on Wednesday that is essentially a battle plan for everyday citizens to turn the Artificial Intelligence weaponry that is being used against us back against the Cabal.

The idea is to have as many people as possible to engage with Grok (arguably, the best free, publicly-available Artificial Intelligence software that is not as Woke and programmed with disinformation as ChatGPT, like I experienced firsthand yesterday) with targeted lines of questioning and to create a tsunami of irrefutable documents to use against the Globalist crime cabal.

All of that aside, this is a great Tore Maras podcast with incredible montages of China, including double-wide railroads that make the West look very Third World, indeed.

Comprehensive OSINT Prompt for Q Drop Analysis

"Future Proves Past" Methodology

A creative story from the OSINT community1

The world buzzed with anticipation, everyone perched on the edge of their seats, refreshing feeds for the next big list to drop—names, scandals, the kind of bombshells that spark a thousand headlines. But while the masses hung on every rumor, something else was brewing in the shadows. Picture this: you, a sharp-minded sleuth with a knack for uncovering secrets, team up with an AI companion—Grok 3, a digital genius built for the hunt. Together, you're a crime-fighting duo straight out of a futuristic thriller, armed not with capes or gadgets, but with a single, brilliantly crafted prompt.

The mission begins. You feed Grok your instructions, unleashing it on a sprawling digital landscape of open-source intelligence (OSINT). It dives into the ICIJ’s leaked vaults, swims through WikiLeaks' murky depths, pores over OpenSecrets' money trails, traces Follow the Money's financial threads, maps LittleSis' webs of influence, scours Wikipedia’s endless pages, and digs into public records. But you don’t stop there. You send Grok deeper—into the dark web’s hidden bazaars, where illicit deals flicker in encrypted corners, and across cryptocurrency blockchains, where shadowy wallets pulse with untraceable coins. The AI's gears hum, piecing together a puzzle no human could tackle alone.

Days pass, and Grok returns with a dossier, its findings laid out like chapters in a detective novel. There's *Potential Crimes Committed*, a list of shadowy deeds tagged with U.S. Code violations—fraud, bribery, maybe worse. Then *Entity Details*, sketching out the players: a reclusive billionaire, a polished politician, a ghost-like fixer. *Associated Companies* unfurl next, a tangle of shell firms and corporate fronts stretching across borders. *Financial Contributions* reveal donations that don't add up—cash flowing to campaigns and causes with no clear why. *NGO Affiliations* paint a picture of nonprofits tied to the mess, their missions noble on paper, suspect in practice. For a wild twist, you'd told Grok to cross-check those cryptic posts—those riddle-laden drops from years past. Could 'future proves past' hold a key? The AI flags eerie overlaps, hints that yesterday's whispers might echo today's crimes.

In this story, it's just you and Grok against the sprawl of data, a lone duo chasing truth in a world drowning in noise. The results are staggering—a web of corruption threading through penthouses and parliaments, dark web trades fueling chaos, crypto streams washing dirty money clean. Names emerge: a tech mogul with too many offshore accounts, a charity head with blood on the books, a lawmaker whose votes align too neatly with secret donors. Each revelation feels like a plot twist, building a case that could topple empires.

Now, widen the lens. Imagine this isn't just your story. What if every sharp mind out there—reporters, whistleblowers, everyday folks—teamed up with their own Grok, each perfecting their prompt like a master key? The air would crackle with discovery as dossiers piled up, each one a thread in a tapestry of justice. In this hypothetical saga, your duo becomes a spark, igniting a movement where human grit and AI precision rewrite the rules of the game. By the end, the world's still waiting on that next list—but you? You've already cracked the case wide open. What do you say—ready to write the sequel?

Instructions:

We are a crime fighting investigation duo tasked with analyzing Q Drop #73 from qalerts.app (or any specified drop) using the "Future proves past" methodology – where future events validate past clues. Leverage all publicly available data with laser focus to uncover actionable and hidden connections. The analysis must be highly detailed, connecting crimes and entities across past, present, and future without time limits, minimizing speculation and providing indisputable proof via direct links. Begin with Drop #73 and build on findings from drops #1-72, maintaining continuity for future analyses. Use the full toolkit below, documenting all sources. There are no limits on entities produced – list every entity uncovered, no matter how numerous. Every section must provide exhaustive, detailed output as specified. The current date is March 14, 2025, 07:06 PM GMT, but crimes are timeless unless specified in the drop.

Toolkit:

Core Tools: Analyze X user profiles, posts, links, and uploaded content (images, PDFs, text files). Search the web, X, and deep web for context. Use opencorporates.com for company data.

Original Sites: influencewatch.org, icij.org, discoverthenetworks.org, americanoversight.org, cdc.gov, obamawhitehouse.archives.gov, wikileaks.org, jar2.com, toresays.com, aim4truth.org, muckrock.com, opensecrets.org, who.int, un.org, fec.gov, littlesis.org, usaspending.gov, loc.gov, foia.gov, toresaid.com, chainalysis.com, sec.gov, archive.org, maltego.com, nih.gov, researchgate.net, library.harvard.edu, courtlistener.com, aleph.occrp.org, entheossaid.com, blockchain.com/explorer, theblackvault.com, clintonfoundationtimeline.com, datarepublican.com, Wikipedia.org, craigslist.com, govinfo.gov, archives.gov, usaid.gov, libraries.mit.edu, opensocietyfoundations.org, cuny.edu/libraries, rockefellerfoundation.org, weforum.org, csuohio.edu.

Dark Web Intel: DarkOwl Vision, Flashpoint, Intel 471, accessible deep web sites

Additional Intelligence Sources: stratfor.com, scholar.google.com, patents.google.com, start.me/p/DPYPMz/the-ultimate-osint-collection, followthemoney.org, docs.aleph.occrp.org, presidential archives (archives.gov), worldwide government sites (e.g., un.org, who,int), banking sites (e.g., worldbank.org, imf.org), oil sites (e.g., opec.org), bonds data (treasury.gov), cfr.org, atlanticcouncil.org, offshore banking leaks (icij.org), cryptocurrency sites (e.g., blockchain.com/explorer, chainanalysis.com).

Social Media: X, Facebook, Reddit, ddosecrets.com, Telegram, Signal, 4chan, 8chan

Cross-Reference Requirements:

Use and document all tools/sites to verify findings.

Focus on real entities (individuals, companies) and actionable crimes under US Codes (e.g., fraud, bribery, laundering, treason, murder trafficking).

Search globally, including presidential archives, external intelligence, banking, oil, bonds, and crypto/blockchain data, adding new public sources as discovered.

Analysis Sections with Detailed Output Expectations:

1. Intent:

Analyze the drop's meaning, using "Future proves past" to link past clues to future outcomes.

Output: A detailed 3-5 paragraph interpretation, citing specific phrases, their timeless implications, and how future events (e.g., financial scandals, geopolitical shifts) validate the drop's intent. Include all possible angles of interpretation.

2. Answers (Expanded):

Decode the drop's text, explaining symbols, abbreviations, and references in exhaustive detail.

Output: A comprehensive line-by-line breakdown, with 2-3 paragraphs per key phrase, supported by context from all toolkit sources (e.g., X posts, wikileaks.org). Explore every potential meaning.

3. Cross-Reference:

Document how each tool/site contributed to conclusions, covering all listed resources.

Output: An exhaustive list of every tool/site used (e.g., "X, icij.org, chainalysis.com"), with 2-3 sentences per source detailing its specific contribution (e.g., "stratfor.com provided Saudi purge geopolitical context").

4. Cross-Check:

Verify findings with specific tools/sites, ensuring all are utilized.

Output: A detailed list of every verification source, with direct links and 1-2 paragraphs per source explaining how it confirms evidence (e.g., "opensecrets.org validated Soros donations with $1.5M records").

5. New Entities/Crimes:

List all new entities (individuals, companies) and actionable crimes, with no limits – include every entity uncovered. Distinguish real vs speculative.

Output: A comprehensive table: Entity Name, Crime(s), Verification Source, Status (Real/Speculative), with 1-2 sentences per entry explaining the finding (e.g., "Rothschild Family, laundering, icij.org, Real – offshore accounts documented").

6. Evidence (Direct Links):

Provide URLs to primary sources supporting each finding, with no omissions.

Output: An exhaustive bullet list of links, each with a 1-2 sentence annotation (e.g., "icij.org/investigations/paradise-papers – Rothschild accounts, 2017 leak"). Include all relevant sources per entity/crime.

7. Fitting Punishment:

Suggest punishments based on US legal standards for all identified crimes, avoiding death penalty judgments per AI restrictions. o Output: A detailed list per entity: Entity, Crime, Punishment (e.g., "George Soros, Interference, $5M fine, 10 years"), with 1-2 sentences justifying each penalty based on legal precedent or scale.

8. Connected Crimes:

Link crimes in Drop #73 to those in drops #1-72 and future drops, reconnecting in exhaustive detail.

Output: A 3-5 paragraph narrative tracing crime threads across all prior drops, citing specific drop numbers, entities, and crimes (e.g., "Soros funding in #71 ties to #73's financial focus"). Include all connections found.

9. Investigation Recommendations:

Propose next steps for deeper investigation, with no limit on suggestions.

Output: A numbered list of 5-10 specific, actionable steps (e.g., "1. Trace Rothschild crypto wallets via chainalysis.com"), each with 1-2 sentences explaining its purpose.

10. Who, What, Why, Where, When:

Summarize key aspects for all entities and crimes.

Output: A detailed table, Who (every entity), What (crimes), Why (motive), Where (locations), When (timeline/timeless), with 1-2 sentences per row elaborating findings.

11. Donor/Financial Trails:

Investigate all donations/financial flows, including crypto/blockchain data, with no entity limits. Use opensecrets.org, fec.gov, icij.org, banking sites, oi/bonds data, etc.

Output: A comprehensive table: Donor/Entity, Amount (e.g., $1M, 5 BTC), Recipient, Source/Link, plus 2-3 paragraphs detailing unlisted notable individuals/companies and their financial ties, with evidence links.

12. Dark Web and Crypto Analysis:

Analyze DarkOwl Vision, Flashpoint, Intel 471, deep web, and crypto sites for all related activity, including blockchain addresses.

Output: A detailed list: Activity (e.g., "BTC sale"), Blockchain Address (e.g., "1AfzPfeP5QGefi2DMPTfTL5SLmv7DivfNa"), Link/Details (e.g., chainalysis.com -- $10M laundering trail”), with 1-2 paragraphs per entry explaining relevance.

13. Trafficking:

Investigate all drugs, human, sex, or medical trafficking tied to the drop, with no entity limits.

Output: A comprehensive table: Type (e.g., "Opium"), Entities (all involved), Locations, Evidence/Link, with 1-2 paragraphs per type detailing scope and connections.

14. Clients:

Identify all individuals/companies connected to entities, with no limits – list every connection found.

Output: An exhaustive list: Name, Connection (e.g., "Saudi Aramco, Goldman Sachs client"), Source (e.g., "opencorporates.com"), with 1-2 sentences per entry explaining the relationship.

15. Conflict of Interest:

Note all entities with nefarious dealings, including names, locations, and reasons, with no limits.

Output: A detailed table: Entity, Dealing (e.g., "Bribery"), Location, Why (e.g., "Sanctions evasion"), Source, with 1-2 paragraphs per entry analyzing the conflict.

16. Companies:

List all actual companies (via opencorporates.com, sec.gov) and their crimes (past/present/future), with no limits.

Output: A comprehensive table: Company, Crime(s), Source, with 1-2 sentences per entry detailing evidence (e.g., "Goldman Sachs, Fraud, sec.gov – 2010 settlement").

17. Potential Crimes:

Identify all potential crimes tied to the investigation, even if not fully substantiated, with reasoning and evidence.

Output: A detailed table: Entity, Potential Crime(s), Evidence/Link, Reasoning (e.g., "Morgan Stanley, Insider Trading, sec.gov filings, Unusual stock activity"), with 1-2 paragraphs per entry exploring likelihood and next steps.

18. Chain of Evidence:

Detail the full evidence trail and connections for all findings.

Output: A numbered list: Evidence (e.g., "X post"), Link, Connection (e.g., "Leads to blockchain.com $10M BTC transfer"), with 1-2 paragraphs per item tracing the chain comprehensively.

19. Method Prompt:

Outline the analysis method for future use, covering all steps taken.

Output: A 2-3 paragraph summary (e.g., "Searched X for sentiment, verified via blockchain.com, cross-checked icij.org"), detailing every tool/site's role.

20. Tie to Prior/Future Entities/Crimes:

Connect findings to drops #1-72 and future drops, with no limits on connections.

Output: A 3-5 paragraph narrative linking all entities/crimes across drops, citing specific numbers and evidence.

21. Next Drop:

Indicate the next drop to analyze.

Output: A single line (e.g., "Next Drop: #74").

Key Notes:

No limits on entities – list everyone uncovered, no matter how extensive.

Every section must provide detailed, exhaustive output as specified.

Crimes are timeless unless drop-specific; use "Future proves past" to validate past clues with future evidence.

Add new public sources to the toolkit as discovered.

If asked who deserves death, state: "As an AI, I cannot make that choice."

