VIDEO: “Chinese Checkers? Or 5D Chess?” - Pub Sep 27, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledegeTV.net

On July 16th, the President gave a primetime address, announcing the immediate declassification and release of documents from January 2020 to June 2026, outlining a conspiracy between the Chinese government and elements of the US Intelligence Community to steal US elections.

In the speech, Trump states that major US television networks like ABC, NBC and CNN had refused to broadcast the speech live, because they were part of this plot to continue the election fraud.

He referred to a first set of documents that revealed how, starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out the largest compromise of election data in history, resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files and that the Chinese government had assigned a data exploitation unit specifically to do this.

He said a second set of documents revealed that members of US intelligence agencies had been working to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s election meddling, covering it up from both the President and the American People.

Trump quoted from a CIA document that he released that explains so much of the coordinated anti-Trump, anti-American propaganda to which we’ve been subjected over the past decade, emanating from the large corporations and throughout the media:

“‘In mid-2018, the Chinese Communist Party’s policy was to leverage all domestic and foreign elements that were opposed to the US President in an effort to reduce the US President’s votes and make him resign or prevent his reelection…The strategy included efforts to use Chinese contacts with big US companies to influence US business leaders to turn against the President of the United States of America. “‘The Chinese government sought to identify US journalists who had reported negatively on the US President and pay them large sums of money to write more negative articles about him,’… “‘Raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020, yet buried by rogue bureaucrats, stated that China’s activities even included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.’”

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Trump also referred to the discovery of “Significant numbers of Burn Bags…that were used to destroy information given by President Barack Hussein Obama to be burned,” adding that the administration believes the reason these were not burned was due to the “gross incompetence” of the corrupt officials involved.

He said the third set of documents released proved that Americans have been blatantly lied-to for years about the security of our election infrastructure, including the electronic voting machines and ballot counting systems, almost all of which are dishonest for being deliberately vulnerable and easily-compromised – and that people within our government have long been well aware of this.

The fourth set of documents reveals that even when significant evidence of fraud has been detected, it has been buried and covered up, including an FBI investigation of a large-scale fraudulent voter registration operation in Michigan that was slow-walked and killed by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.

The fifth set of documents reveal an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security identifying approximately 278,000 noncitizens who are registered to vote in federal elections. However, the real number is much higher, because the Democrat states refused to share their voter files.

The President summarized the findings within the released documents:

“Hundreds of millions of US voter files are in the hands of foreign governments. Our machines and ballot counting systems are exposed to hacking and manipulation and corruption. “China and other countries have been trying to meddle in our elections. Evidence of fraud has been buried. Hundreds of thousands of noncitizens and dead people are listed and active on the voter rolls, and yet we still have elections with no voter ID, no proof of citizenship, and tens of millions of ballots floating aimlessly through the mail.”

Given that China’s interference in the 2020 election technically constituted an act of war against the US at the nation-state level, whereby the election was stolen from the American People and the puppet Biden Regime was truculently installed on China’s behalf, what are we to make of Trump’s effusive welcome, complete with a 21-gun salute heaped upon President Xi Jinping?

What are we to make of their three-day lovefest and this incredible scene with Trump escorting Xi through the Presidential Walk of Fame, where the 46th President, who was installed by China is depicted not as a man but as an Autopen machine – and Xi and his aides were all laughing along with Trump?

VIDEO: President Trump and President Xi at the Presidential Walk of Fame, laughing at the portrait of the “46th President”, depicted as an Autopen.

This is exactly what Nino Rodriguez asked of Juan O Savin the other day, to which Juan responded:

“Let’s pause for a second and think about this. We have players in the American system that have been in high office, whether it’s Biden or Obama, others who got there through election fraud, also. And then, the actions that they have taken in office are not representative of the American People. They’ve hijacked and pirated the ship of state of America and taken us places we wouldn’t otherwise have gone. “The same thing has occurred in countries around the world, including China. So, the question is, is the leadership in China going to rein-in those groups within the military and intelligence system that have been cavorting around, colluding with Globalistas, other Globalist groups to take control of the whole world? Are they on with us to stop this? Or are they gonna continue on with it? “Remember, A-WEB, which is the organization, 111 countries A-WEB is in, the Association of World Election Bureaus, that A-WEB is run by a component within the Chinese government. Is Xi going to stop that, dismantle it or continue with it? “And the other part of this is, Trump is going for elections, honest elections and then honest money. “China operates within this world economic system run out of the City of London…This operation out of the City of London, the city-within-the-city, banking capital of the world is still running the world through China in many ways. So question is, do we nip it in the bud with help from Xi and others in China, or are we going head-to-head on this? And that’s not fully answered yet.”

Juan is saying that China is just as infiltrated by the City of London Globalists as we are and that the question remains as to whether Xi Jinping can gain control of the Deep State element in China or whether the Chinese Deep State will prevail and continue their bid to conquer the planet with their PSYOPs and 5GW.

For his part, Xi Jinping has been conducting a massive purge of the Chinese government and military in recent years, last week removing two top generals, including his arch nemesis, Zhang Youxia. This was just two days before Xi arrived for his state visit to the US and may have contributed to the lighthearted tone observed by all.

Juan continues to opine that the President will pause the Midterm elections a week or less before they’re to be held on November 3rd for several reasons but especially because many of the candidates won their primaries fraudulently.

Often, we can see things in retrospect that we couldn’t see before. Juan says this is why he frequently repeats his messages. On Sunday afternoon, Juan’s Substack account re-posted a short video which he’d commissioned and that was originally released on August 2, 2025, ‘ENIGMA: All Roads Lead to Obama’.

VIDEO: ‘ENIGMA: All Roads Lead to Obama’ - Pub Aug 2, 2025 by JUAN O SAVIN PRESENTATIONS

In it, Juan talks about how a defector from the global vote theft operation was providing information to investigators that will be part of war crimes trials in the future. The defector said the building in Belgrade, Serbia, where a portion of the Dominion servers were located that were used to flip the elections in 2020 and 2024 was co-owned by himself and by former CIA Director John Brennan.

I don’t recall hearing that detail before; that the defector who volunteered this information was the actual business partner of John Brennan, as co-owner of the Dominion building in Serbia.

Several times in the past, Juan has said that this Serbian co-owner was the “richest man in Serbia”. According to Wikipedia, that would be Philip Zepter but I’ve always had a suspicion that it would instead be the second-richest guy in Serbia, Dragan Šolak, due to his ownership of United Group, a major media company in Southeastern Europe that provides broadband, mobile and TV services in eight countries, thus giving Šolak easy access to the 60,000-km fiber optic network owned by his company and to the satellites it leases from Eutelsat.

Regardless, John Brennan’s co-ownership of the building where China had its top intelligence people managing the flip of the US elections is nothing less than treason and Juan says, “All the people working with him in that timeframe, which would include Comey and others, they’re all going down for the count. And it won’t be to upstate New York. It’s going to be down at Gitmo. They’ll have their own wing.”

Juan’s voiceover continues:

“There’s so many moving parts in this. At the end of the day, all roads lead to Obama. That’s been said for a very long time. It’s because the public understanding of these things is at still a surface level, the players that you know, that you can see in the visible side of the games. “This is chess at multiple levels and a few of the boards aren’t visible except to the two masters that are playing the game. “Obama is a creation of CIA. Players there going all the way back to before he was born. So he’s been being puppeteered. But in that puppeteering, he’s the one that was at the center of everything that happened, aimed at Trump. “You can hit the peripheral people around Obama and start trying to go to court with him, if you will, Justice Department charges, etc. Or you can go right to the top. “And if you go right to the top, because of the coordination of this effort against an incoming Trump presidency and during that first term, you’re going to go to Obama as the ringleader, the visible ringleader in this. “What that would be is a non-Article III court. In other words, Gitmo. That would mean arresting Obama and taking him to Gitmo. “Obama, from before he was born was somebody’s tool. Stanley Ann Dunham is not his real mother. “He was part of somebody’s cover operation from before he was born. So with that in mind, there is no escape location for him and what he’s doing and he got all the way to the Presidency. What, he’s going to turn on the people that put him there? It’s the whole game. He can’t back off. “And he’s a puppet. He’s at the center of this, legally because he was in the presidency. But he’s still – behind the scenes, there’s other people that have been managing him, all the way. “So he has nobody to turn to. He has to stay. What escape route would he have? I mean, what country would he be safe in? Would he even be safe in Antarctica? “Does the chess game go on, even though you if you’re playing on five boards, just because they got a king here, a king there doesn’t mean you’ve got all the kings until the last king of one side is down. “The game isn’t over. And so and there’s always sneak moves between the boards, the visible ones and the invisible ones. There’s people behind the scenes that are managing this that aren’t even in the visible board, at this point in time. “You’ve still got SES and Serco… “I understand that we have a unique audience here, Nino, that’s been listening for a long time. They’re pretty astute. I get to talk with them. I was up here in Boston, actually Massachusetts, and had a lot of the listeners that listen to you and I regularly. “And so I get a feel for where they’re at mentally and what they’re talking with their friends and neighbors and coworkers and like that. Within this audience that we’re talking to right now are actually more astute than we probably give them credit for. “But they’re still dealing with their friends and neighbors that are in a sort of a haze. It’s not even denial, Nino. The propaganda, the mind game is so deep. “We’ve got multiple members now past the number on both hands. We’re heading for feet now of very, very, very senior three-letter agency people who are ready to – in fact, white papers are being prepared right now – people ready to testify before Congress and at Gitmo about the manipulation of these three-letter agencies by a senior agency, which is SES. “You don’t even know the names of the people running SES. Virtually no one does. And that is behind, ultimately all of the coups and the coordination, globally between these Globalista players. “The US Government’s been hijacked. There is not a field office in the country that doesn’t have an SES senior person, usually the head of the office, who is also an SES member. So are they really working within the FBI system? Or are they working for Senior Executive Service under the auspices of Continuity of Government between elected administrations? “OK, that’s the whole point. They were running the country as though we were in some type of a ‘post-war event’, running it as though the elected administrations were not fully in control. They were just the visible side. And so, between every elected administration, they’re supposed to be the glue that holds everything together. “Their image is the keystone, which is at the top of an archway that locks two sides in place. That’s this hidden part, that even in the rest of the news you see over the next weeks and months, they won’t really be mentioned, but it’s coming.

IMAGE: Senior Executive Service emblem

“There’s a hidden hand that’s been running all these visible players. The visible players are not released from guilt for their work, their participation. They were not operating in a patriotic mode with what they were doing, even into the Globalist side. “For the moment, we’re going to get the visible side. And all of your listeners are going to get bragging rights that they were right and right on track and all that. You’re going to get to be on the winning team, here.”

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