Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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John Young's avatar
John Young
Sep 28Edited

The election in Virginia started nine days ago!!!

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Trumpster
Sep 28

excellent article as usual.

Not sure I agree on the election delay but not ruling it out either. Just depends on how things break between now and mid October. If they feel the elections are at least remotely secure they'll likely go ahead. If not it will be because fraud will be revealed that cannot be fixed in time...

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