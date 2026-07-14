Clif High Does Rich Does Politics

Clif High was on Rich Does Politics on Monday and most of the show is a discussion of consciousness and of the Hermetic principles by which he was able to cure himself of cancer after firing his oncologist – and also, how he was able to find love after the drawn-out death of his wife from Alzheimer’s.

The Corpus Hermeticum is a collection of 17 Greek texts of ancient wisdom written during the first centuries of the first millennium. They were translated into Latin in the 1400s by Italian scholars and they influenced the Renaissance, the Protestant Reformation and Western philosophy. You can download the writings here.

Clif describes the Hermetic principles below as the algorithms that govern our reality.

Summary of the 7 Hermetic Principles

1. The Principle of Mentalism

“The All is Mind; the Universe is Mental.” Your mindset and consciousness shape your reality.

2. The Principle of Correspondence

“As above, so below; as below, so above.” The macrocosm (the universe) reflects the microcosm (the individual); inner peace creates outer peace, and vice versa.

3. The Principle of Vibration

“Nothing rests; everything moves; everything vibrates.” Nothing in the universe is completely still. Everything emits a specific energetic frequency.

4. The Principle of Polarity

“Everything is dual; everything has poles; everything has its pair of opposites.” For example, hot and cold are the same thing (temperature), just in varying degrees.

5. The Principle of Rhythm

“Everything flows, out and in; everything has its tides; all things rise and fall.” Life moves in cycles, like a pendulum swing. There will always be highs and lows, and learning to flow with these natural rhythms brings balance.

6. The Principle of Cause and Effect

“Every Cause has its Effect; every Effect has its Cause.” Nothing happens by pure luck or “chance.” Every action you take (cause) creates a corresponding reaction in your life (effect).

7. The Principle of Gender

“Gender is in everything; everything has its Masculine and Feminine Principles.” Everything contains both masculine (action, logic, outward drive) and feminine (receptivity, intuition, inward reflection) energies.

I’m seeing Hermetic principles everywhere, including in this new film, ILLUSION, which is free to watch for one weekend, July 24th-26th, and I’m inviting you to be among the first to see it.

You can watch the trailer and reserve your spot for the FREE online premiere by clicking on the banner below:

Register to Watch ILLUSION for Free.

Watching Clif High on Rich Does Politics, I almost feel like I’ve died and gone to Heaven. My fellow Clif High and Crypto Rich fans reading this may agree. You can watch the full podcast here and I’ve clipped-out a brief 10 minutes, above, which is the short amount of time he talks about geopolitics and gives quick predictions about the Deep State and Europe.

I’ve been a fan of Clif’s since 2006 and I’m not sure why Clif had dropped off my radar, lately but it’s great to see him looking healthy and living in this phat crib with a beautiful young woman who loves him. Go Clif.

Crypto Rich is also a longtime Clif High fan, so he was well chuffed to see Clif retweeting his podcasts with Tom Luongo.

Clif explains that he was motivated to do so, due to the obsessive Jew-hatred that has run rampant online over the past few years, with thousands of people constantly posting and commenting about how much they hate Israel and Jews, as if it were their job – because it probably was.

It definitely feels like an op, when people are posting non-stop nasty things about The Joos that would not only have gotten them permanently de-platformed a few years ago but would have gotten them ex-communicated from humanity.

Clif, who is not exactly the biggest lover of the Tribe says:

“I wanted to enlighten the vision of those people that saw it just as Trump being ‘hoodwinked by Jews and Israel’ and going for Perpetual Wars. That is not the situation, at this time… “Now, I know for certain that he’s attacking what I call the ‘City of London’, which is the banking center. Again, it’s just an arm of or a point of attack from the Prussians, the Globalists, however we want to call them, right? And so, I do agree with Tom. He’s a very astute analyst. “I agree with Promethean Action. They have a strategic understanding that is a broad vision, right? “And you can’t fight an entrenched, global, entrenched – like, dug into our social order – enemy without a very strategic approach to it all – that may frequently, because it’s to your advantage, reflect old past behaviors that they used to control. “So, there’s no better strategy than to let your enemy think that you’re playing into his hands and doing his work for him. “And so, that’s kind of what Trump’s approach is, right? He’s attacking Iran, not because it’s the Iranians, although there are aspects of the radical Muslim stuff he doesn’t like and the nuclear bombs and all of that, but he knows that they’re not their own master. So he doesn’t really care, I don’t think, about individual Iranians dealing with nuclear power. “What his big issue is that they are a front for the City of London, and if the City of London, the bankers told them to launch nukes at Israel, they would do so, right? In order to, not for their own interest, they would just be dupes and would just do it and it would serve the City of London in this Perpetual War, [to] erode humanity. “And so, I call it the ‘City of London’, but there’s something behind that, right? There’s a layer of hierarchy behind that, that Trump can clearly see, and that’s his target. And ultimately, the enemy on the other side of them that controls all of that is his enemy. And that’s my view on it.”

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What I have to say about this is that if the past decade hasn’t demonstrated to you that there is a Deep State operating behind the scenes of politics that is trying to abolish your rights and to abolish your country and to impose authoritarian control over humanity, by invoking cow farts and pandemics, i.e., if you’re a bubble-dwelling Normie who mainlines MKULTRA mainstream media and have had your brainwaves entrained to hate Trump, then Trump’s war with Iran can look like another Neocon Endless War for the profit of Satanic elite – but it’s the opposite of that. These actions are to nip that in the bud and by cutting off all of its narcoterrorist financing, as well.

Grifters ranging from Col Douglas Macgregor, to Candace Owens, to Jackson Hinkle, to Hasan Piker, to Sneako, they’re all pitching for one of the City of London fronts, like the Muslim Brotherhood or the IRGC.

Sneako accidentally pasted his handler’s directions to “Optimize it for X and give more shock factor” into a recent tweet:

IMAGE: Tweet by Sneako with handler’s directions to “Optimize it for X and give more shock factor”.

Clif High began his predictive linguistics experiment of releasing his web bots on the internet, to scour areas rich in posted language to produce his ALTA (Asymmetric Language Trend Analysis) Reports in 1993.

He tells Rich that the ALTA reports have been predicting the “migrant invasion” and its outcomes since the early 2000s. One 2008 report pedicted that rebellions in Ireland and UK would result in migrants being butchered in the streets by the native rape victims, who would defile the corpses of the rapists and “Cause such a horror in the Muslim world, that hundreds of thousands of Muslims would flee the white countries.”

As for the incoming British Prime Minister, who promises to be even more oppressive of his people, signalling that he will ally closer to the tyrants of the EU, Rich asks Clif what he sees coming of this?

Clif replies: