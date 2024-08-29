I've been very busy working on the production and post-production and on the trailer of our soon-to-be released film, 'Splintering Babylon' – which will hopefully be done by this weekend – ticket pre-sales of which have just gone online!

There are people who are highly-degreed and highly-knowledgeable and expert in their domains, who demand payment to view their Substack posts, etc, people whom I respect.

But I'm not only the Hairclub President – I'm also a client!

I'm Old School internet consumer and when I hit a paywall, I want to punch that person in the face, no matter how fabulous they are.

So I get it, and I don't do that and I never have. Supporting my work has always been voluntary, on the part of those who regularly consume my posts – and you know who you are and I can't even begin to tell you how grateful I am to you! Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I love you back!

Despite my somewhat substantial (agorithmically-squelched) following, my blacklisted ad "income" and slave-wage Substack income, these are not really doing much, beyond paying my rent and buying my groceries (if that). But at least, it's keeping me indoors, working off my behind – and not as exposed to Bill Gates' chemtrails and weaponized mosquitoes.

I am an old lady who has never owned real estate in my life. Get this. Meanwhile, California is giving $150,000 downpayments to illegal immigrants. OK? I am being punished for what I do and felons are being paid by US Citizens' labor to violate US Laws.

I know that I might *sound* like a fancy lady, at times but the fact is, that by pursuing this website after 14 years, it has rendered me piss-poor.

And it's not because my work sux, OK? Do you agree that I don't suck?

So why should I be dying, over here? Because we are on the brink of civilizational collapse and I am doing whatever I can, within my skillset to stop it!

This censorship regime has destroyed my life in many ways – but in other ways, it has made me better and sharper and stronger and more vital, than at any point in my life. That is just how this tidal, 3D realm works.

So, these overthrowers of our country will experience the sharpening and the strengthening and the mounting excellence of all of us, actual Real Americans.

And I am here for it! It is so awesome, to see the truth-telling and the Divine Logos emerging out of the American People!

I do not have any operation behind me – "At all, at all, at all," as George Carlin once said. I'm as independent as one could possibly be.

So, my equally-disenfranchised friends and I have been working our tails off and we want to make a bunch more of these brain-blasting documentaries and your support and encouragement on our first effort will go very far...but I have to admit, that I don't think that anyone will ever accomplish anything, filmically quite as spectacular as this little ditty created by The Dor Brothers. Too funny! OMG!

This is the greatest achievement in internet trolling and wisdom that I may have ever witnessed in my life, thus far. These guys have truly raised the bar and I will spend the rest of my life, trying to jump even higher!

I have screen-shot some of these amazing images, that look like they were filmed in an Oklahoma subdivision or in Anywhere, USA.

Just remarkable and beautiful and brilliant! Thank you, The Dor Brothers!

There is a reason why we are the most-feared species in the Universe!

We Are Made in the Image of God!

