Coming Arrests Timeline + DEWs & 9/11 Truth Bombs

This is a headspinning conversation recorded on August 15th between Michael Jaco and Juan O Savin, who was calling in from South Africa, discussing the timeline for the imminent high-profile arrests and how this relates to the twisted backstories of the fake death of Obama birth certificate lady, Loretta Fuddy, the fake bin Laden killing in Pakistan and subsequent assassination of all the soldiers involved in that raid, the people behind COVID, the people behind the 2020 US election theft – and behind election thefts in 71 other countries over the past two decades – the people behind the land-grabs and the Directed Energy Weapons attacks in Northern California, Lahaina, Pacific Palisades, Western North Carolina and elsewhere around the world – and the people behind 9/11.

They're basically the same group of people and they're going to be arrested and tried in military tribunals over the course of the next several years, starting in a couple of months.

People have been getting snippy about the "molasses pace" of the Trump administration's indictments and prosecutions, without fully appreciating the scope of what's going on and the scale of the #Resistance of treasonous public servants, with the DOJ and FBI still less than 50% manned and with Congress slow-walking appointees.

Juan explains:

"This is so much bigger than most people realize: Corporations, billionaires, social media networks, all working together. How do you coordinate all that? Senior Executive Service on the US side and Serco in the British Commonwealth.

"This is so much bigger than most people have even begun to think – and not just Trump. Trump was invited to run. Who invited him? He's told you: 200 generals. We're in the middle of the greatest military campaign/coup operation in the history of humanity, in our generation, right now. It's all happening, right in front of you and the first shots across the bow have already occurred...

"You want to know when the arrests begin? It's after the testimony, in mid-October. And a couple weeks later, the arrest began and they will continue for a very long time. There'll be clusters within certain things, culminating, sometime next year, with the arrests related to 2020 theft, which is the worst of the worst, because that's when they put Biden in, took Trump out and that's where all of the worst of the offenses actually occurred...

"So, all of those players that were involved in all of that mischief: Hillary, Brennan, the Obamas, Comey, all of those have to be removed and justice must be served. They can't just be out with their retirement...They can't go to a jury of their peers...These these are Crimes Against Humanity, they're war crimes against the United States, against other countries in the world, in the way that our election was stolen. Then, the people who got there through fraud and deceit, then went on these murderous rampages to allow things like Ukraine to happen.

"This was a coup using military-grade assets; people in the spy/intelligence realm were weaponized to take out a political opponent. And then, even tools of the military were used to maintain certain illusions and control, going back, for example to the death of Loretta Fuddy in this staged plane crash in Hawaii, over in Molokai, where the woman who released the birth certificate dies in the plane crash – the sole person that was killed in this plane crash – allegedly. She didn't die in the crash. She died – supposedly – drowned afterwards. That was military assets that were used to assist in staging that accident. A Military aircraft over the area controlling all the communications of a submarine, a mini-sub, divers. Now, the divers weren't US. They were actually from other locations, but the equipment that brought 'em in and took 'em out along with Loretta out to the ship those were US Navy and intelligence agency assets that were used in that whole charade.

"And even Loretta Fuddy Isn't who you think she is. She was the woman that you heard was Obama's mom Stanley Ann Dunham. Stanley Ann Dunham is not Obama's mom. She just had the baby as a prop in this whole stage play, down to Indonesia, with the work she was doing for USAID.

"Obama's father was an American. Mother was an Indonesian girl – and nothing to do with Kenya. So, he [Barack Obama] was born at the Peace Arch Hospital up in Vancouver, BC.

"So the whole story – everything that you know – is a militarized lie in the Intelligence Community; the use of these various assets, to control how you will think and to bend your perception of reality.

"And then, all the way up, through what Hillary and crew did with the Dossier; the creation of it, the people that did it, the law firm involved, Perkins Coie and people there.

"And then, they continued their mischief, even after Trump won the Presidency, to stop Trump from being able to govern by using those lies to interfere with the proper operation of Trump in the Presidency as the Commander-in-Chief, and then, to do the work to steal the 2020 election, in collusion with foreign operators, including China.

"For example, Brennan: The building that was used, that was housing the servers in Serbia, where the actual number-crunching was done by these Venezuelan operators with Cuban supervision Chinese assistant supervision – that building is half-owned by Brennan, OK? The head of the CIA owns – legally owns the part of the property that this whole operation was based on. And that's not treason? To have participated – owning the building and the servers – that were used to steal the election, 2020?

"And then, as a result of that, you get a guy in...Biden wasn't running it, he's just a figurehead, he's just a puppet – this Shadow Government was running it; it wasn't even Brennan or Comey or Obama. Those people behind the scenes, over at SES that were running it.

"They cost millions of lives by the way that they handled things. Millions of lives. Millions! That's not a hangable offense? Which part of that – any one of the things I just described you – are hangable offenses? All the players involved, hanging's too good for 'em, literally, for what they have cost on the planet, to humanity with their actions. And all of that, everything there is going to be on the table, over the next many years.

"Because, even once the arrests happened on the 'Russia! Russia! Russia!' stuff, we're going to mature from that to the 2020 election stuff; 2022, 2024 and the interference, there. And more people are going to go away and they're not going into the justice system. They're going into military tribunals and trials...

Share

"We're in a very precarious situation but you had to let these people play through and show who they really are and now, what we're doing is, we're kind of swerving out of the way, hoping those guys roll over and we stay intact, as we get to this moment."

Regarding the murder of white South African farmers, Juan says, "Here, in South Africa, it's a land-grab. The people running the country now, that got there through election fraud, they did not ever win one election, here legitimately. The same people that stole the election in America in 2020 and tried to do it for 2024 are the exact same people.

"Think about it: through election fraud. And then, the people getting into power are trying to steal the lands from the legitimate owners and they have a thuggish force that's going out and doing murders, every day to terrorize the white and the mixed or 'Coloreds', as they call them, here."

Land-grabs have also been ongoing for years in the US, with the terroristic and murderous use of Weather Warfare, by means of Directed Energy Weapons, as Juan explains:

"That's the way they look at the Palisades, these people who are in power. But along the way, the graft, the money that they were gonna make; the bonds that are gonna be issued...When you realize what's happened in California over bonds! That's coming [Juan has friends investigating this].

"And of course, that [the bonds] was part of this whole scam. But all of those people that died In Southern California and had their property taken they were just a speed bump to accomplish what these people wanted to do and the money grab. How many billions have gone into that railway thing and they haven't put a rail down, yet? It's just a scam to steal money from the people.

"Go look at Maui. Same thing. How many people? How many children died in Maui, so that somebody could build their 15-Minute City Demonstrator, to show the world how 'beautiful' and how 'well-run' and how 'intelligent' our new city, run on batteries, charged by space aliens or whatever.

"'We can run the city! We're gonna reinvent Lahaina and it'll be so beautiful and everybody will come here to see the rebirth of Lahaina in our new image!' They burned down Lahaina, like Nero burned down Rome...

"And it's clear clear clear clear, that in these cases, military-grade weapons; Directed Energy Weapons were used. How are you going to have the FBI or any agency at Homeland Security investigate Maui, Paradise, the Palisades or any of a hundred-plus more fires that happened around the country that you haven't heard the the name of but where the same Directed Energy Weapons were used for fires, where they wanted to do mining of certain materials; surface mining, etc., where certain companies that were friends of friends of the administration.

"Biden, then Obamas, etc., back to the Clintons, even. They were doing a little favor for a friend, to help them have the wealth, the resources, the power, moving forward. Even if you go back to the bird refuge in Oregon. Uranium One was right in the middle of all of that mischief. Same thing with with the Chinese and the areas, down there with the Bundy Family in Nevada. There were 150 ranchers running cattle in those areas. Several hundred thousand acres and it was down to one left: the Bundys. And they wanted to push them off so the land, so it could be put over to BLM, the Bureau of Land Management and then, leased to foreign operators. China, primarily, OK?

"...And by the way, anybody with questions about that, here's here's an important detail: We have the satellite surveillance systems that were monitoring...They monitored aircraft on the west side of Area 51, over the secure area within the borders of Area 51, aircraft that were spraying material, that then you could also see in the satellite imagery that these people were collecting, in the days before the fire in Southern California with the Paradise Fire; that they were spraying material, this long strange, 30, 40, 50 miles long. Aircraft would spray it.

"It's an aerosolized kind of a form, then they go back up and they come back and spray it again and then, certain types of SDI, Strategic Defense Initiative-developed weather control and weapons systems – very high tech stuff, from inside the Test Range area, in the Secure Area of Area 51 were turned on and created this weather, a wind pattern that pushed that material from east to west...

"The reason I went into that whole long diatribe is because there should be zero question in anyone's mind that military assets were used before Biden left office to start and accelerate [the 2025 LA Fires]. Silver oxide essentially acts like an accelerant in a fire. Every fire person out there knows: Throw gasoline on the spot and you got a hotter, more intense fire.

"It's an accelerant, OK? Or any of these other materials. This material was put over that area of LA. Those were accelerants that were put there from a secure military facility using military aircraft and/or lanes that are reserved. Nobody gets to fly in. They don't fly in there, in your private aircraft.

"Nobody moves over the controlled airspace above Area 51, that the military hasn't approved be in there. You'll get a fighter escort out of the area – or out of this world – if you don't comply. So, that was totally authorized. somebody had to have the authority within the military at the highest levels to do that.

"Where did they get that authority? On whose authority was silver oxide being sprayed over Area 51, number one. And on whose authority were SDI weather control systems and – tools used for war – used to push those materials in over LA. Who?

"Who paid for the silver oxide, alone? Let alone the crews, the aircraft, the fuel for the aircraft and then, the electricity to run those those huge systems, pumping the air to move that into the LA Basin?

"And then, who was running the HAARP systems? Were they local? Were they mobile? Or were they from other locations around the world?

"We have quite a few of them – it's not just Alaska – to hit that area and cause those materials to come out of suspension in the atmosphere, right exactly where the fires were.

"At the end of the day, the only way we're going to get to the truth of LA – also North Carolina, Lahaina – the only way we're going to get to the truth of that, the President, the Commander-in-Chief is going to have to authorize an Investigative Commission with access to all of these military tools in a secure situation – because, they're all very classified technologies, operations etc – to get into the logbooks and everything else.

"President Trump is going to have to have a Presidential Commission to look at all of that – and he probably needs to go back and look at 9/11 on the same basis, because that was not – everything that happened there was unnatural. Steel buildings don't come down, based on kerosene burning in the building from aircraft."

Michael Jaco notes that Truthers like him speak openly about 9/11 and he says, "You never hear politicians or anyone in the media or anyone, really in positions of power, anywhere talk about 9/11. What what is the the big squeeze on that information coming out from all these people?"

Juan O Savin replies, "I think it's the media." By this, he's referring to 'Government by Media' and how if you look at the history of the British Intelligence agencies, MI-6, MI-5 and GCHQ were all initially staffed in the early 1900s by newspaper publishers and journalists. British spying and British media have always been indistinguishable and that same model is operational, worldwide.

Juan then gets into the details of 9/11, and as someone who lived 1/2 a block from the World Trade Center during 9/11, I heartily agree with all of his opinions:

"I'm fairly comfortable, at this point, that no aircraft struck those buildings; that it was a holographic projection. For various reasons, I'm very comfortable on the tech and everything else that that's exactly what happened; that the buildings were wired...

"The thing about 9/11: it was so crucial, there could be no single point failure, no matter what. Those buildings had to come down that day. So there was thermite that was put in the buildings, painted into the buildings after the bombing, done back in the early '90s and they came in and re-did those buildings.

"Certainly, Building 7, there is zero explanation – none at all – of how Building 7 could come down, related to anything to do with the two aircraft. It was clearly a demolition. 50-story building. You know, for a lot of people out there, who are around buildings all the time. You see the all stuff a 50-story building is, it's almost unimaginable, how big, how complex the structure is, in a 50-story building. And that building free-fell down. There were no hitches on the way down. Went to nothing, OK?

"When you prepare a building to bring it down, they also remove key supports. They drill things out. There's a lot of demolition work that's done before you ever place the charges to bring a building down, OK?

"How much of that would even have been possible at buildings that were occupied – heavily occupied? And even if you only did it on certain floors, you didn't do it on every floor, in the way the buildings came down. It's hard to imagine you wouldn't have seen hang-ups.

"You see buildings where they let the weight of the building bring certain other areas down, so they'll do key spots and then, let the destruction on those floors allow other floors to fold-in and come down in a certain way. You don't see that, in either of the Towers or in Building 7.

"And so, the contention is that some other technology was also involved, there. Something very advanced. That's why we talk about Directed Energy Weapons. So, I think at the end of the day, with Building 7, as a key question mark, all by itself, it will take access to the military systems behind-the-scenes that are not even acknowledged publicly, and those technologies, to get to the bottom of who did what and how.

"And I will tell you that in 9/11, Senior Executive Service is implicated there, also and that's because they wanted Homeland Security. Remember, Homeland Security was a follow-on from 9/11, not just the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, but Homeland Security; the taking of all of our intelligence agencies, which were compartmentalized and separate.

"If you wanted to invade our intelligence community, you had 16 different agencies, all isolated, insulated, operated separately; the information of from them was brought in through the Cabinet; was brought in through the Joint Chiefs, but they operated independently, so that an enemy would have to get spies in every one of them and then coordinate the energy to know everything that was going on.

"When you put all of them under one roof – Homeland Security – it actually made it easier for our intelligence community to be infiltrated and run. What happened, just now, over this last decade within the intelligence community; the coordination between the FBI, CIA, NSA, National Reconnaissance Office, DEA, all these different agencies would never have been possible, prior to the creation of Homeland Security. That removed all the barriers between the agencies, so that they're all controlled from the Office of Director of National Intelligence.

"When Ratcliffe didn't provide the report that Trump required on December 18th of 2020 after the 2020 election, showing Foreign Interference, the reason that they were able to coordinate their efforts and not get that to the President or to the other agency heads is because there was Homeland Security and they were all in collusion and cooperated with each other in stopping that. That would not have been possible, the way that it happened, prior to the creation of Homeland Security, prior to 9/11...

"The world's turned upside down. It's wrong. So, what we're doing is, we're saying, 'We're speaking truth. Building 7 could not have come down for any reason based on what was given to America and the world on September 11th, 2001. There's no explanation that they can give you that can be accounted for, within what was in the media. Can't be done.' So, was there a conspiracy? Some kind of a Conspiracy exists and it's not a theory.

"Then, we go to the other locations on that same day, are you a 'Conspiracy Kook', when you say that the aircraft were incapable of bringing down the buildings on that day? Well, if you use Building 7 as your marker, you're absolutely correct. Those aircraft can't account for what occurred, because the buildings, the Towers came down in the same way, in the same manner as Building 7 did – and it wasn't hit by an aircraft.

"So, aircraft...can't be accounted for as being responsible, especially when, on the physics, the fuel isn't hot enough to melt steel and doesn't account for the observations and video of molten steel flowing out of windows on lower floors: Molten steel flowing like a river out of windows on lower floors!

"That wasn't aircraft fuel and that wasn't accountable by from the aircraft. That's thermite. That's a Directed Energy Weapon, able to turn metal to molten material in moments. That's what we see in Lahaina. That's what we see, in the Palisades and Paradise fires: car wheels melted, glass melted; that you can't get anywhere close to those temperatures – not even in the same world – with wood or other accelerants present; the paint or other things in the car the cloth and the seats, the tires, themselves. Impossible!

"So, it had to be something else present in all of these situations and it's Directed Energy – and who has authority and access to those very closely-guarded military technologies? I'll just tell you: SES controls the components within the military.

"The one thing they didn't get, based on the 54 Code, was access to the Bomb; to the nukes. They didn't get that. And that's where the fight is at.

"That's why Trump retained the nuclear codes and that's why Trump has the High Ground in this, still and that's why Trump is the only person in authority. You cannot go to Congress and try to get a Congressional Commission that's capable of going in and looking behind, lifting the hood, over at the Department of Defense and seeing these Directed Energy Weapons and then accessing all of the information on how they were used or misused and then, bring it out to the public. The only way you're getting there is a Presidential Commission.

"Trump said, when he ran for office the first time, "Before I'm done, you will know exactly who brought down these buildings." That's a campaign promise from Trump. I believe that he 1,000% fully intends to follow through on that promise to the American People.

"And he has to, in part, because the only way to save America, out here is to get control of those people that have their fingers on the buttons, on these Directed Energy Weapons, because they're that scary, dangerous, horrible, you know threat to the world; to our own government. Will they use it?

"...And by the way, here's here's another thing: That audience that were in that particular crowd, nobody in this audience has permission to forget Extortion 17, that whole ruse about Osama bin Laden, there in Pakistan and "We got to go get him!" When was that done? It was done four days, five days after the birth certificate was released, OK?

"...They knew Something was wrong, while they were home, before they got re-deployed. They get over to Afghanistan, they stuff them all in the helicopter go out and they get shot out of the sky. They're all dead. Why? because they knew that the Osama thing wasn't true The bin Laden thing wasn't true. All the story about how they dealt with that and the body and all that it's all bullsh¡t, OK?"

Juan claims that the fake raid on Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan was quickly slapped together after the White House released Barack Obama's fake birth certificate, which anybody with Adobe Illustrator could easily confirm was fake. The PDF was never finalized and saved to hide the layers. The White House released a draft version of the forged document, with the several composited layers within the PDF easily visible and a lot of people were talking about it, so they needed a distraction from this. Soon afterwards, Juan claims the Obama administration needed to kill the all of the soldiers involved in the fake raid, because they all knew it was fake.

Juan continues:

"Once you start with one lie, then you have to do another one...All of that has to stop. And the only way to cure this kind of a cancer, this kind of a disease is, you have to cut it all out. You have to destroy it all. You have to eviscerate it. You can't leave a drop of it there.

"And by the way, last last thing I'll say, in this regard: No one in this audience, especially should forget, when you're talking, you're gonna get asked by relatives and friends, other business associates, etc in your life – you cut a wide swath, within this audience – you're gonna get asked, at various times about these things. You must include the shot and COVID. The reason COVID was introduced exactly when it was was for cover, for a pretense to go to the electronic votes and ballots; remote voting, the drop-boxes. All of that.

"Remember, Zuckerberg didn't invent Facebook. It was called 'Lifelog'. He's a DARPA creation. If he's successful, he's successful, because of something that was created by the American People, Taxpayers, over at DARPA, that cost a hundred a million year for five years; $500 million to build was given to Zuckerberg.

"For some reason, he's the guy that it was gifted to and then, he's put out Facebook to the whole world. Then, he had a half a billion dollars to give to 'help-out' states and counties with drop boxes and election machines.

"He wasn't doing it of his own accord! He was following orders! He is somebody's tool! And it's within the Military Industrial system! And It was aided by COVID! It was aided by the shot!

"China is who was supervising those technicians in Serbia. China was running the operation in Serbia in the building that Brennan was half-owner, on where the vote in 2020 was flipped. It was China that printed the extra ballots that were shipped into the United States and spread-out through the mail system, in votes in various states, to flip the election, to match what the computers did on the electronic side from Serbia, with Chinese operatives present.

"China is where the COVID thing was masterminded and finished with the COVID Conference in November of 2019, OK?"

The full podcast ran on for over two and half hours, which I've cut down to just over an hour, fully transcribed HERE.