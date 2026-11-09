Juan O Savin has long said that in order for us to avoid a civil war, 80%+ of the US population needs to understand that there is election fraud and that with every percentage point less than that, the likelihood of us going into some type of civil war goes up dramatically.

If 80% of the US populace can see that the 2026 Midterm election results are statistically impossible, we should be good.

It’s not hard. For example, ALL of California’s major Democrat candidates won 64% to 35% against their Republican opponents:

IMAGE: All of California’s major candidate election results were 64% for Democrats and 35% for Republicans.

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Every county in 21 states all voted Democrat – including Texas!

IMAGE: Every county in 21 states all voted Democrat.

The Democrats added 20 million new voters since the 2022 Midterms:

IMAGE: Democrats materialized 20 million new votes.

And a clear 85/15 algorithm can be seen in every state that switched Blue:

IMAGE: For every 1,000 votes for Trump, 150 switched to Democrat.

On December 18th, the new Director of National Intelligence, Jay Clayton will deliver the Intelligence Community’s Assessment as to whether there was any foreign interference in the Midterm elections, per Executive Order 13848, which Trump re-extended last August.

Juan says that our enemies, all the way back to China have already gamed-out what Trump is going to do when that report comes out and what his options are, as he moves to operate as Commander-in-Chief.

They’ve already done in South Korea and Brazil what they want to do in America. They want to throw conservatives in jail all over the world.

To Nino and to those stressing-out about the apparent lack of pushback from the Trump administration, Juan says:

“Do you really honestly think that Trump is hiding under his desk waiting for them to come grab him, impeach him and throw him in prison for the rest of his life? “And the military personnel who invited him to run in the first place – and all of their families – and take over the secure facilities, which have been locked-up since March 15th of 2020? Are you kidding me?.. “This is a fight for everything, for both sides. The other side, all those people that are gloating over having won the election know that if Trump stays in power, all of their dreams, all of their machinations will come to naught. That if Trump stays in power; he’s defunded USAID. He’s fired 10,000 of the SES personnel and many more since he took office. He’s defunding them. He’s taking them out of power. “Several agencies of government, their workers are practically gone down to next to nothing. They’re on the way to shutdown. The banking stuff with the Federal Reserve and the tie-in to the International Reserve System, the IRS, all these things, he is dismantling their control positions. “They know it’s life or death for their way of operating. And it’s not just for people in office from the US, it’s for people controlling the whole world. This is a worldwide operation.”

Juan O Savin explains that the whole point of the Russia Hoax and of calling Trump a “Russian asset”, was for Senior Executive Service to operate as if they were in Continuity of Government and for them to be able to coordinate with all of their assets throughout the federal agencies for them to be able to access those agencies’ budgets to run a soft coup for the past decade.

Nino asks if the Deep State is anticipating a move after the release of the DNI report on foreign interference and Juan says, “Of course they are,” and he likens the situation to the Battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War, when both armies were moving to the location where the fight was absolutely certain.

Juan continues:

“We all know this is going to come to a head and the focal point of this whole thing, Nino, is the use of machines. Machines that are made with parts from outside the country. It’d be like making our jet fighters to go into a war using chips and technology that came out of China. “And would you trust to be a pilot of that fighter? I’ve got multiple military pilots in our coalition and all of them, they don’t want something with the Chinese parts in it. There’s so many ways you can hijack a technology machinery in that way. Well, the vote machines, that’s a national security issue, too with your vote. And they’re just baptized in Chinese parts. “It’s not one way that they cheat, there’s 50 ways you cheat these machines, including with the paper ballots. So we have to have a Manhattan-level project, even as we come into a pause on this, to get it right on how we do the vote nationally.”

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