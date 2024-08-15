The ironically-named TikTok account, @dissident_whitey smacks you upside the head with this succinct, direct and highly-informed report about the local impact in the Denver area of the US Federal Government-facilitated invasion of the largest criminal organization in Venezuela into our country.

Members of the Tren de Aragua gang have been freed from prison and imported into the United States, as part of UN's weaponized migration program, in coordination with the US Department of Homeland Security, Catholic Charities USA, HIAS Inc and a host of other NGOs posing as "humanitarian" organizations – but who are, in fact furiously working to collapse America's Constitutional form of government via orchestrating the most colossal human trafficking operation in history, rivaling even the Atlantic Slave Trade and the millennia-long Arab-Muslim Slave trade.

The Tren de Aragua gang has thus expanded throughout Latin America and the United States amidst the Venezuelan refugee crisis, as the gang follows the migration of Venezuelans into host nations. Their primary activities include human-trafficking, drug-trafficking, illegal mining, kidnappings-for-ransom and money-laundering.

TRANSCRIPT

The Venezuelan prison gang known as Tren de Aragua has taken over an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, right outside of Denver. The property manager, known as CBZ Management has been trying desperately to regain control of their apartment that they have just spent $300,000 to bring to Code with renovations – but they can't even go in there, because the Venezuelan gang has taken over their apartments.

The City has denied the allegations. Local officials and the media, including Kyle Clark of 9News have denied the allegations, even though they have posted eviction notices on the doors of residents and given them a very short amount of time to move out, find somewhere else to live; "Figure it out, we don't care."

If this had been Cherry Creek, if this had been Greenwood Village, Jared Polis, the Colorado Governor, would have sent in the damn National Guard – but because it's full of black and brown people in Aurora, nobody cares.

This is a very dangerous problem. This is just a testing ground. You need to understand this.

This CBZ management says, "We would like to be able to resume normal operations at our buildings, but we cannot do so, under the threat of present and immediate danger against residents, staff, and management," The spokesperson for this company goes on to say, "This is an issue our city needs to face head-on with law enforcement and the further support of our State and country's leaders –" Uh, 'Border Czar, Kamala Harris! – "To protect affected tenants, the surrounding communities...and Americans across the nation."

Translation: CBZ management is giving the country and the surrounding areas in Denver a heads-up.

Your community is next. And if you think you're protected, because of how you vote or because of your Location, Location, Location – you're not. You're not safe. Your children are not safe.

You better get civic-minded and stop saying, "I'm not into politics" – because politics is into you!

You got Kamala Harris running around, now wanting to be the head of the entire country, but she has spent the last four years ignoring the Border as the "Border Czar" – although she was given that job.

And for somebody who claims to be a "Baddie" and a "Boss Lady" and a "strong, empowered woman", she didn't take the lead on a damn thing, except ignoring you and putting twerking rappers and fried chicken into neighborhoods, to try to get your vote – once again – for failing you the previous four years.

But guess what? She wants a chance to do it all over again! This is unbelievable!

DHS, Department of Homeland Security was investigated by the Office of Inspector General. There was a report in June that was the final report issued that says, "DHS needs to improve its screening and vetting of asylum-seekers and non-citizens applying for admission into the United States."

This is a very detailed report. I suggest you go read it, so that we cannot be accused of "mis-" and "dinformation", go read the report by the Office of Inspector General.

Lastly, I would like to point out the very glaring truth and fact that President Trump has been saying for years, that these foreign countries are releasing their prisoners and sending them to the United States. They are releasing their [insane] asylum residents to come to the United States.

They're here, OK? According to this report by DHS, CBP, it is widely known that Tren de Aragua is a Venezuelan prison gang. Prison! They release them from Venezuelan prisons and they now live here, around you and your children.

Are you still gonna sit by and claim that "Trump is racist" or something's wrong with him, when he is the only politician who was willing to address this head-on – and to not just address it, but to eliminate the problem, in its entirety – because they're illegal, foreign nationals who are not supposed to be here, in the first place?

Are you still gonna sit there, indignant with your cognitive dissonance and pretend that Trump is the problem, when it's the politicians that you are donating money to and have been voting for, for years and have gotten zero results? Is this what I'm led to believe?

Let me tell you something, Becky, you're not safe. Your children are not safe. This is not hyperbolic and it's not fear-mongering. You better go read this damn DHS report.

Like CBZ management said, this is a problem that is going to extend into local communities and into the United States, as a whole. You better start contacting your local police, your local sheriff, your local politicians, your city council, your governor, your mayors, your city managers, and you better start asking them, "What the Hell is going on and what are you gonna do about this problem?"

Because I promise you, it will be you, next. You better vote responsibly in November, if you wanna be safe in your own damn home.

Common sense, Bro, common sense. Use it.

Running Time: 7 mins