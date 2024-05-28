For the first time in 13 years, the backend of my website is eerily broken today. According to my hosting service, "The whole network at the datacenter (like hundreds of carriers) can't reach your IP right now." This has been going on for over 24 hours. I don’t have a problem posting to other sites from my IP, so I don’t understand why only my website is affected.

Because I cannot write on my website, I'm sharing the work here of an anon who goes by "NAZIworldOrder - NWO", because I find these claims intriguing.

We know, from the work of Antony Sutton that prominent bankers on Wall Street financed the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that a similar mechanism was at work in creating Communist China. Sutton also wrote 'Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler', which shows how the same financial interests that bankrolled Communism in Russia and China also financed Adolf Hitler.

The oligarchs always control both sides of every global conflict. This is the same group that enslaved America with the Federal Reserve Bank, which Antony Sutton also wrote about, as well.

Nonetheless, the tenor of views shared in this article are strictly those of the anonymous author. I want to be very clear that I am not an anti-semite. I love everyday Jews who are not criminals and that's a fact.

What I am is anti-crime, anti-corruption and anti-systematic oppression and genocide of the entire human race by a small group of oligarchs of all races and creeds.

This piece was much less about the formation of Communist China than advertised but it does give a context to the rise the CCP in relation to the Communist revolutions in Russia and the establishment of the Federal Reserve Bank in the US.

None of these were isolated events, they were all created by the same powerful banking concerns who wish to rule the world.

TRANSCRIPT

On October 1st, 1949, Mao Zedong declares the founding of the People's Republic of China in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. He is funded by Rothschild, created communism in Russia and handled by the following Rothschild agents:

Solomon Adler, a former United States Treasury official who was a Soviet spy, Israel Epstein, the son of a Jewish Bolshevik imprisoned by the Czar in Russia for trying to foment a revolution there, and Frank Koh, a leading official of the Rothschild-owned IMF.

In December 16th's Jewish Chronicle, Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, is quoted with the following statement:

"Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel and world Jewry, it aspires to become the spiritual center of the world."

1950 - Figures reveal that, as planned by the Rothschilds, every nation involved in World War II greatly multiplied their debt,bringing them further and further under Jewish control. Between 1940 and 1950, United States federal debt went from $43 billion to $257 billion, a 598% increase.

During that same period Japanese debt increased by 1,348%, French debt increased by 583%, and Canadian debt increased by 417%.

James Paul Warburg appearing before the Senate on 7th February arrogantly states, "We shall have world government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether world government will be achieved by conquest or consent."

Thus, the Rothschilds get to work on their plan for global government, which starts with a three-step plan to centralize the economic systems of the entire world.These steps are: 1). Central bank domination of national economies, worldwide. 2). Centralized regional economies through super-states such as the European Union, and regional trade unions such as NAFTA. 3). Centralization of the world economy through a world central bank, a world currency and ending national independence through the abolition of all trade tariffs, by treaties such as the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, GATT.

1950 - Israel passes their Law of Return, guaranteeing every person born of a Jewish mother, throughout the world, the right to dwell in the State of Israel, however the Palestinians, who had lived there for 1,300 years, are denied that right.

John David, former chief of the Justice Department's Internal Security Section, notes that the Israeli intelligence service is the second most active in the United States after the Soviets, both of which are of course controlled by Jews.

1951 - On April 1, the Israeli secret intelligence agency the Mossad, which will go on to terrorize the world, is formed. The Mossad soon takes control of its American arm, the Anti-Defamation League. The motto of the Mossad is probably the most disturbing secret service motto in the world. "It is, by way of deception, Thou shalt do war."

1952 - Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion oversees a project in which a generation of Sephardic Jews in Israel are weeded out from their Ashkenazi counterparts at school and, to avoid suspicion by the parents, these Sephardic children are then taken on school trips. On these supposed trips, they actually receive a radiation treatment, purportedly for ringworm infection.

At this time, the permitted maximum X-ray dose was 0.5 rad, yet these children received 350 rad, directly to their heads. As a result, at least 6,000 die shortly afterwards, with those remaining developing severe conditions such as cancers, epilepsy, and psychosis. Those that are still alive today, and many of their children and grandchildren, are stricken with genetic diseases and malignant tumors. This is an attempt to genocide the Sephardic Jews, who are an underclass in Israel and even referred to by many Ashkenazi Jews, as "Niggers".

On April 23rd, during a debate on immigration law, US Congressman John Rankin makes the following statement to the House on the subject of the Jews, which is recorded in the congressional record, "They whine about discrimination":

"Do you know who is being discriminated against? The white Christian people of America, the ones who created this nation. Communism is racial. A racial minority seized control in Russia and in all her satellite countries, such as Poland, Czechoslovakia, and many other countries I could name. They have been run out of practically every country in Europe in the years gone by, and if they keep stirring race trouble in this country and trying to force their communistic program on the Christian people of America, there is no telling what will happen to them here." – Rep John Rankin

1953 - Dwight Eisenhower who in the 1915 West Point Military Academy graduating class yearbook, is referred to as a, "terrible Swedish Jew"*, is elected President of the United States. [AB: Ike was neither Swedish nor Jewish, this is a silly class yearbook scribble].

1953 - On June 19th, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are executed in America for espionage. They had been caught supplying secrets regarding atomic bomb manufacture to the Soviet Union, a country they had great affinity for, having met at a young Communist League meeting in America, and also being Jewish, of course.

1953 - N.M. Rothschild and Sons found the British Newfoundland Corporation Limited to develop 60,000 square miles of land in Newfoundland, Canada, which comprises a power station to harness the power of the Hamilton, later renamed Churchill, Falls. At the time this was the largest construction project ever to be undertaken by a private company.

1954 - The Lavon Affair: Israeli agents recruit Egyptian citizens of Jewish descent to bomb Western targets in Egypt, and plant evidence to frame Arabs, in an apparent attempt to upset American-Egyptian relations. Israeli Defense Minister, Ashkenazi Jew, Pinhas Lavon is eventually removed from office, though many think real responsibility lies with David Ben-Gurion. This is the first-known use of Jews who look like Arabs, being used by the Jews to carry out terrorist attacks that they then blame on the Arabs, and is an example of how their secret service motto, "By way of deception, thou shalt do war," works in practice.

1954 - A hidden microphone planted by the Israelis is discovered in the office of the United States Ambassador in Tel Aviv. In Holland, the Bilderberg Group meets for the first time at the Bijderberg Hotel in Arnhem. The Bilderberg Group is a Rothschild-founded international organization of approximately 100, 200 influential people, mostly politicians and business people, who meet annually, and in secret, to carry out the bidding of the Jewish world power behind the scenes.

Regulars at these meetings, put forward the forthcoming global policy, which delegates report back to their respective governments who then implement this policy. Bilderberg meetings are also used so the Rothschild, David Rockefeller and Jewish frontmen such as Henry Kissinger, can check out potential leaders of countries, and decide whether or not they want them as leaders of said countries. For example, Bill Clinton was there in 1991, Tony Blair was there in 1993, and Angela Merkel was there in 2005.

Also-rans, who didn't pass the Bilderberg audition, such as, future Chancellor of the Exchequer, Gordon Brown, and former leader of the Conservative Party, William Haag, were there in 1991 and 1998 respectively.

1955 - The Israeli government carries out the clandestine terrorist bombings of a number of American facilities in Cairo, with the aim of making the Americans believe the Egyptians are responsible for them, in order to damage relations between the United States and Egypt.

1955 - Edmond de Rothschild founds Compagnie Financière, Paris. [NB it was founded in 1952]

1956 - On October 28, Menachem Begin, he of the infamous Deir Yassin massacre and who would go on to be a future Prime Minister of Israel, states at a Tel Aviv conference, "You Israelis, you should never become lenient. If you kill your enemies, you shall have no pity on them until we have destroyed their so-called Arab culture, on the ruins of which we shall build our own civilization."

Telephone taps are found connected to telephones in the residence of the United States military attaché in Tel Aviv.

1957 - During a joint British, Israeli, and French invasion of the Suez Canal, Ariel Sharon commands units which murder Egyptian prisoners of war, as well as civilian Sudanese workers, who the Jews had captured. A total of 273 unarmed prisoners are executed and dumped into mass graves. This story is suppressed for nearly 40 years, until it breaks in the August 16, 1995, edition of the London Daily Telegraph.

1957 - James de Rothschild dies and it is reported, by the Rothschild-owned media, that he bequeaths a large sum of money to the State of Israel to pay for the construction of their parliament building, the Knesset. He states that the Knesset should be, a symbol, in the eyes of all men, of the permanence of the State of Israel.

On page 219 of his book, 'Tales of the British Aristocracy', L.G. Pine, the editor of Burke's Peerage, states that the:

"Jews...have made themselves so closely connected with the British peerage that the two classes are unlikely to suffer loss which is not mutual. So closely linked are the Jews and the lords that a blow against the Jews in this country would not be possible without injuring the aristocracy, also."

1957 - Maurice de Rothschild dies in Paris.

1959 - In February, crypto-Jew, Fidel Castro, declares himself Prime Minister of Cuba, after leading a communist revolution there.

1960 - In his book, Impact, 'Essays on Ignorance and the Decline of American Civilization', published this year, Ezra Pound states, "A nation that will not get itself into debt drives the userers to fury."

1962 - On June 25, prayer is banned from the American public schools system, following a Supreme Court decision. This court decision was based upon a case brought by a New York Jew named Engel in the case Engel v. Vitali.

Senator Robert Byrd, a Democrat from West Virginia, states of this decision, "Can it be that we too, are ready to embrace the foul concepts of atheism? Somebody is tampering with America's soul. I'll leave it to you who that somebody is."

1962 - De Rothschild Frères establishes Imétal as an umbrella company for all their mineral mining interests. Frederic Morton publishes his book, 'The Rothschilds', in which he states, 'Though they control scores of industrial, commercial, mining and tourist corporations, not one bears the name 'Rothschild'. Being private partnerships, the family houses never need to, and never do, publish a single public balance sheet, or any other report of their financial condition."

1963 - On June 4, President John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States signs Executive Order 11110, which returns to the United States government the power to issue currency, without going through the Rothschilds' owned Federal Reserve. Less than six months later on November 22, President Kennedy is assassinated by the Rothschilds for the same reason as they assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865, he wanted to print American money for the American people, as opposed to for the benefit of a money-grabbing warmongering foreign elite.

This Executive Order 11110, is actually rescinded by President Lyndon Baines Johnson, an alleged crypto Jew, the 36th President of the United States, in one of the first acts he carries out as United States President.

1963-1969 - Another, and probably the primary, reason for Kennedy's assassination is, however, the fact that he made it quite clear to Israeli Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, that under no circumstances would he agree to Israel becoming a nuclear state.

The Israeli newspaper, Haaretz on February 5, 1999, in a review of Avner Coyne's book, 'Israel and the Bomb', states the following on this subject:

"The murder of American President John F Kennedy brought to an abrupt end the massive pressure being applied by the US administration on the government of Israel to discontinue the nuclear program."

The book implied that, had Kennedy remained alive, it is doubtful whether Israel would today have a nuclear option.

