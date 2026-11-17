Many people are feeling on edge, with wars and rumors of wars and with the recurring IT hiccups with Air Traffic Control and online banking, plus the recent admission by DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin that we are in a Continuity of Government (CoG) operation.

On Monday’s episode of the X22Report, Dave highlighted various posts from President Trump and supporters relating to this and I clipped what I think is the most important 10 minutes, above.

Jack Lange pointed out that three days before Trump took office on January 17, 2017, the Obama administration issued their Federal Continuity Directive 1 update to Presidential Policy Directive 40 (PPD-40), National Continuity Policy and how Trump did not lose time in placing Bob Fenton as the Acting Administrator of FEMA to update that document with Federal Continuity Directive 2 on June 13, 2017, which altered the version issued by the Obama administration. He then left his position 10 days later.

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Lange says that the changes made by Acting Administrator Fenton switched the Federal Continuity Directive from a “mandate” to being “operational” and set the stage for Trump’s December 7, 2020 Executive Order 13961 - Governance and Integration of Federal Mission Resilience, which moved the oversight and control of the Homeland Security Council to the National Security Council through the newly-created Executive Committee.

Lange says he believes that Trump triggered CoG through EO 13961 in 2020 and left office after the stolen election as a “President in Exile” and with the Biden administration as “an occupying force and an enemy insurgency”. He believes that Trump “leveraged” Biden and used him to help “destroy the Democrat Party, to avoid a civil war.”

Dave from X22 also notes that even with the rampant election fraud two weeks ago, Trump did not lose as many seats as Obama or Clinton did during their Midterms. Dave highlights the tweets of Truth Is Freedom, who identified the “15% BAND” algorithm used to steal the seats in Congress and claims that had this not been applied, the Republicans would have gained 2 Senate seats, instead of losing 8.

Dave says the Deep State is planning a massive cyberattack that they would blame on Russia or China or North Korea, which is why Trump is defusing that false scenario by meeting with all three next week in Shenzhen, China.

This is much to the consternation of Globalist Eurocrats, like Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who told reporters that he wants Putin kicked out of Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping and replaced by a representative of the European Union – which is hilarious.

Dave rightly equates the European Union with the Deep State and he believes that Trump, Xi and Putin have been working together for years behind the scenes, as well as working to take out the Deep State infestations within their countries and that they will continue doing so.

TRANSCRIPT

Dave: This is a military operation that you’re witnessing right now. Julie Donuts put this out and says, “Continuity of Government, National Security Emergency”. Markwayne Mullin is saying these words to seed them into the public consciousness for what is coming. And yes, this is what is happening right now.

Joe Lange says:

It’s been a MILITARY OPERATION from the beginning. Are you catching the SIGNAL and connecting the dots? DHS Secretary Mullin just casually mentioned something revealing. The breakdown of our high altitude air trafficking system, triggered Trump to declare an “emergency” and launch “continuity of government” operations. When was the last time that you heard “continuity of government” enter the narrative nationally? The public was just reintroduced to that specific “term” and I think the timing is intentional. Trump’s first inaugural address was the first MARKER. In an “unprecedented” move, several military officers came up and stood behind Trump as he was giving his live speech. The ENTIRE world was watching. A clear message that the military had Trump’s back in this war. Trump then made an important move on the battlefield in his first year, that is still under appreciated. Trump placed Bob Fenton as “acting” FEMA administrator, which meant he didn’t need Senate confirmation. He was strategically placed at FEMA for a reason. Fenton issued FCD-2, which transformed the FCD-1 issued under the Obama administration. Fenton signed the FCD-2 on June 13, 2017 and left his position ten days later. Mission accomplished. What is FCD? “Federal Continuity Directive” Here’s the major changes that were implemented by Trump’s “acting” FEMA director: The FCD went from a “requirement” to being “operational.” FCD-1 under Obama was the “mandate.” FCD-2 was the playbook that “standardized” the step by step process and made it “operational” in preparation for Trump’s coming EO in 2020. Trump knew Covid was the enemy plan to shutdown the entire economy and steal the election. Trump reopened the economy quickly and then used the Covid “emergency” to launch his “continuity of government” PLAN. Trump’s EO 13961 kept DHS/FEMA in charge of “implementing” COG plans, but moved the oversight and control from the Homeland Security Council to the “National Security Council,” through the newly created “Executive Committee.” This move was bigger than most people realize. Everything the new Trump administration implements, is purposely characterized as a “national security” issue. Why? I believe that Trump triggered COG through EO 13961 in 2020 and left office after the stolen election as a “PRESIDENT IN EXILE.” Our government was an occupying force and an enemy insurgency. As I’ve argued for years, Trump “leveraged” Biden and used him to help destroy the democrat party, to avoid a civil war. Biden kept the FCD-2 issued under Trump, right up until August 2024. He also kept Trump’s EO 13691 in place, right up until Trump’s Inauguration and then “handed off” COG control. Biden’s last EO 14146 happened on his last day in office. It was huge SIGNAL. It basically ENDED “operational” COG and returned it back to a “required” plan. Biden’s EO obligated agencies to “maintain” continuity capability and coordinate with the designated body. The “designated body” throughout Biden’s presidency, was Trump’s newly created Executive Committee. But Biden did something else on his last day. He also signed the “National Security” Memorandum NSM-22, which replaced Trump’s Executive Committee with the “Restricted Principles Committee.” It’s a “restricted group” with “national security” clearance and a role needed for continuity planning. All of it is classified. Trump “publicly” announced his EO 14239, which put NSM-22 on “pause” pending review. Here’s what’s important. Trump’s EO required the “review” to be completed by Sept 15, 2025. That was a “hard deadline.” According to the Congressional Research Service and the Government Accountability Office, the report has not been completed. Do you believe that? Or did Trump purposely keep Congress in the dark as to what’s coming? There is no requirement for Trump to acknowledge that he’s received the report, because it’s a “national security” memorandum. Mullin just confirmed that COG is in place and active.

Dave: Think about all that for a sec. And then think about what Trump has forced them into.

Think about what he forced them to do. Try to get back into power because they were so weak. And you can see that Trump is now playing both sides.

He’s saying, “Hey, something’s wrong with the elections. But I still have a lot of power, because I didn’t lose as many seats as all the other presidents.”

Trump put this out and said:

Senate Seats Lost in Midterm Election:

IMAGE: Trump post from Nov 15, 2026

Obama 9, Reagan 8, Clinton eight, Trump 8.

And if you look at the House, Obama lost 63, Clinton 54, Trump only 48.

IMAGE: Trump post from Nov 15, 2026

So is it as bad as everyone says? No.

When you just look at that, no, it really isn’t. Trump is doing much, much better than all the other installed presidents. He’s not installed. He was elected by the people.

Then, if you actually look at what happened during the elections, there was no Blue Wave whatsoever. And if you notice, Truth is Freedom is continually proving it over and over.

IMAGE: “The Blue Wave that Wasn’t” - Tweet from Truth Is Freedom on November 15, 2026.

It says “No algorithm. No wave.” Of the Blue Wave that wasn’t. Shows before Republicans had 22 seats. Democrats had 13.

The diversion. Republicans, 13 Democrats, 22. The reality Republicans, 24.

They gained two Democrats, 11. They lost two. So they needed to cheat to actually gain control of the Senate.

IMAGE: “The 15% Band” - Tweet from Truth Is Freedom on November 4, 2026.

Dave: They needed to cheat to gain control over the House. Because when you remove the algorithm that they used, all of a sudden you see the real results. So the Republicans gained 55 seats and the Democrats have about 45 seats in the Senate.

Same with the House. We would have maintained the House without the algorithm. So what states did they concentrate on?

IMAGE: “The 2026 Senate Diversion Zone” - Tweet from Truth Is Freedom on November 15, 2026.

Truth Is Freedom says 8 Republican Senate seats were in the Diversion Zone.

All 8 were targeted. All 8 were taken out. Restore the 15% and seven of the eight return even before addressing other voting anomalies.

Then Trump put this out. This is coming from Bill O’Reilly. Bill O’Reilly says, “The Democratic Party cheated in a big way and that’s going to lead to criminal prosecutions.”

Why would Trump retruth that? Interesting, isn’t it? And you can see the Deep State players. They’re panicking right now.

Why? Like we said, from the very beginning, Trump is meeting with Putin meeting with Xi and he even mentioned that he might meet with Kim Jong-un.

Now think about the “Last Event”. They’re going to use a cyber event. Do you think they’re going to try to convince everyone, maybe in different areas, that it was done by Russia, maybe done by China, maybe done by Iran, maybe done by North Korea?

I think they’re going to use all of this to try to convince and confuse people. And I think Trump now is heading this off and basically bringing them down this path. And this is why you see the Deep State players and those individuals that are installed.

In different countries, they’re panicking over this. Mario Nawfal: “Poland’s foreign minister wants Putin kicked out of Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping and replaced by the European Union.”

Yeah, I don’t think that’s going to happen.

So the Deep State players sent a message: “Wait a minute. We’re not involved in this? We need the European Union – which is the Deep State – we need our people in there to make sure and we need to hear what’s going on, because otherwise we have no idea what they’re planning. We’re in the dark! This shouldn’t be happening!”

They are panicking. LA SQ put the sentence said and is pointing to a [Q] post. And this is Post 13:

“Now think about the timing of POTUS traveling to China. SK. I said too much. God bless patriots.”

So basically, he’s meeting with all of these people. And yes, he has many different stops that he’s going to make. So this is going to be very, very interesting how this all plays out.

Clandestine says:

“This is really a big deal that has been underreported. Trump is headed on an Asia trip and will stop in China for a trilateral summit between Xi and Putin. This is the first trilateral summit in history between the three nuclear superpowers, the US, China and Russia. Trump said they will be discussing denuclearization, among many other things.

“We haven’t seen a trilateral meeting like this since World War II at the Yalta Conference, where Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin settled on Germany’s postwar status, essentially redrew the world map and created the UN.

“I’ve been saying for years that Trump, G and Putin are doing something similar right now. They’re consolidated spheres of influence and redoing the rules of engagement.

“They’re getting rid of the proxies, espionage and criminal racketeering. I think the three superpowers are preparing for a post-deep state world. Something drastic is happening behind the scenes.

“We’re witnessing something historic. Most people just don’t know yet.”

Absolutely. And I do believe they are preparing to stay together and work to remove the Deep State players in the end. And this is what they’ve been planning, I do believe, for quite a while.

Those three countries, those three leaders, they’re going to be working against the EU, against London, against the central bankers, against the Deep State players in this country.

And I do believe in the end they’re going to be very, very successful.