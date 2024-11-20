Countries Facing Nuclear Civilizational Collapse, Due to the Insanity of Biden Administration, Zelenskyy, NATO, EU
"BRITAIN IS IN THE MOST VULNERABLE POSITION. IN PRINCIPLE, THREE MISSILES ARE ENOUGH, AND THIS CIVILIZATION WILL COLLAPSE"
Last Sunday, President OBrandon (or the mystery rubber-masked Cabal actor portraying him) approved of the use of US-made long-range missiles being fired deep into Russian territory by Ukraine. This was in complete contradiction to the anti-war policies of the incoming Trump administration.
Having been granted this option by the OBrandon Regime, Zelenskyy ordered 6 long-range missiles fired into Russian territory early Tuesday morning. The Russians say they shot down 5 and damaged the sixth of these incoming missiles.
According to Russian military law, this long range missile attack is now grounds for a nuclear response against Ukraine and/or those entities (mostly Western) supporting them, including NATO and the United States.
This same law has been violated by NATO & Co numerous times since 2022, the radiological consequences from which Russia has spared us, thus far. Putin has now just updated the legalese to include, "Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is considered as a joint attack," making all NATO countries and the theoretically, the United States imminent nuclear targets.
I consider Hurricane Helene to have been a rehearsal for something worse. I experienced firsthand how I was not prepared to deal with several days – let alone for several weeks – of infrastructure outages in my current environment.
On hand, I already had 8 courses of azithromycin, 1 liter of ivermectin (enough for my entire apartment complex), a bottle of fenbendazole, over 2 lbs of N-acetyl cysteine (glutathione precursor), bottles of Lugol's iodine drops, as well as bulk vitamin C, B, E, D and other natural health supplements but I am now looking at beefing-up these supplies.
You can buy fenbendazole in bulk for cattle. The proper use of this could potentially cure people people from cancer, whether on- or off-grid, pre- or post-nuclear apocalypse, using the protocol of Dr Chris Makis. (Please note: Milligram doses are by body weight).
Despite having about a years' worth of rice, beans, canned foods, peanut, olive and avocado oils, condiments and spices, I was unable cook anything during the Helene blackout, because of my jurisdiction's forced reliance on electricity for all of their residents' energy needs. Having lived in hurricane and blizzard country for most of my life, I know that a sole reliance on electricity for energy is a recipe for disaster. Anyone who's lived through an extended power outage knows this.
I'm not being melodramatic when I say that any politician pushing for electricity as a sole source of residential power and heating, such as the law recently passed in New York State is advocating for the genocide of their State's residents. To his credit, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is against this this genocidal legislation.
Given these latest developments in Ukraine-Russia, I went ahead and I pulled the trigger on buying the following items that I had in my Amazon queue, searching for the least expensive and highest-rated available. This list is for someone like me, living in a small apartment with limited access to outdoor space (I have a tiny, 4' x 10' deck):
• Wood-burning stove: $88 - for heating and cooking (the smoke goes up my apartment's fireplace chimney - the fireplace, itself is pretty useless for heating or for anything other than a decorative fire). This cheap stove needs to be "cured" and used outside to burn off the surface residues before using indoors.
• Propane cooktop + six 16-oz cans of propane: $90
• Pressure cooker: $34 (to save fuel)
• Gravity water filter + 2 extra filters: $92 (each filter can last up to a year. There's a mountain spring at the bottom of my hill)
• Tons of candles, matches and AA batteries: $53
• 8 oil lamps + 1 gallon of paraffin: $84 (paraffin is odorless - but any oil will work)
• Electric power bank / solar generator + solar panels: $1,442
• Gas-powered generator: $962 to keep the power bank going, if there's no sunlight – or at least, to keep the fridge going (these machines are loud and obnoxious)
These supplies are an unforeseen expense but I don't want to be caught flat-footed again. Fool me once. Failure to do this could result in my being forced into one of the 3 FEMA camps now being built around Asheville.
The above list of items is an insurance policy to buy me time, should a complete outage occur again, which could be soon. (Can you tell that I have a tad of PTSD from the recent outage?)
Even if my brother and I are force-evicted from our apartment, due to infrastructure collapse, we'll still have a bit of infrastructure that we can take with us, even if it's into some random tent, somewhere.
I should probably get a ham radio, too. A friend of mine maintains his own antenna on the highest peak of the Appalachians and he is teaching us how to use these. He personally helped save many lives after Hurricane Helene, because all other communications were wiped-out for several days – and for weeks, in some places.
I lost over $300 of frozen food during Helene outage, so keeping the refrigerator on has new meaning to me. After 3 weeks of no power, water, gas and very spotty communications last month, I've really been appreciating the amenities of civilization. Yesterday, the City of Asheville's municipal water supply was declared free of e.coli and the "Boil Notice" was finally lifted.
This video report is a broadcast from Russia's VESTI (ВЕСТИ) news show, MediaPlan (Медаплан) and it clearly lays out the targets and the countries that are at risk of nuclear destruction and potential "civilizational collapse", per Russia's recently-revised military doctrine, which states that, "Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is considered as a joint attack," making all NATO countries and the theoretically, the United States imminent nuclear targets.
The Russian news report below suggests that, besides its "traditional enemy", aka the United States, Russia has its sites on multiple targets in Germany and the UK.
Poland, Czechia, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and France are also now at risk of imminent nuclear attack and/or fallout, including Russia's own territory of Kaliningrad.
Running Time: 1 min
TRANSCRIPT
Russian News Announcer: It is not difficult to predict the geography of the answer, if the short press release from the White House becomes a reality.
All of the European capitals are under threat, if our missiles land in Kaliningrad, Berlin, Warsaw, all the Baltic states, Paris, Bucharest, Prague.
Of course, American bases in Germany. Garmisch-Partenkirchen [home of the George C Marshall European Center for Security Studies], Kazerne Pacha [refers to the Patch Barracks US Military Installation in Stuttgart, Germany], Spangdahlem [NATO Airbase with US Air Force], Rammstein [Airbase].
Britain pays special attention to our traditional enemy [United States], because a significant part of the Northern Fleet will work against it.
Not only London, but also Manchester, Birmingham, the largest naval base [in the UK, His Majesty's Naval Base (HMNB) in Devonport, [HMNB] Clyde in Scotland], where the King keeps the Trident [submarine-launched nuclear missiles, Portsmouth and Chatham's shipyard in the Duchy of Kent.
Britain is in the most vulnerable position. In principle, three missiles are enough, and this civilization will collapse.
Ireland's TheJournal reports:
Ukraine has fired US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory, the first such attack since the United States gave Kyiv approval to do so over the weekend.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles today at a military facility in Russia's Bryansk region, adding that air defences shot down five of them and damaged one more.
US President Joe Biden authorised Ukraine to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia on Sunday.
The decision was a major US policy shift and came as Biden prepares to leave the White House in January.
Speaking today, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised Washington's decision to let Ukraine to use the missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometres.
"We will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia. And we will react accordingly," Lavrov told a press conference at the G20 summit in Brazil.
Lavrov said the missiles could not have been fired without US technical assistance and said the strikes showed the West and Kyiv want "escalation".
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has urged Ukraine's Western allies to remain "clear-eyed and not give into fear" in the face what he termed Russian "saber-rattling" over its nuclear weapons.
Speaking at the US Capitol at a congressional hearing, Sybiga said: "Right now, we see new attempts by the Kremlin to use nuclear saber-rattling to scare the West.
"Their updated nuclear public rhetoric on the use of nuclear weapons is nothing more than blackmail,” he added. “They have used it many times before when strong decisions were made. We must remain cold-headed, clear-eyed, and not give in to fear."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and many of his Western supporters had been pressing Biden for months to allow Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles, saying the US ban had made it impossible for Ukraine to try to stop Russian attacks on its cities and electrical grids.
But Russia had indicated that any such move would be met with retaliation against NATO.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier today signed a decree broadening the scope of when Moscow can use nuclear weapons.
Moscow has said the use of Western weapons against its internationally recognised territory would make the US a direct participant in the conflict.
The new doctrine outlines that Russia will consider using nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear state if they are supported by nuclear powers.
"Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is considered as a joint attack," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today – a clear reference to Ukraine and its Western backers.
Peskov said the update to nuclear policy was "necessary to bring our principles in line with the current situation."
White House officials were not surprised by Putin's decision, and the US had seen no change to Russia's nuclear posture, according to a US National Security Council official.
As a result, the Biden administration had "not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture or doctrine in response to Russia's statements today", the official added. Still, the official said, the White House viewed it as "irresponsible rhetoric".
But the official underscored that the arrival of thousands of North Korea soldiers to take part in combat operations against Ukraine was a major escalation by Moscow that demanded a response.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticised "irresponsible rhetoric coming from Russia".
Starmer said Moscow's loosening of rules on nuclear weapons use as a "necessary response" to the move “is not going to deter our support for Ukraine”, adding: “We need to ensure that Ukraine has what is needed for as long as it’s needed to win this war against Putin.”
US president-elect Donald Trump has vowed to cut US assistance to Ukraine and bring about a swift end to the war, without detailing how he would do so.
Hang in there.... you're on the right track. First question...what type of radio? Second, whatever you think you've done v-a-v preparing you have to do a mind-stretch. Once the missiles start to fly it is back to the past (like stone age). Read Nuclear War by Annie Jacobson to get the "411". Pax
If a nuclear detonation creates an electromagnetic pulse that destroys electrical circuitry... how then were motion pictures taken of nuclear tests without destroying the cameras?