Last Sunday, President OBrandon (or the mystery rubber-masked Cabal actor portraying him) approved of the use of US-made long-range missiles being fired deep into Russian territory by Ukraine. This was in complete contradiction to the anti-war policies of the incoming Trump administration.

Having been granted this option by the OBrandon Regime, Zelenskyy ordered 6 long-range missiles fired into Russian territory early Tuesday morning. The Russians say they shot down 5 and damaged the sixth of these incoming missiles.

According to Russian military law, this long range missile attack is now grounds for a nuclear response against Ukraine and/or those entities (mostly Western) supporting them, including NATO and the United States.

This same law has been violated by NATO & Co numerous times since 2022, the radiological consequences from which Russia has spared us, thus far. Putin has now just updated the legalese to include, "Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is considered as a joint attack," making all NATO countries and the theoretically, the United States imminent nuclear targets.

I consider Hurricane Helene to have been a rehearsal for something worse. I experienced firsthand how I was not prepared to deal with several days – let alone for several weeks – of infrastructure outages in my current environment.

On hand, I already had 8 courses of azithromycin, 1 liter of ivermectin (enough for my entire apartment complex), a bottle of fenbendazole, over 2 lbs of N-acetyl cysteine (glutathione precursor), bottles of Lugol's iodine drops, as well as bulk vitamin C, B, E, D and other natural health supplements but I am now looking at beefing-up these supplies.

You can buy fenbendazole in bulk for cattle. The proper use of this could potentially cure people people from cancer, whether on- or off-grid, pre- or post-nuclear apocalypse, using the protocol of Dr Chris Makis. (Please note: Milligram doses are by body weight).

Despite having about a years' worth of rice, beans, canned foods, peanut, olive and avocado oils, condiments and spices, I was unable cook anything during the Helene blackout, because of my jurisdiction's forced reliance on electricity for all of their residents' energy needs. Having lived in hurricane and blizzard country for most of my life, I know that a sole reliance on electricity for energy is a recipe for disaster. Anyone who's lived through an extended power outage knows this.

I'm not being melodramatic when I say that any politician pushing for electricity as a sole source of residential power and heating, such as the law recently passed in New York State is advocating for the genocide of their State's residents. To his credit, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is against this this genocidal legislation.

Given these latest developments in Ukraine-Russia, I went ahead and I pulled the trigger on buying the following items that I had in my Amazon queue, searching for the least expensive and highest-rated available. This list is for someone like me, living in a small apartment with limited access to outdoor space (I have a tiny, 4' x 10' deck):

• Wood-burning stove: $88 - for heating and cooking (the smoke goes up my apartment's fireplace chimney - the fireplace, itself is pretty useless for heating or for anything other than a decorative fire). This cheap stove needs to be "cured" and used outside to burn off the surface residues before using indoors.

• Propane cooktop + six 16-oz cans of propane: $90

• Pressure cooker: $34 (to save fuel)

• Gravity water filter + 2 extra filters: $92 (each filter can last up to a year. There's a mountain spring at the bottom of my hill)

• Tons of candles, matches and AA batteries: $53

• 8 oil lamps + 1 gallon of paraffin: $84 (paraffin is odorless - but any oil will work)

• Electric power bank / solar generator + solar panels: $1,442

• Gas-powered generator: $962 to keep the power bank going, if there's no sunlight – or at least, to keep the fridge going (these machines are loud and obnoxious)

These supplies are an unforeseen expense but I don't want to be caught flat-footed again. Fool me once. Failure to do this could result in my being forced into one of the 3 FEMA camps now being built around Asheville.

The above list of items is an insurance policy to buy me time, should a complete outage occur again, which could be soon. (Can you tell that I have a tad of PTSD from the recent outage?)

Even if my brother and I are force-evicted from our apartment, due to infrastructure collapse, we'll still have a bit of infrastructure that we can take with us, even if it's into some random tent, somewhere.

I should probably get a ham radio, too. A friend of mine maintains his own antenna on the highest peak of the Appalachians and he is teaching us how to use these. He personally helped save many lives after Hurricane Helene, because all other communications were wiped-out for several days – and for weeks, in some places.

I lost over $300 of frozen food during Helene outage, so keeping the refrigerator on has new meaning to me. After 3 weeks of no power, water, gas and very spotty communications last month, I've really been appreciating the amenities of civilization. Yesterday, the City of Asheville's municipal water supply was declared free of e.coli and the "Boil Notice" was finally lifted.

This video report is a broadcast from Russia's VESTI (ВЕСТИ) news show, MediaPlan (Медаплан) and it clearly lays out the targets and the countries that are at risk of nuclear destruction and potential "civilizational collapse", per Russia's recently-revised military doctrine, which states that, "Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is considered as a joint attack," making all NATO countries and the theoretically, the United States imminent nuclear targets.

The Russian news report below suggests that, besides its "traditional enemy", aka the United States, Russia has its sites on multiple targets in Germany and the UK.

Poland, Czechia, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and France are also now at risk of imminent nuclear attack and/or fallout, including Russia's own territory of Kaliningrad.

Running Time: 1 min

TRANSCRIPT

Russian News Announcer: It is not difficult to predict the geography of the answer, if the short press release from the White House becomes a reality.

All of the European capitals are under threat, if our missiles land in Kaliningrad, Berlin, Warsaw, all the Baltic states, Paris, Bucharest, Prague.

Of course, American bases in Germany. Garmisch-Partenkirchen [home of the George C Marshall European Center for Security Studies], Kazerne Pacha [refers to the Patch Barracks US Military Installation in Stuttgart, Germany], Spangdahlem [NATO Airbase with US Air Force], Rammstein [Airbase].

Britain pays special attention to our traditional enemy [United States], because a significant part of the Northern Fleet will work against it.

Not only London, but also Manchester, Birmingham, the largest naval base [in the UK, His Majesty's Naval Base (HMNB) in Devonport, [HMNB] Clyde in Scotland], where the King keeps the Trident [submarine-launched nuclear missiles, Portsmouth and Chatham's shipyard in the Duchy of Kent.

Britain is in the most vulnerable position. In principle, three missiles are enough, and this civilization will collapse.

Ireland's TheJournal reports: