Jennifer Guskin, aka @CTSurvivor17 on Twitter/X has been getting popular since September 21st, when this short clip tweeted by Emma Katherine, aka @TheEmmapreneur from her TheImaginationPodcast TikTok channel went viral. The full YouTube upload of this interview has, of course, since been censored/removed.

@CTSurvivor17 claims to be a survivor of MKULTRA, Satanic Ritual Abuse and of child sex trafficking via Child Protection Services. She claims to have flown on multiple "Lolita Express types of flights" to Epstein Island, where she witnessed how politicians are forced to rape children in order to remain in office – or simply to protect the lives of their families and themselves, as she says was the case of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Guskin essentially confirms the claims of defamation superlawyer, Lin Wood and others, that pedophilia blackmail is the most powerful currency in Washington, DC.

Share

TRANSCRIPT

(Reading from her own tweet from April 20, 2024)

Jennifer Guskin: "When I was a child, I was brought into a basement to be violated. While I was being raped, a man was dragged downstairs and was told to rape a boy that was bent over in front of him or they would kill the man and his family, who were lined-up along a wall, where there was also a man behind a camera on a tripod.

"Someone else came up to him and told him, 'If you don't do it, they will kill your family and nothing can undo that. But if you do it, it'll be fine, because that boy is used to it and no one has to die.'

"To date, that's the hardest I've ever seen a grown man cry.

"That man is currently sitting in Congress.

"There is a system of bribery and blackmail controlling the upper echelons of society. The question is, if someone did the deed with a smile on their face, because they knew their fortunes would improve, or if they did it with a tear in their eye, because they didn't want to hurt the child.

"The only way we'll be able to expose it, is if the blackmailed and the children come together to name those who forced us."

Emma Katherine: And it went crazy. As soon as people saw this, I mean, you can see right here, Jennifer's tweet was upwards of almost two million. Wait, where was that? It was

Jennifer Guskin: 1.4 million.

Emma Katherine: There it is. Yes, I was looking in the wrong place. Yes, like one and a half million people saw this. So this got more attention than even the original tweets that James had posted and the person that he was retweeting.

And so Jennifer goes in the comments and it just blows up. There's over 600 comments. 3.3 thousand people shared it. About 1,500 people, over bookmarked it and tons of comments and people just asking about it.

And so this senator or this Congress member, I should say, do you want to reveal who it was? Because you did in the comments below.

Jennifer Guskin: Yeah, that was Senator Bernie Sanders.

Running Time: 1:55 mins