Crazy Like a Fox

By now, most of us have a decent grasp of how mass media is weaponized to facilitate the perpetratration of transnational crimes. We see the mainstream media go into lockstep with the same scripted propaganda on a daily basis and we know that we’re living in 5th Generational Warfare (5GW).

We understand that COVID was a multi-trillion-dollar fraud and we can comprehend the enormous marshaling of forces that it must have taken, across many sectors, over several years to pull it off.

We’ve learned that many Woke government policies and financial instruments promoted by BlackRock, Goldman-Sachs, the UN, the WEF, the EU and the Democratic Party, like COVID, the Green New Deal, DEI and the Trans Agenda, etc are actually large scale transnational organized crime operations that are used to launder real estate bank fraud, human-, narcotics-, weapons-trafficking and other rackets.

We recently saw the Panican Op, where high-profile “conservative influencers” revealed themselves to be Globalist agents, attempting to divide the populist movement – and how they failed miserably – which shows that many Americans are becoming immune to this kind of information warfare.

In this Rich Does Politics podcast, EM Burlingame gives us insight into the mechanics of how narratives are carefully constructed in order to extract trillions from the economy in a flash by means of High Frequency Trading (HFT) algorithms and how online advertising and social media sites mainly exist in order to drive Wall Street HFTs.

EM explains that over 90% of the securities transactions, including financial, insurance and other contracts is directed by predictable information flows. 50% to 70% of Wall Street stock trades are executed via HFTs using automated, pre-programmed trading instructions.

As a result, over the past 20 years, a lot of power has accrued to the data brokers, because the real value of major social media websites is in the data brokerage platforms on their backends.

Share

As EM explains:

“It is the data brokers, the algorithms and the market-matching of advertising that drives all information traffic around the internet. “Why were the data brokerage systems set up? Well, people think it’s for advertising, right? For AdSense, Google, no, no, no. The reason it was set up is for the financial world, because the reason social media was invested in so heavily and blown up so much is so that we could get an advantage in algorithmic trading, by being able to read some decision-maker and some entities, some organization’s thinking, even at a family post, we can pick up...where was their head at on something? “And then, we’d have a higher predictability of some decision they were going to make in some business or finance or governance-related thing… “By 2006, 2007, we were realizing that…we weren’t going to get a computational communications or a software efficiency advantage, anymore over our competitive algorithmic trading platforms…so what we were going to have to do is get even closer to the information to the news cycle…We’re going to have to actually create the news to have an advantage in the financial trading system. And again, in insurance and other types of contracts, etc. We’re going to have to be driving the news. “OK, How do you do that? Well, you use ad spending to drive certain information around the informational space that decision-makers are going to pick up on and use as their analytics for the decisions they make in some institutions… “You set that up by the manipulation of the ad spend and the ad buy that drove the data brokers to match certain information with certain websites, certain voices, certain website pages, etc…that are driven by ad spending… “But how have they been doing that? How do you create this volatility everywhere? You fund, through NGOs, through academic chairs, through government, political stuff – all the wokest stuff, all this other stuff happened and was funded exactly by this mechanism – create the news cycle, push that around, decision-makers make decisions off of that, make tons of money – and we’re talking trillions of dollars off of the movements in the market – fund that whole engine. “So, it needs a predictable world and it needs a chaotic but induced, predictable chaotic world. Trump comes along – and not just Trump, he’s just one person, right? He’s one person – the whole regime, like Bessent. Bessent knows how this works. He did these things. There are others around Trump and around Bessent that know this stuff very, very, very, very, very well, including the DOGE people. “And so, what do you have to do? You have to throw truly unpredictable information in there. You have to cut through the mask of civility and get to reality.”

We’ve been living in an artificially-constructed noosphere, where our emotions are harvested for financial gain. EM implies that Donald Trump’s chaotic comms, which are duly reported in the media and that feed into the HFTs are information bombs intended to disrupt the algorithmic rackets of the Financialists and to rob them of their income, so that they can’t keep funding this 5th Generation Warfare that is constantly waged against everybody, with these complex trades. This is in conjunction with actions being taken by others in his administration, like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who worked in this world of Globalist Financialists for decades.

It appears to me that Donald Trump has been fighting 5GW fire with fire with the Alice in Wonderland technique.

EM gets into how the faction in control in Israel and the IRGC, which controls Iran are the same player. He says both were created by the British and the French Empires and he says:

“The French set up Hezbollah…Hezbollah is the investment bank for the Devil's Legions, for all the criminal terrorist stay-behind security assets of the former French and British Empires. And they have a heavy presence in Nigeria. They have a heavy presence in Paraguay. They perform this function all over the world, centered out of Lebanon. It is why we heavily-sanctioned Lebanon's banks.”

Then, he gets into the insidious elements of the international Intelligence Community and how they curate and manipulate the databases used by the Special Operations people, who tend to be highly dedicated, diligent, hardworking and how they unknowingly become subverted by this manipulated data. He says he saw his own reports re-written and altered within these databases.

This reminds me of similar accounts, like that of Federal whistleblower, Jon McGreevey, who claimed that Seth Rich was murdered, not by Hillary Clinton for throwing the 2016 election by leaking to WikiLeaks, as most assumed but by Rod Rosenstein, in order to obtain the thumb drive that Seth wore around his neck, which contained a backup of the DNC server, which had the evidence of how Rosenstein and his crooked allies were spying on members of the DNC and altering documents on the DNC server, in order to blackmail and to control DNC members.

Maybe this is why EM so fervently defends Joe Kent; because he believes that Joe is a good man who’s been manipulated by the CIA and he’s not the subversive John Brennan lackey portrayed by George Webb.

As EM says:

“The only ultimate, real currency that all this illusion is based off of is murder. And your most capable murderers are the guys you must control their information space the most or you might find they're not willing to go do that murder. They're not willing to go do that killing. And therefore, this entire complex thing that you've set up, that you're going to make billions of dollars off of doesn't happen, right?”

In other words, even those in the know don’t know. So much of what is presented and that we take for granted has been shaped by nefarious chaos agents in the Intelligence Community and in the financial world, that if you’re upset about what’s going on, consider giving it up, because you actually have no idea what’s going on!

This is a great, high-level discussion about all of the above and more.

The video above is a 27-minute excerpt of this 1-hour video, that will be transcribed in full on my new website, which still needs a lot of work and which is being migrated to a new server today, so it will be down for a few hours but it will eventually be back up, HERE.

SEE ALSO:

Alice in Wonderland: The Power of Applied Confusion

Arctic Frost