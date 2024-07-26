This may be the most engaging and mind-blowing 90 minutes of vital information that I've ever seen on video and I've transcribed it, in its entirety on my website.

Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben discuss the "CrowdStrike Outage" within the context of the little-known history of the internet's encryption technology and the role of Dmitri Alperovitch, to explain what's happening, which they believe is the harbinger of extremely repressive times ahead, with the impending economic collapse and the imposition of the Social Credit Score and CBDC slave system on humanity.

A little background, here, for those not familiar with AIM4Truth.org and the story of McKibben, Founder of Leader Technologies. Michael claims that he was the original developer of the source code that enabled the scalability required to create social media and that this was stolen from him by Mark Zuckerberg, who was attending Harvard University at the same time as his son – a long story, which you can read about HERE.

For years, McKibben was engaged in forensic research to produce indictable evidence for his case against Facebook. Several times along the way, he and his team were absolutely floored by their discoveries about how the world actually works in the spheres of high finance, governments and communications.

A finding around 2018 left him particularly flabbergasted: Hillary Clinton and her cronies have access to all of the Digital Keys for all transactions on the planet. In other words, unless you can build a new internet, you – and say, your cryptocurrencies, for example – are accessible by them. This is literally how they can (and do) "turn off your chip", in the famous words last of the late Aaron Russo.

Here are some highlights from their revelations:

• The father of CrowdStrike Founder, Dmitri Alperovitch, Michael was a top nuclear scientist and cryptologist in Russia, who defected to the US with his family in 1994 with a job at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the home of the United States' Atomic Secrets.

• The TVA turned over to Michael the preliminary experiment with what is now called the Federal Public Key Infrastructure Architecture (FPKIA), which is basically the cryptological codes to get into anything online; military, corporate, domestic, international, etc.

• These Public Key Encryption (PKE) codes are currently under the complete control of Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller, Michael Chertoff and Dmitri Alperovitch.

• Thus, there is no such thing as a secure system on the internet.

• Young Dmitri gained fame as the world's greatest hacker but he was actually using his father's codes. He did corporate hacking and phishing and ransomware and he eventually got arrested (although you won't see this is not on his Wikipedia page).

• Being that Dmitri had access to the Public Key infrastructure and could open anything, this led to his being hired by James Comey to work with John McAfee to expand Total Information Awareness (TIA), which was essentially about channeling every digital communication into one stream; stringing together all the computers in the world into one source.

• Although officially defunded in 2003, due to public outcry, TIA's core architecture continued development, under multiple projects, such as PRISM, which is datamining all communications to create a "Dark Profile" on every individual; everything you say, everything you buy, for the implementation of a Social Credit System, which anybody who's been kicked off of all social media, such as myself, knows already exists, it just hasn't been fully implemented, yet.

• Dmitri had access to everything and helped start the war in Ukraine in 2014, where he gave out the codes to websites spoofed to look like the Ukrainian Military Artillery Unit and he gave other access to the Russians – which they thought they had spied and "discovered" – giving conflicting information on Global Positioning Satellite data, causing the Ukrainians to bomb their own people, killing tens of thousands in Donbass. Douglas says, "This was a War Crime – unbelievable, unbelievable, in history – even the Russians got fooled."

• The 2015 Office of Personnel Management Data Breach, that was attributed to "China" was actually done by Dmitri Alperovitch, using his father's codes.

• Obama, knowing all of this, would only hire CrowdStrike to do all cyber security, both corporate and Military when he was in office for eight years.

• It was Obama who invited Dmitri to be the only person to look at the DNC server when they said they were hacked. Only CrowdStrike – Obama's favorite and only cyber security company – was allowed to go in and look at the DNC. They did an analysis over the phone with their proprietary system called "Falcon" and found that the "Russians" had breached their system but they had not exfiltrated anything – but they could, if they wanted.

• Douglas says, "They weren't hacked. They had their #1 Guy, who had seen both sides of Hillary Clinton's template for winning the election, which was on the DNC server and on her server – and by the way, they didn't tell Hillary to stop using her server after they saw that everyone had access to her server, because Huma Abedin, who now is the [fiancée] of George Soros's son, Alexander Soros – she was using the password "PASSWORD", so everyone in the world was getting everything that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was doing.

• "Why? Because, she was trading guns through the Secretary of State, using not only OPEC money but Secretary of State money and Department of Defense money [and USAID money]. So every country she went to – over a hundred, while she was Secretary of State – she gave weapons to, without anybody's permission and she got donations to the Clinton Foundation."

• The official story about the CrowStrike outage, that it was "a simple mistake" by some software engineer, is a lie. Moreover, Michael says it should be called the "CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage", because it could not have happened without Microsoft's cooperation.

• CrowdStrike is an evil player against America and Dmitri Alperovitch is a Major League psychopath.

• Douglas predicts it will probably come out in a year or two that Dmitri/his cohorts (Hillary, etc) are the ones who gave the orders for this "update"/crash, because they had to set up the avenues to pull down and to delete the information that could condemn them.

• The Cabal/Pilgrims/"mother-WEFers" are planning an Avian Flu Plandemic that's 10 to 100 times "worse" than COVID, suggesting $100 trillion in economic losses, considering that COVID caused an estimated $3 to $5 trillion in losses – not including the lost businesses that never came back.

• The CrowdStrike outage is actually an economic attack. Douglas says, "The Reset is now. The Cyber Polygon, it's now and it's going to get worse, by the way. This is just the beginning and the economic collapse is here – and they want to blame it on Trump."

• The CrowdStrike attack is costing an incalculable billions per day.

• The Bank for International Settlements has agreed to be the Clearing House for BRICS, which means the American dollar can now fall, because they have a new medium and someone to do the clearing for the Big Oil deals.

• A communications clampdown is coming. They already arrest people in Europe, Canada and China for saying one forbidden word on social media. Journalists are already being arrested in Germany, Brazil, Russia, China, for simply practicing journalism.

• America's greatest enemy, by far is the British Crown, via the Pilgrims Society and their minions in the Senior Executive Service.

• Michael's solution to this is his "Quantum-Proof" MySQIF Privacy App, which he assures us, "Absolutely cannot be hacked and in fact, mathematically, it will take three lifetimes of the Universe [10+ billion years], currently to hack one of your files that you send in that way." It is now available for PC running Windows. "If you want to exchange files privately, this is the way to do it and they cannot be cracked," he says.

• Douglas says we are living through "the most prevalent evil in history". The purpose of this communication is to get the word out, so you can get good with God and your spirit can rise above these demonic times.

Running Time: 90 mins

(A full transcript, with relevant hyperlinks appears beneath the video, linked above)