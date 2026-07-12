Roxane Towner-Watkins, Steve Murray, EM Burlingame and Blaine Holt joined Tommy’s Podcast host, Tommy Carrigan on Saturday to discuss the state of the world. The clip above is an 8-minute clip from a 2-hour podcast, the full version of which you can watch here.

Tommy comments that, over the past 6-7 months that he’s been hosting shows with this group of retired miltary officers, they’ve laid out what he calls the “Stage 11 cancer” of the Government’s infestation with enemy agents. He says he thinks their assessments and forecasts have been pretty accurate and he asks them how they think things will unfold from here?

Blaine Holt replies, “I’m hearing rumblings from folks that I talked to, inside the [Trump] Team that things are about to profoundly change. We’re on the absolute edge of things about to profoundly change,” and he says we’re finally about to see the vaunted “Season of Accountability” of mass-arrests and incarcerations at GITMO, etc.

EM Burlingame begins his reply somewhat superciliously, saying, “I think if we see on Trump’s Truth Social, the ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ album cover, we know it’s on.”

I’m not sure what to make of that comment but it’s interesting to note that former Pentagon UFO investigator Luis Elizondo just announced that the US government has photographs of what appear to be giant monolith-like structures on the Moon – and the images may go public soon.

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EM continues more seriously, saying that he thinks the name change from Department of Defense to Department of War was a declaration of war against “Langley”, by which he doesn’t only mean the CIA but the entire Globalist Deep State intelligence agency network.

He says he thinks that the dozen or more generals and senior commanders removed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are “all CIA guys”, with which Blaine Holt enthusiastically agrees, saying he is “certain” of this.

EM continues, saying that many in our government who we’ve been led to hate have been operating under duress from the Deep State, from that he calls “this Gladio threat” and they’ve been doing what they’re told, to keep themselves and their families alive.

He expects to see the threat removed from some and that we’ll start seeing them “Acting more Constitutionally, seeing them acting more on behalf of their office, America, etc.”

Myself, I think we’ve already seen cases of this in the incredible transformations of former Neocon, Marco Rubio and of former George Soros employee, Scott Bessent.

EM continues, saying he agrees with Blaine, that we’re about to see a dramatic turn of events, invovling potential mass arrests and the postponment of the Midterm Elections and that we would also see appointments of specific officers in Special Operations Command and Sub Commands, because SOCOM would have to be a critical player in this type of warfare on behalf of the Department of War.

Blaine agrees, saying that when SOCOM wants to wall-off something and call it “Special Category” or SPECAT, no other intelligence agencies can see what’s going on.

Earlier in the podcast, EM had spoken about how Prohibition was really part of the takeover of the US Government by the Mob (the Italian Mafia being just a small piece of the larger Global Crime System, aka the Deep State). He says now that if people want to understand what’s going on in the world, to watch all three Godfather movies, again.

The Godfather film series explores power, corruption, and the tragic price of family loyalty across three generations. The final film, ‘Godfather III’ follows an aging Michael Corleone as he attempts to legitimize the family's businesses and sever ties with the underworld. However, his efforts are derailed by violent internal family conflicts and international conspiracies, forcing him to confront the ultimate consequences of his past.

EM’s reference to the Godfather film series leads me to suspect that the recent emergence of these (mostly) Air Force commanders, whose podcasts I’ve been covering so much since they burst onto the scene in Tommy’s Podcast and Rich Does Politics is an information operation that could be seen as a continuation of the Q PSYOP, which I view as a beneficial psychological operation.

These articulate podcast participants are the best media surrogates that Trump has ever had and the Q drops mention ‘Godfather III’ no less than 27 times, so it might be worthwhile to revisit those, as well.

I was never a big “Q decoder” but a cursory look at the ‘Godfather III’ posts show that they refer to Saudi Arabia and they use a lot of Disney code words, like “Alice in Wonderland” and “Snow White”, code words which were also used between former Barclays CEO Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein. In the Q posts, “Alice” clearly refers to Hillary Clinton and “Wonderland” refers to Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Liz Crokin tweeted a thread about this in early 2023, in which she posited that “Snow White” might refer to the CIA's seven supercomputers named after Snow White's seven dwarves, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Crokin also showed declassified emails between Hillary Clinton and retired US Navy Commander Marty Torrey, in which he referred to her as “Alice” and to himself as “Hatter”. Torrey was a prominent Republican supporter and friend to Hillary Clinton, who worked in her 2008 presidential campaign, as a Republican who publicly opposed Donald Trump.

IMAGE: Declassified email between Hillary Clinton and Marty Torrey

In the email above, Torrey refers to Hillary’s trip with “our British friend”, who thinks America should reconsider a monarchy, to which Torrey obsequiously gushes, “I am just so proud to know the most influential American on the planet…and still want her as Commander-in-Chief,” then, coyly teases that she should become the Monarch.

Is this sycophantic unctuousness Monarch MKULTRA Programming? Torrey appears to be one of the “CIA generals” referenced above, the notable recent dismissals by Pete Hegseth of which include Army Chief of Staff Gen Randy George, Gen David Hodne, and Maj Gen William Green.