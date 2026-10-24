Deconstructing Deconstructivism

This four-minute short was created by Brivael Le Pogom, French co-founder of the AI company Argil, an app that helps users create engaging AI-generated videos, like the one he created, above.

Le Pogom has been going viral urging his American followers on X to not vote for Democrats, if they want to avoid the fate of his country.

He’s written a book, ‘The Shifting Wall’, about how Marxism did not lose when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, it simply moved into our universities and into our newsrooms, capturing the West in the “Long March” through our institutions.

He says Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci understood that, “Power doesn’t rest on force, it rests on consent, on people accepting a worldview as obvious, as the only respectable one.”

This is why so much effort was put into capturing the educational system and the media, because if you own the narrative, you own the country.

The good news is that the Marxist narrative is finally collapsing. As he says, the hegemony dies the moment consent dies – and consent is dying everywhere at once, because “They forgot that hegemony only lasts as long as reality cooperates and reality has stopped cooperating.”

Marxism is the politics of artificial scarcity and he says, “Planners need scarcity the way fire needs oxygen.”

Marxism cannot survive the abundance that is being unleashed by AI and robotics. Marxism cannot survive humanity engaged with the Creator. Marxism cannot survive the direction the world is headed. Marxism cannot survive the future.

This is the worldview that is becoming the most obvious and the most respected. This is the new hegemony.

What an amazing time to be alive!

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